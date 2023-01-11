ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Daily News

Death of 2-year-old NYC girl in homeless shelter deemed homicide; tot died of drug overdose

The death of a 2-year-old girl in a Harlem homeless shelter has been deemed a homicide after tests proved she died of a drug overdose after attending a picnic sponsored by her mother’s Methadone clinic, police and sources said Friday. Cops found little Mariya Huebler unconscious and unresponsive when they were called to the shelter at 30 Hamilton Place at about 11:40 p.m. on June 7, 2021, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for Help

Amanda Morales the cop that ran over Eric ColePhoto bySpringfield, Ohio Police Division/ Facebook. Black Man Run Over By Cop After He Called 911 For Gunshot Wound. I was shocked when I watched a video recently posted on YouTube, courtesy of online show Indisputable (see link above) about a man who was killed by someone meant to protect civilians, instead of getting the help he needed. Also mentioned on the video are the corrupt police department, inconsistent reports and a jury that is apparently crooked, how disappointing. In Springfield, Ohio, Eric Cole, a black man died due to being run over by a police cruiser driven by police officer Amanda Rosales after he called the police because of a gunshot wound he sustained from a domestic dispute. He was lying on the street as a result of the gunshot when he made the emergency call but unfortunately without an ambulance, Rosales with the cruiser showed up and ran him over instead of helping him. Cole, a father of three was transported from the scene by the local fire department to Springfield Regional Medical Center and afterwards airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later

Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.
CBS Miami

Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife

A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife.Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond.Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday afternoon at a home the couple shared in a rural area near Magnolia, located about 44 miles northwest of Houston."It's a gruesome crime," Guidry said.Dicus was found at the murder scene and arrested, Guidry said. The sheriff told reporters that Dicus later confessed to the killing. Investigators believe a kitchen knife was...
MAGNOLIA, TX

