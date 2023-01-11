Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Democrat flip in special election likely spells end for Youngkin’s presidential ambitions
Aaron Rouse’s win in the election to fill Jen Kiggans’ seat in the State Senate has put the final nail in the coffin on Glenn Youngkin’s presidential ambitions. Rouse, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kevin Adams in the special election in the Seventh District, which represents the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area, giving Democrats a 22-18 advantage in the State Senate.
Essence
If I Become Virginia's First Black Congresswoman, I Won’t Just Shatter A Glass Ceiling– I’ll Fight For Progress
State Senator Jennifer McClellan, Virginia’s Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District, shares how she’ll continue to move the state forward if she wins the February 21 special election. Lois McClellan grew up in the segregated South in a family of domestic workers and laborers during the Great...
Democrats Flip Virginia Seat Held by Republicans for Over 25 Years
Republican senators had kept a solid hold on Virginia's 7th Senate district seat since 1996.
WSET
'Inflation is hurting Virginians:' Lawmakers introduce Affordable Energy Bill
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the high energy costs Virginians have been facing, lawmakers have introduced a bill called the Affordable Energy Bill. It would allow the state corporation commission, which regulates electric utilities, to lower bills when they deem them unreasonable or unjust. Peter Anderson, the Virginia Policy...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
New Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans Term 'Latinx' On State Documents
The Day 1 executive order calls for the elimination of “ethnically insensitive and pejorative language,” such as “Latinx.”
Washington Examiner
Virginia AG Jason Miyares blasts 'woke racism' in Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) blasted Fairfax County Public Schools Tuesday for what he called "woke racism" the day after he expanded an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the whole school district. "At the end of the day, we want to demand excellence and we want our...
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
Youngkin Calls for Tax Cuts, Abortion Restrictions in State of Commonwealth
Youngkin Calls for Tax Cuts, Abortion Restrictions in State of Commonwealth
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools
VIRGINIA, USA — New proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools. School districts across the country transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reporting from the Conversation, with students learning at home, nearly 40% of schools chose to get rid of traditional snow days.
Any new Farm Bill must navigate the unruly 2023 House GOP — again
As expected, the 2023 Farm Bill express is not running on time. In fact, it didn’t even leave the station when its chief engineer, Pennsylvania Republican and incoming House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson, said it would. That’s no surprise; it’s Congress, after all. ...
NBC12
Proposed bill would make it a fine to leave gun in unattended vehicle
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Democrats in Virginia are talking gun control reform as the 2023 General Assembly session is underway. On Friday, Senate Democrats spent the morning touting a number of pieces of legislation they hope will pass. Senate Bill 901 would create a $500 fine for those who leave...
Former undercover spy turned 3-term congressman Will Hurd headed to New Hampshire, sparking 2024 speculation
Former Republican Rep. Will Hurd of Texas is headed later this month to New Hampshire, the state that holds the first presidential primary in the Republican Party’s nominating calendar.
Biden approval rating highest since October 2021
President Biden’s approval rating has reached its highest point since October 2021, climbing to 44.1 percent in the latest data from FiveThirtyEight’s aggregation of polls published Thursday. The new rating is higher than the tracker recorded at any point last year, and the first time Biden has broken 44 percent since the fall of…
Albemarle School Board votes to rename Meriwether Lewis Elementary to divest itself from racist past
Albemarle County’s Meriwether Lewis Elementary School will be renamed Ivy Elementary School as of July 1, 2023. The elementary school is the eighth Albemarle County Public School to have its name changed since 2018. The board voted unanimously to change the name, despite students and community members voting against...
Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy This legislation, from House […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Protecting your online identity: You can control some things and not others
What’s the model of your first car, your favorite hobby or the high school you attended?. While those are seemingly straightforward or innocuous questions, the Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about taking online surveys or quizzes. Sometimes those quizzes may be used by scammers to get answers to...
Op/Ed: Capital punishment in Indiana is declining. Is it even necessary at this point?
Capital punishment in the United States has plummeted over the past two decades. Per the 2022 Death Penalty Information Center Year End Report, annual death sentences have decreased by over 80% during the last 25 years, and the 18 executions in 2022 represent an 82% drop from their highest of 98 in 1999. Thirty-seven states have either abolished the death penalty or, as with Indiana, have not executed anyone in at least 10 years. A few weeks ago, Oregon’s governor commuted the death sentences of the state’s 17 condemned prisoners to life without the possibility of parole. Two irremovable defects...
Comments / 0