ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem BEAR Team responds to mental health calls as alternative to police

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6Mpm_0kBTngyY00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — If you call 911 for a mental health-related emergency in Winston-Salem, a different first responder could show up at your front door.

They’re called the BEAR Team or Behavioral Evaluation and Response.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

City leaders and community members have spent the last year giving input and collecting data to form the right kind of team.

While call volumes vary day to day, they found roughly 37% of 911 calls were mental health related.

The BEAR team was formed out of community concern that the presence of uniformed first responders on a mental health call escalate the situation.

“Police officers are very well trained. They’re trained for de-escalation, but they cannot be everything to every situation,” Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney said.

While other cities in the Triad have a co-response model where a mental health professional assists other first responders on a mental health call, the BEAR Team is a separate group of first responders.

The changes start at the 911 dispatcher’s office.

Dispatchers will get new training on how to decide if the call is a mental health crisis and if it’s safe. Leaders are also considering adding a specific dispatcher to take and sort these calls.

They’ll dispatch one of roughly seven BEAR Team members. The team is made up of social workers and crisis counselors.

Those team members go out to non-violent situations and try to get the patient connected with the resources they need.

They’ll be stationed at fire departments around the city in areas with a high level of mental health calls.

“Typically, the issues happen after five when there’s not a lot of resources or people don’t have the support they need, may not be able to go to the resources…open during the day, and they’re more likely to call the police at night when they need support,” Toney said.

Beyond responding more appropriately to calls and supporting Winston-Salem’s citizens, leaders hope the change will alleviate some of the stress on police officers from staffing shortages.

The team will run as a pilot program for the first year and is funded by roughly $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

After a year, they’ll assess their progress and go back to Winston-Salem’s city council to consider if they want the program to be permanent.

The team should start responding to calls in the spring.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man runs '45 miles of HOPE' for 45th birthday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey is celebrating his birthday by embarking on avery long run; 45 miles in honor of his 45th birthday. He's run his birthday mileage for the last two years in Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem, just down the hill from H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem. The location was chosen intentionally, not just because it's a nice running loop, but because he started the event with the goal of fundraising for the organization.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves juvenile injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department initially responded to a call about a reported shooting at the intersection of Waughtown Street and Norton Street. When officers arrived, police said they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Police said the victim was transported to a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road. The sheriff’s office says that they responded […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Spoof number calling Davie County residents asking for money

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple Davie County residents said they have gotten phone calls from someone claiming to be a Deputy with the Davie County Sheriff's Office asking for money. The number even had a voicemail saying it was the Sheriff's Office. This appears to be a spoofed number,...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

High school student admits to having firearm on campus, officers say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A juvenile petition has been filed against a student for possessing a weapon on a school campus Friday, officers said. During a narcotics investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Winston-Salem. While officials were searching, a juvenile arrived at the residence. That juvenile...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
insideradio.com

Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
93K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy