Kevin Costner, Zendaya & Amanda Seyfried Share Reactions To Golden Globe Wins After Missing Award Show

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
The Golden Globes celebrated the best in film and television but there were some honorees that were not able to make it to the ceremony. After missing out on the show, Kevin Costner , Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried took to social media to share their gratitude over their wins.

Zendaya picked up a trophy for her work on Euphoria winning for Best Actress in a TV Drama. The star took to Instagram to apologize for not being at the award show and thanked the Globes for the “incredible honor.”

The Dune star also had some words for her fellow nominees saying, “It is a privilege to be named beside you, I admire you all deeply.”

Zendaya continued, “Thank you to my Euphoria family, without you, none of this is possible. Lastly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs. I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift. I’m honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you. Goodnight.”

Amanda Seyfried who won for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu series The Dropout shared a video on Instagram where she explained she was in New York but had been on a video call with the show’s team.

“Oh boy, I missed a big night out there. I’m in New York. I was on FaceTime with my Dropout team. My wonderful Dropout team who are the reason that I got this award. It is a true honor to be a part of that,” she said.

Seyfried said she missed the gala because she’s filming on “something that is magic and it’s musical.”

She concluded, “So, in lieu of an acceptance speech I’m just here to say, Thanks to all my Dropout family and my family. And thank you Golden Globes.”

Kevin Costner won for his role in Yellowstone in the Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama category. The actor shared a few words on Instagram saying, “Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life. I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew. Most of all, thank you to our show’s fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own.”

Costner gave a more detailed explanation on Twitter before the award show started about why he was going to miss out attending the Golden Globes.

“I’m so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes,” he said. “Chris and I aren’t going to be able to be there. Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. This is the second time in five years that the freeway is flooded out. We found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn’t get back last night. We couldn’t even get back to the house this morning in time, with the freeways closed. Nobody’s sadder than us that we can’t be there.”

Regina Hall presented the category Costner won in and after it was unveiled that the Yellowstone actor won, the Girls Trip star accepted the award on his behalf which turned into one of the memorable moments of the night.

“Kevin Costner, he so much wanted to be…,” Hall started before breaking into laughter.

Hall tried to continue reading the teleprompter in the middle of her giggles saying, “I always like how they write this. It’s like, ‘He so much wanted to be…’ No, I’m sure he did … But because of the — it’s been raining — the unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter in place — in Santa Barbara.”

The actor continued as the audience erupted in laughter, “Jesus. No, this is a sad story right now. He’s stuck in Santa Barbara. Let’s pray, everyone. No, that’s awful. This is true: Everyone, we do, we pray and we hope that everyone affected by these storms remains safe. I’m gonna accept that award right there, on your behalf, Kevin.”

