The 6 best ab workouts for women looking to strengthen their core, according to a female personal trainer
By utilizing exercises like planks and bicycle crunches, women can target the muscle groups throughout their core to strengthen their abs.
Sporting News
A trainer's guide to keeping up with fitness resolutions
January is a month for new goals and new beginnings. To set the year off right and with good intentions, many choose to set resolutions for the months ahead. The most popular new year's resolutions centre around leading a healthier lifestyle. That could be anything from eating better, hitting the gym more often or losing weight.
The Best Exercise Bikes for Your Money
Riding a stationary bike is one of the best forms of aerobic exercise. Not only is it an effective way to burn calories, it can help improve your cardiovascular health and strengthen your lower body muscles. Cycling is also considered a low-impact exercise so it won't place excessive strain on your hips, knees, or ankles.
Apple Insider
Apple Fitness+ Kickboxing Review: Beginners, beware
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — What does a kickboxing instructor think about Apple Fitness+'s new kickboxing classes that let you work out at home?. As a former exercise science lecturer who credentialed students, as well as a kickboxing instructor...
Be on the lookout for these fitness trends in 2023
In late December, the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) released the results of its 17th annual fitness trend forecast. The organization produces this annual survey to help the health and fitness industry make important programming and business decisions for the coming year. More Health Matters:Duran Duran rocker Andy Taylor missed HOF induction because of prostate cancer complications House calls: FAU gets big grant to create nurse home-visit program ...
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
Carry Your Way to Elite Strength and Conditioning with These 4 Moves
There are tons of articles on neglected or forgotten muscles and movements, but IMO the king of neglected is the humble, simple, but not easy farmer’s carry. Holding weights in your hands and walking, what muscles do this work, and how does this improve me? Just because this exercise is not performed in front of a mirror and there is no muscle pump doesn’t mean squat.
boxrox.com
How to Build More Muscle, Strength and Better Pecs with the Z Press
This extensive guide to the Z Press will teach you everything you need to know about the exercise and how to use it to build strength, muscle and a better body. The Z Press is a seated pressing exercise that works with zero drive from the legs and core. This...
whereyoulivematters.org
Exercises For Seniors to Improve Their Mobility
Mobility is the ability to move comfortably through deep ranges of motion without pain. Seniors with good mobility can make wide ranges of movement without pain, like squatting down to garden or reaching to change a lightbulb, and often experience decreased joint stiffness and fewer injuries. Moving pain-free should be...
WTVW
Strength training to live longer
We’ve heard it before – running, biking, even brisk walking can raise our heart rate and help us live longer. But a new study suggests that you may not have to do cardio to reap the benefits of a workout. Researchers found that if you’re 65 or older,...
5 best full-body exercises for building strength and improving endurance, according to a personal trainer
Full-body workouts help build all-over strength and improve cardio and endurance. Here are the five best exercises you can do at home or in the gym.
KXAN
How to build a home gym with both affordable and high-end equipment
If you take advantage of it, a gym membership is a great value. However, about half the people who start a new gym membership quit within six months. Many of these people drop their membership because they do not have enough time to get to the gym to make it feel like a good value.
The Case for Calisthenics, The Original Bodyweight Workout
It’s usually a good rule of thumb for your workout of choice to not give you nostalgic vibes. Jazzersize, step aerobics, the Thighmaster — you might remember these fondly, but you shouldn’t try to bring them back. These fitness fads didn’t actually get people fit because they hit the same muscle groups over and over with an intensity that never varied. Here’s an exception to the rule: Calisthenics, those moves you did on your high school PE test, is worth reviving. Calisthenics offer virtually everything your body needs to grow muscle, boost cardio, and improve your flexibility. And you don’t need an instruction manual to do it.
3 Simple Exercises Trainers Swear By To Get Rid Of Bloating & Fatigue
Unfortunately some days we wake up with painful bloat and fatigue, and when this is the case, one of the best things you can do is get up and moving. There are plenty of ways to get your digestion flowing and help you wake up, from a cup of coffee to a cold shower but one of the best things to do is stretch your body with some soothing yoga poses or go on a brisk walk.
KTEN.com
What to Eat After a Workout
Originally Posted On: https://fitnesscfgyms.com/exercise/what-to-eat-after-a-workout/. Working out is an important way to keep your body and mind healthy. In fact, the CDC recommends 150 minutes a week of moderate activity to keep yourself in tip-top shape. With all that working out, it’s necessary to give your body the fuel it needs....
The best-paying San Francisco Bay Area tech companies currently hiring
Tech companies with positions in California are paying software engineers between $149,000 and $219,000.
A Few Quick Bursts of Physical Activity Each Day May Lead to a Longer Life, Study Shows
Short bursts of movement during everyday activities, like jogging up a set of stairs, have a significant impact on longevity.Vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity—VILPA—has been shown to help reduce the risk of premature death from conditions like cancer and cardiovascular disease.To get the most benefit, add at least three to four one-minute bursts of activity each day. Picking up the pace during everyday activities—climbing the stairs, carrying groceries, vacuuming your home—can help reduce your risk of premature death, particularly from cardiovascular disease, new research shows.The study, published in December in the journal Nature Medicine, found that just three to four...
msn.com
Shape Declared This Dumbbell Set the Best Adjustable Weights of 2023 — and It’s $120 Off Right Now
Celebrity trainer Kira Stokes called it “extremely” easy to use.
MedicalXpress
Water weight: How to lose it for good
Water weight. It's the bane of dieters looking to lose pounds, causing bloating, puffiness and disappointment when stepping on a scale. While a full 60% of your body is water, sometimes too much water is retained. That can make losing weight frustrating because it may seem like you aren't actually losing weight. Varying water levels can make a person's weight fluctuate by 2 to 4 pounds in just one day.
