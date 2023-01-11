Read full article on original website
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
Stock Market Volatility Pushed Lots of Investors to Trade Impulsively: Study
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. More than a third of investors said they made impulsive decisions because of...
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as some question bets on rate cuts
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as some investors questioned the market's take that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this yeara day after data showed a significant decline in December consumer prices. A 0.1% dip in headline CPI,...
‘Pockets of Opportunity’: 3 Industries Stock Market Experts Are Watching in 2023
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended asinvestment advice Money does not offer advisory services.***. Despite the stock market’s grim performance of late, experts say some industries could be...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Consumer Sentiment Data
It looked like the market's luck was going to run out Friday as fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off. Stocks opened deep in negative territory after several big banks reported Q4 results. However, the major benchmarks reversed course thanks to a solid reading on consumer sentiment, extending their daily win streaks.
GLD: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Gold Shares (Symbol: GLD) where we have detected an approximate $318.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.6% decrease week over week (from 317,000,000 to 315,200,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of GLD, versus its 200 day moving average:
Friday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: TPL
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at a recent insider purchase of note. On Tuesday, Texas Pacific Land's Director, Murray Stahl, made a $43,383 buy...
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
Is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Is It the Right Time to Buy Apple Stock?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a stalwart stock that many investors own in their portfolios, but when it comes to new money being invested, the tech giant can get overlooked because of its size and perceived lack of growth potential. In this episode, Jamie Louko and Connor Allen break down the bull case for Apple stock and the growth opportunity this behemoth still has in store. If you enjoy this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.
Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects...
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: FVD, IFF, CTSH, NEU
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: FVD) where we have detected an approximate $104.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.8% decrease week over week (from 311,940,884 to 309,390,884). Among the largest underlying components of FVD, in trading today International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) is up about 0.1%, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) is off about 1.4%, and NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) is lower by about 1.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the FVD Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of FVD, versus its 200 day moving average:
LMBS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (Symbol: LMBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.03, changing hands as high as $48.06 per share. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
GRMN Crosses Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.92), with the stock changing hands as low as $96.89 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Will Rivian Automotive Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?
When Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock closed at its all-time high of $172.01 in November 2021, the electric vehicle (EV) maker was worth $153 billion -- making it more valuable than Ford and General Motors. Yet that market cap was also unsustainable, since it valued Rivian at 85 times the sales it was expected to generate in 2022.
Is Berkshire Hathaway a Value Stock?
(0:45) - Value Stocks Back In Favor: Should You jump On The Warren Buffett Bandwagon?. (6:00) - Ark Invest vs Berkshire Hathaway: What Fits Best Into Your Portfolio?. (21:00) - Episode Roundup: BRKB, ARKK, AAPL, BAC, KO, AXP, TSM, CVX, EXAS, ZM, TSLA. Welcome to Episode #312 of the Value...
NEP vs. BE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Alternative Energy - Other sector have probably already heard of NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) and Bloom Energy (BE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own...
