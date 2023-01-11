Read full article on original website
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
The Real Reason Cloverfield’s Plot Details Didn’t Leak Online During Filming
15 years ago, Cloverfield took the world by surprise, but that process wasn't easy.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Sally Field on How Potential Date With Steven Spielberg Led to 50-Year Friendship: “I Can’t Imagine My Life Without Him”
Steven Spielberg focused a lens on his family history in The Fabelmans so it was fitting that Thursday’s Palm Springs Film Awards saw someone he loves like family take the stage to honor his team with a Vanguard Award. Sally Field, who starred as Mary Todd Lincoln opposite Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis’ Abraham Lincoln in Spielberg’s 2012 film Lincoln, kicked off her tribute by attempting to recall the exact moment she met the filmmaker. “Somewhere in the ‘70s, I think — he’ll correct me,” Field admitted. (And Spielberg did, by revealing that their paths crossed at a party in 1968.)More from...
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
One Of Top Gun: Maverick’s Most Poignant Ideas Was Actually Val Kilmer’s
Thanks to a pitch from Val Kilmer, Top Gun: Maverick landed one of its greatest moments of emotion.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Finn Wolfhard Delivers New Single "Pieces of Gold"
Finn Wolfhard has shared his latest Emile Mosseri-assisted track “Pieces of Gold,” which is credited under his latest musical project, Ziggy Katz. The Stranger Things actor’s latest single serves as the trailer for A24’s coming of age film When You Finish Saving the World, which stars Wolfhard and Julianne Moore as mother-and-son Evelyn Katz and Ziggy. The comedy drama is based on Jesse Eisenberg’s 2020 audio drama of the same name and had its premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Reliance Entertainment will release Steven Spielberg’s awards season contender “The Fabelmans” on Feb. 10 across India. The India release is significant because, even though U.S. movies have grown their market share to around 11% of the box office, the vast majority of it is dominated by Hollywood franchises, superhero films or creature features, which are dubbed into several local languages. Prestige dramas, such as “The Fabelmans,” when they do get released, are only shown in their original English versions. A deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, “The Fabelmans” is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that...
'The Outwaters' Trailer Teases a Disturbing Trip Through the Mojave Desert [Exclusive]
After collaborating on 2022's surprise horror smash hit Terrifier 2, Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting have teamed once again to release the festival darling The Outwaters to theaters. Hailing from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, the found-footage horror promises to be a visceral dive into insanity as the events of four musicians and filmmakers' trip into the Mojave Desert unfold through three memory cards found in the wild. The group's at-first uneventful adventure to go film a music video slowly turns into an unnatural, mind-bending nightmare full of horrors no human was ever meant to see. Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the upcoming horror film which teases some truly disturbing events ahead.
Bruce Lee Did Not Create The Original "Kung Fu" TV Series
As the author of official publications, The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom, both of which were released in the 1990s by Tuttle Publishing, and endorsed by Warner Bros. studios, I can unequivocally claim, confirm and validate with authority and conviction that Bruce Lee did not create the original Kung Fu television series.
‘Velma’ trailer hints at the pairing we’ve all been shipping for decades
Jinkies! The trailer for HBO’s Velma series just dropped and mystery isn’t Dinkley’s only mistress. In October of last year, after what seemed to be an eternity, Velma Dinkley was confirmed to be canonically queer in the VOD animated film Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo! In a short snippet, Velma meets fashion designer Coco Diablo and instantly falls head over heels. While it isn’t the first indication Scooby-Doo fans have ever had that Velma is gay, the interaction still well and truly cemented the fact for all the naysayers out there. Now, Velma isn’t just a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she’s also a POC, as shown in HBO’s new spin-off solo series. They’re scoring brownie points on the representation front, that’s certain enough.
5 upcoming sci-fi movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres: action (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1), comic book (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), drama (Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer), and whatever the hell Barbie is supposed to be.
‘Ozark’ has lost its place as another Netflix original creeps up on Nielsen streaming records
The records are being made and broken within the halls of Netflix, as Ozark sees its spot in the history books usurped by a fellow streaming original. No prizes for guessing which Netflix series has one-upped Ozark in viewership over the first four weeks of availability, as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday skips past the Jason Bateman thriller series. In four weeks, Wednesday saw a massive 16.2 billion minutes viewed according to Nielsen, some 1.4 billion more than Ozark’s final season.
‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’ Co-Creator & Star Jenny Slate On Making A Moving Miniature Microcosm: “You Can Be Lost In It”
Jenny Slate is pretty memorable as an entitled dry-cleaning client twirling a chihuahua around her head in Everything Everywhere All at Once, but it’s her role as an animated shell with one googly eye that really captured attention this season. In Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, we’re given a full-length feature version of the character Slate co-created with director Dean Fleischer Camp back in 2010. Voicing Marcel and leaning into her improv skills to help cook up the comedy character’s quirky and poignant dialogue, Slate explains why she thinks Marcel’s miniature perspective has inspired so many, and why this...
