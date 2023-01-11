ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

iHeartRadio Music Awards: Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Top Nominations

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGTJM_0kBTpQaQ00

Lizzo , Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are leading the nominations for this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards , including in major categories like Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.

The trio will be competing against Latto, Imagine Dragons, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Glass Animals, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat for the song of the year award, while Beyoncé, Drake, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd will also offer stiff competition in the artist of the year category.

This year’s awards ceremony will also see the return of the TikTok Bop of the Year, a socially voted category dedicated to songs that went viral on the social media platform like Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Latto’s “Big Energy,” Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look,” Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” and AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin.”

The awards show will air live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, with a tape-delayed version available at 8 p.m. PT.

See below for the list of nominees.

Song of the Year

  • “About Damn Time”- Lizzo
  • “Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift
  • “As It Was”- Harry Styles
  • “Big Energy”- Latto
  • “Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons
  • “First Class”- Jack Harlow
  • “Ghost”- Justin Bieber
  • “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
  • “INDUSTRY BABY” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
  • “Woman” – Doja Cat

Artist of the Year

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Jack Harlow
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year

  • AJR
  • Black Eyed Peas
  • BLACKPINK
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • Glass Animals
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • OneRepublic
  • Parmalee
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best Collaboration

  • “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”- Elle King & Miranda Lambert
  • “Cold Heart”- Elton John & Dua Lipa
  • “half of my hometown”- Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
  • “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone ft. Doja Cat
  • “INDUSTRY BABY” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
  • “One Right Now”- Post Malone & The Weeknd
  • “Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
  • “Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
  • “WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems
  • “You Right” – Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd

Best New Pop Artist

  • Dove Cameron
  • GAYLE
  • Jax
  • Nicky Youre
  • Steve Lacy

Country Song of the Year

  • “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
  • “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
  • “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
  • “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
  • “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Jason Aldean
  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist

  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Cody Johnson
  • Elle King
  • Elvie Shane
  • Priscilla Block

Afrobeats Artist of the Year

  • Burna Boy
  • CKay
  • Fireboy DML
  • Tems
  • Wizkid

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

  • “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”- Hitkidd & GloRilla
  • “First Class” – Jack Harlow
  • “Girls Want Girls” – Drake ft. Lil Baby
  • “Super Gremlin”- Kodak Black
  • “WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kodak Black
  • Lil Baby
  • Moneybagg Yo

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

  • B-Lovee
  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • Nardo Wick
  • SleazyWorld Go

R&B Song of the Year

  • “BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé
  • “Free Mind” – Tems
  • “Hrs And Hrs” – Muni Long
  • “I Hate U”- SZA
  • “Smokin Out The Window” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

R&B Artist of the Year

  • Blast
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • Muni Long
  • SZA
  • Yung Bleu

Best New R&B Artist

  • Blast
  • Brent Faiyaz
  • Muni Long
  • Steve Lacy
  • Tems

Alternative Song of the Year

  • “Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • “EDGING”- Blink-182
  • “Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons
  • “Heat Waves”- Glass Animals
  • “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”- Kate Bush

Alternative Artist of the Year

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • twenty one pilots
  • Weezer

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock)

  • Beach Weather
  • BoyWithUke
  • Giovannie and the Hired Guns
  • Turnstile
  • Wet Leg

Rock Song of the Year

  • “Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • “Patient Number 9”- Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck
  • “Planet Zero”- Shinedown
  • “So Called Life”- Three Days Grace
  • “Taking Me Back”- Jack White

Rock Artist of the Year

  • Ghost
  • Papa Roach
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Shinedown
  • Three Days Grace

Dance Song of the Year

  • “Cold Heart”- Elton John & Dua Lipa
  • “Escape”- KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla
  • “Heaven Takes You Home”- Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance
  • “Hot In It”- Tiësto & Charli XCX
  • “I’m Good (Blue)”- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Dance Artist of the Year

  • Anabel Englund
  • Joel Corry
  • SOFI TUKKER
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • Tiësto

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year

  • “El Incomprendido” – Farruko/ Víctor Cárdenas/ DJ Adoni
  • “MAMIII”- Becky G & Karol G
  • “Me Porto Bonito”- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone
  • “Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
  • “PROVENZA”- Karol G

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year

  • Bad Bunny
  • Daddy Yankee
  • Farruko
  • Karol G
  • Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

  • “Cada Quien”- Grupo Firme ft. Maluma
  • “Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
  • “Si Te Pudiera Mentir”- Calibre 50
  • “Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” – La Adictiva
  • “Ya Supérame”- Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

  • Calibre 50
  • Christian Nodal
  • El Fantasma
  • Grupo Firme
  • La Adictiva

Best New Latin Artist

  • Blessd
  • Kali Uchis
  • Quevedo
  • Ryan Castro
  • Venesti

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)

