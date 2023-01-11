ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers first full spring training workout is Thursday, February 16

Spring training was only an abstract concept far off in the future before Thursday, when Major League Baseball announced dates for first workouts, making the start of the 2023 season seem more real. The Dodgers will hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Thursday, February 16 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

MLB world react to massive umpire news

While fans hoping to see robot umpires during the upcoming 2023 Major League Baseball season will still have to wait, they also won’t have to look too far to find them. Robot umpires will reportedly be implemented in all 30 Triple-A stadiums during the 2023 season. Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Thursday that “The Read more... The post MLB world react to massive umpire news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Julio Urias gets $14.25 million contract to avoid arbitration with Dodgers

Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed on a $14.25 million contract to avoid arbitration on Friday, per Fabian Ardaya and Bob Nightengale. The deal worked out well for Urias, who was originally projected to make somewhere between $13 and $14 million. The Dodgers preferred to come to terms on a contract rather than enter arbitration following Urias’ impressive 2022 season. LA also avoided arbitration with C Will Smith, SP Walker Buehler, and SP Dustin May.
LOS ANGELES, CA

