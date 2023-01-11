Fibrinogen concentrate may be cost-effective for bleeding management in adult cardiac surgery patients

Read full article on original website
Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier
When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
A young girl’s legacy: pioneering blood test can monitor rare childhood cancer
Charity launched in name of Alice Wakeling funds breakthrough that could lead to less aggressive treatment and save more lives
2minutemedicine.com
Post-acute care program for frail geriatric patients associated with better post-discharge outcomes
1. Frail, elderly patients participating in a post-acute care (PAC) program for more than 2 weeks following hospitalization have decreased ER visits, readmissions, and mortality rates at 90 days, compared to those not participating in a PAC program. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following a period of hospitalization, elderly adults...
Chronic pain conditions associated with increased risk of later suicidal behaviour
1. Experiencing general chronic pain or somatic chronic pain are associated with increased risk of later suicidal behaviour at 10 years follow-up. 2. For general chronic pain, this association remained significant within dizygotic twin pairs, but non-significant within monozygotic twin pairs. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) While experiencing chronic pain...
Ecopipam reduces tics in children with Tourette syndrome
1. In a phase 2 trial of patients with Tourette syndrome, ecopipam, a selective dopamine receptor antagonist, was associated with a significant reduction in tic scores at 12 weeks compared to placebo. 2. Ecopipam use was not associated with movement disorder side effects or metabolic side effects, such as weight...
Clinical decision-making strategy improves acute heart failure outcomes
1. A hospital-based strategy to support clinical decision-making and rapid follow-up resulted in a lower risk of death and hospitalization in patients with acute heart failure. 2. These outcome improvements were sustained at up to 20 months of follow-up. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Over 25 million people...
Anterior knee pain following ACL reconstruction
1. Anterior knee pain (AKP) is a potential complication of ACL Reconstruction (ACLR) with hamstring tendon (HT) autograft. 2. Patients with AKP following ACLR with HT autograft have decreased isokinetic strength and functional pain 4 months post-operatively, but not at 7 months, compared to patients without AKP. Evidence Rating Level:...
Frail patients with acute decompensated heart failure may benefit from physical rehabilitation intervention
1. Patients with acute heart failure who were more frail at baseline derived greater benefits from a tailored, multimodal rehabilitation program than those who were pre-frail. 2. Physical rehabilitation was found to globally improve metrics of physical function and quality of life overall. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study...
