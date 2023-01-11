Read full article on original website
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Police say they arrested parents of missing 11-year-old who waited 3 weeks to report her disappearance
Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home in Cornelius, North Carolina on November 23, but was reported missing to her school on December 15.
Colorado woman killed in hit-and-run crash after rideshare driver kicks her out for being 'ill'
A Colorado woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on an interstate on New Year's Day after her rideshare driver made her get out for allegedly becoming ill.
Fired Smoothie King Employee Kidnapped Manager, Threatened to Throw Her into Traffic: Cops
A fired Smoothie King employee is wanted for allegedly kidnapping her manager, threatening to throw her into traffic, and stealing from both her and the store. Keshia Lynette Christmas, 34, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery, and retaliation or obstruction. Police said in court documents that the manager at her restaurant fired her.
A Florida woman shot at a truck while her 4 kids were in her car, police say
A Florida Panhandle woman was accused of shooting at a truck — injuring a passenger — while her four children were in the car she was driving.
Watch: Stolen car plunges 21 feet as driver tries to evade police
A stolen car fell 21 feet onto a home and a parked vehicle as its driver attempted to flee from police in New Jersey on New Year's Day.Jan. 6, 2023.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool
Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
A man’s delivery went to the wrong person in Florida. When he picked it up, he saw cops
A package mix-up during the holiday season landed a Florida man on the “naughty list” Wednesday, according to the Marco Island Police Department.
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Death of 2-year-old NYC girl in homeless shelter deemed homicide; tot died of drug overdose
The death of a 2-year-old girl in a Harlem homeless shelter has been deemed a homicide after tests proved she died of a drug overdose after attending a picnic sponsored by her mother’s Methadone clinic, police and sources said Friday. Cops found little Mariya Huebler unconscious and unresponsive when they were called to the shelter at 30 Hamilton Place at about 11:40 p.m. on June 7, 2021, ...
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for Help
Amanda Morales the cop that ran over Eric ColePhoto bySpringfield, Ohio Police Division/ Facebook. Black Man Run Over By Cop After He Called 911 For Gunshot Wound. I was shocked when I watched a video recently posted on YouTube, courtesy of online show Indisputable (see link above) about a man who was killed by someone meant to protect civilians, instead of getting the help he needed. Also mentioned on the video are the corrupt police department, inconsistent reports and a jury that is apparently crooked, how disappointing. In Springfield, Ohio, Eric Cole, a black man died due to being run over by a police cruiser driven by police officer Amanda Rosales after he called the police because of a gunshot wound he sustained from a domestic dispute. He was lying on the street as a result of the gunshot when he made the emergency call but unfortunately without an ambulance, Rosales with the cruiser showed up and ran him over instead of helping him. Cole, a father of three was transported from the scene by the local fire department to Springfield Regional Medical Center and afterwards airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A Gang Leader Killed 10 Prison Guards and a Whole Mexican City's on Lockdown
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—The Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez has been under siege for several days after a local gang leader killed ten guards in a violent prison escape that also freed another 24 inmates. Seven inmates reportedly also died in the incident. An armed group driving...
Abducted 12 Yrs Old Girl Was Miraculously Rescued and Kept Safe By Lions for 12 Hours
One terrible day, when the Ethiopian girl, then 12 years old, was walking home from school, tragedy struck. As she walked home from school, a group of men seized the youngster (her name was not revealed for her protection). About her time in captivity, not much is known.
Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later
Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.
Will Store Clerk Who Killed Armed Robber Be Protected By Louisiana’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law?
A Louisiana store clerk who killed an armed robber was charged with manslaughter despite state law allowing deadly force in self-defense. The post Will Store Clerk Who Killed Armed Robber Be Protected By Louisiana’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law? appeared first on NewsOne.
Moment furious Italian jeweller, 67, opens fire on gang of robbers shooting two dead
An Italian jeweller opened fire on a gang of robbers and shot two dead after they raided his boutique and tied up his daughter. Mario Roggero, 67, shot and killed two robbers in Grinzane Cavour on April 28 an attempted theft in the afternoon around 6.30pm by three men armed with a knife and a pistol which later turned out to be fake.
An NYPD officer died by suicide after he was placed on restricted duty — a situation in which cops have a higher risk of self-harm
The officer jumped from an apartment complex adjacent to the building housing the NYPD Medical Division, where physical and mental evaluations are conducted.
Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife
A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife.Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond.Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday afternoon at a home the couple shared in a rural area near Magnolia, located about 44 miles northwest of Houston."It's a gruesome crime," Guidry said.Dicus was found at the murder scene and arrested, Guidry said. The sheriff told reporters that Dicus later confessed to the killing. Investigators believe a kitchen knife was...
Suspect in Takeoff's murder released from jail on $1 million bond, records show
This comes after the suspect's defense team tried to convince the judge to lower his bond, saying he could not come up with the $1 million to get out.
Texas Couple Wrongfully Arrested For Murder, Spent Christmas In Jail
“Upon further investigation, it was determined they did not commit the crime."
