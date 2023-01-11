Read full article on original website
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Former Dodgers outfielder Kyle Garlick, who slugs lefties but struggles against righties, was DFA'd by the Twins to make room on their roster for Carlos Correa.
They're clearly serious about adding another starting pitcher.
Is this the move Dodgers fans have been waiting for?
Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.
The former Dodger appears happy to be a Dodger again.
Spring training was only an abstract concept far off in the future before Thursday, when Major League Baseball announced dates for first workouts, making the start of the 2023 season seem more real. The Dodgers will hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Thursday, February 16 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.
The San Diego Padres added to their potent lineup Wednesday, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with free agent designated hitter Nelson Cruz. After adding Cruz, here's a look at our projected starting lineup for the Padres in the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
New Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has an connection to the "Ryan Express" that's worthy of a footnote.
After spending two years in the Yankees organization, Ryan LaMarre is returning to Minnesota
The former Dodger is back and ready to deliver as a productive hitter.
How will the Dodgers utilize Miguel Rojas?
While fans hoping to see robot umpires during the upcoming 2023 Major League Baseball season will still have to wait, they also won’t have to look too far to find them. Robot umpires will reportedly be implemented in all 30 Triple-A stadiums during the 2023 season. Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Thursday that “The Read more... The post MLB world react to massive umpire news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
He would be a perfect addition to the Angels’ rotation.
Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed on a $14.25 million contract to avoid arbitration on Friday, per Fabian Ardaya and Bob Nightengale. The deal worked out well for Urias, who was originally projected to make somewhere between $13 and $14 million. The Dodgers preferred to come to terms on a contract rather than enter arbitration following Urias’ impressive 2022 season. LA also avoided arbitration with C Will Smith, SP Walker Buehler, and SP Dustin May.
MLB.com's Jon Morosi reports the Pirates are looking for multiple top pitching prospects in a trade for Bryan Reynolds, which will likely hamper the Dodgers' involvement.
Rendon was helping the Angels off the field during his rehab.
They've signed some top contributors to deals on Friday.
