Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after being offered mega contract by Al Hilal
The Argentine has reportedly been offered up to £285 million a year to join the Saudi Pro League side
Lionel Messi’s dad ‘in Riyadh’ for talks with Al-Hilal over stunning £245m-a-year transfer to eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo
SAUDI ARABIAN club's interest in Lionel Messi may not all be smoke and mirrors after reports emerged suggesting the World Cup winner's father was in the country. It was reported that Al-Halil want to bring Messi to the Middle East following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Local media have reported...
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
Predicting the Man Utd lineup Erik ten Hag could pick for the Premier League clash with Man City.
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: Player ratings as Red Devils earn comeback derby win
Match report and player ratings from Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
90min
Bruno Fernandes defends Cristiano Ronaldo after misinterpreted 'team' comments
Bruno Fernandes has defended Cristiano Ronaldo after his comments about Man Utd's team spirit were used as criticism.
Pep Guardiola reveals doubts over Erling Haaland's role in Man City system
Pep Guardiola admits to having concerns about Erling Haaland's role in Man City's system.
Rio Ferdinand names the striker he wants Man Utd to sign this summer
Former Manchester United defender and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand has revealed who he'd like to see his old club sign in the summer transfer window.
Man Utd vs Liverpool: Even minimal WSL history doesn't diminish rivalry
Man Utd vs Liverpool is still fairly new to the WSL but that it doesn't lessen the historic rivalry between the clubs.
Karim Benzema offers uncertain response to Real Madrid contract question
Karim Benzema remained coy when asked about his future at Real Madrid.
Leeds Owner Investigating Wolves' Link to Agent Jorge Mendes in Hopes of Replicating Success
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has written to the FA, EFL and Premier League to seek clarity regarding Wolves' link to football agent Jorge Mendes.
Antonio Conte vs Mikel Arteta: Complete H2H record
Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta have done battle twice.
Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Team news, television information and predicted lineups for the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal on Sunday.
Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Brighton's Premier League clash with Liverpool, including how to watch on TV, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Borussia Dortmund increase contract offer to Youssoufa Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund have upped their contract offer to Youssoufa Moukoko.
Tyler Adams voted US Soccer Male Player of the Year
Tyler Adams has been voted the 2022 US Soccer Male Player of the Year following his role captaining the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Barcelona - Supercopa de Espana final
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona
Real Betis 2-2 Barcelona (2-4): Player ratings as Barca win shootout in Supercopa de Espana semi-final
Real Betis 2-2 Barcelona (2-4): Player ratings as Barca win shootout in Supercopa de Espana semi-final.
Toronto FC sign former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers
Toronto FC have signed former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers. The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025. Diomande reunites with head coach Bob Bradley, who the striker has played under at various points through his career including LAFC between 2018 and 2020. He boasts 24 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.
Man Utd target Lisa Naalsund admits concern over competition for places
Lisa Naalsund discusses lingering doubt over potential Man Utd transfer.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0