  • “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
  • “abcdefu” – GAYLE
  • “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
  • “Buy Dirt”- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
  • “Glimpse Of Us”- Joji
  • “Lift Me Up”- Rihanna
  • “N95” – Kendrick Lamar
  • “pushin P” – Gunna ft. Future, Young Thug
  • “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
  • “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen
  • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”- Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the Cast of Encanto

Best Music Video ( Socially Voted Category)

  • “Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift
  • “As It Was” – Harry Styles
  • “Calm Down”- Rema & Selena Gomez
  • “Don’t Be Shy”- Tiësto & Karol G
  • “DON’T YOU WORRY”- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta
  • “Envovler” – Anitta
  • “Left and Right”- Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS
  • “Pink Venom”- BLACKPINK
  • “Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny
  • “Yet To Come” – BTS

Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category)

  • “Barbz”- Nicki Minaj
  • “Beliebers”- Justin Bieber
  • “BeyHive” – Beyoncé
  • “Blinks”- BLACKPINK
  • “BTSArmy”- BTS
  • “Harries” – Harry Styles
  • “Hotties”- Megan Thee Stallion
  • “Louies”- Louis Tomlinson
  • “RihannaNavy”- Rihanna
  • “Rushers”- Big Time Rush
  • “Selenators” – Selena Gomez
  • “Swifties”- Taylor Swift

Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category)

  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Em Beihold
  • GAYLE
  • GloRilla
  • JVKE
  • Lauren Spencer-Smith
  • Yung Gravy

Favorite Tour Photographer (Socially Voted Category)

  • Bad Bunny – SIEMPRERIC
  • Demi Lovato – Angelo Kritikos
  • Dua Lipa – Elizabeth Miranda
  • Halsey – Yasi
  • Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield
  • Louis Tomlinson – Joshua Halling
  • Luke Combs – David Bergman
  • Machine Gun Kelly – Sam Cahill
  • Olivia Rodrigo – DONSLENS
  • Post Malone – Adam DeGross
  • twenty one pilots – Ashley Osborn
  • YUNGBLUD – Tom Pallant

TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category)

  • “About Damn Time”- Lizzo
  • “As It Was” – Harry Styles
  • “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
  • “Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift
  • “Big Energy”- Latto
  • “CUFF IT”- Beyoncé
  • “Envolver”- Anitta
  • “Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert
  • “Made You Look”- Meghan Trainor
  • “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
  • “Unholy”- Sam Smith & Kim Petras
  • “World’s Smallest Violin”- AJR

Favorite Documentary (Socially Voted Category)

  • “Halftime” – Jennifer Lopez
  • “Life in Pink” – Machine Gun Kelly
  • “Love, Lizzo”- Lizzo
  • “Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi” – Niall Horan + Lewis Capaldi
  • “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” – Selena Gomez
  • “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl” – Shania Twain
  • “Sheryl” – Sheryl Crow
  • “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” – Lil Baby

Favorite Tour Style (Socially Voted Category)

  • Bad Bunny
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Dua Lipa
  • Elton John
  • Harry Styles
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Rosalía
  • The Weeknd

Favorite Residency (Socially Voted Category)

  • “An Evening with Silk Sonic” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • “Enigma + Jazz & Piano” – Lady Gaga
  • “Let’s Go!” – Shania Twain
  • “Love In Las Vegas”- John Legend
  • “Love On Tour” – Harry Styles
  • “Play”- Katy Perry
  • “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” – Carrie Underwood
  • “Usher: My Way – The Las Vegas Residency” Usher
  • “Weekends with Adele” – Adele

Favorite Use of a Sample (Socially Voted Category)

  • Beyoncé’s “SUMMER RENAISSANCE” – sampled Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love”
  • BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” – sampled 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P,” Rihanna’s “Pon de Replay,” and Biggie’s “Kick In The Door”
  • Chlöe’s “Treat Me” – sampled Bubba Sparxxx & Ying Yang Twins’ “Ms. New Booty”
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” – sampled Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”
  • DJ Khaled & Drake’s “Staying Alive” – sampled The Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive”
  • Doja Cat’s “Vegas” – sampled Shonka Dukureh’s “Hound Dog”
  • Jack Harlow’s “First Class” – sampled Fergie’s “Glamorous”
  • Latto’s “Big Energy” – sampled Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”
  • Lizzo’s “Break Up Twice” – sampled Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”
  • Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” – sampled Rick James’ “Super Freak”
  • Taylor Swift’s “Question…?” – sampled Taylor Swift’s “Out Of The Woods”
  • Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” – sampled Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”
