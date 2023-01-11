ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Democrat flip in special election likely spells end for Youngkin’s presidential ambitions

Aaron Rouse’s win in the election to fill Jen Kiggans’ seat in the State Senate has put the final nail in the coffin on Glenn Youngkin’s presidential ambitions. Rouse, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kevin Adams in the special election in the Seventh District, which represents the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area, giving Democrats a 22-18 advantage in the State Senate.
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
The Independent

Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event

Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
BlackAmericaWeb

‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
WUSA9

Proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools

VIRGINIA, USA — New proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools. School districts across the country transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reporting from the Conversation, with students learning at home, nearly 40% of schools chose to get rid of traditional snow days.
The Hill

Biden approval rating highest since October 2021

President Biden’s approval rating has reached its highest point since October 2021, climbing to 44.1 percent in the latest data from FiveThirtyEight’s aggregation of polls published Thursday.   The new rating is higher than the tracker recorded at any point last year, and the first time Biden has broken 44 percent since the fall of…
Virginia Mercury

Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC

Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy This legislation, from House […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Op/Ed: Capital punishment in Indiana is declining. Is it even necessary at this point?

Capital punishment in the United States has plummeted over the past two decades. Per the 2022 Death Penalty Information Center Year End Report, annual death sentences have decreased by over 80% during the last 25 years, and the 18 executions in 2022 represent an 82% drop from their highest of 98 in 1999. Thirty-seven states have either abolished the death penalty or, as with Indiana, have not executed anyone in at least 10 years. A few weeks ago, Oregon’s governor commuted the death sentences of the state’s 17 condemned prisoners to life without the possibility of parole. Two irremovable defects...
