centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Puppy injured in Bend collision has leg saved thanks to rush of donations
A fundraiser has been launched to help a puppy who suffered multiple injuries in a head-on collision in Bend on Saturday. His former owner is now in jail, police say. The puppy, named Diligence, has as a broken femur, a possible dislocated pelvis, and a small fracture of the nasal bone. There are also lung contusions.
After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
earnthenecklace.com
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Postal service explains gaps in mail delivery
Prior to Christmas, Cheryl Armitage, who lives seven minutes north of Madras, noticed she wasn’t getting any mail. Then she got a message that her mail was being held, when she hadn’t asked for it to be withheld, and another notice saying carriers couldn’t make it up her driveway when she was getting in and out of her driveway with ease.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘She is at peace’: Body at Shevlin Park identified as missing Bend woman
Bend Police say a body found at Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon has been initially identified as Melissa Rosann Trench. The Bend woman was reported missing on Dec. 27. Police say searchers looking in the area of Shevlin Park found what they believed to be a body at about 12:30 p.m. The discovery was made on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street
The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
philomathnews.com
PHS wrestlers see top competition at Oregon Classic
The Philomath High School wrestling team went up against some of Class 4A’s best competition on Friday and Saturday at the Oregon Classic in Redmond and came away with three wins and two losses in the duals tournament. Sophomore River Sandstrom, freshman Porter Compton and freshman Riley Barrett won...
Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ SE Bend resident unhappy with proposed Knott Landfill replacement site
A landfill site proposal in southeast Bend is seeing opposition from nearby residents. The location is just north of Conestoga Hills Neighborhood where there sits 100 homes. “Having a landfill out here is certainly not the best idea. And you have other selections which would be farther east,” one concerned resident said.\
Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s
A tip of a felon in illegal possession of a gun prompted a raid on a southeast Bend home Tuesday morning. Police said the man ran from the home, armed with a handgun, and jumped a fence before he was caught, with the help of drones and two K-9s. The post Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 1 suspect in deadly Madras Halloween shooting in custody
One of the two men identified as suspects in a deadly shooting that happened Halloween night in a Madras neighborhood is now in jail. Police were looking for Andre Sterling James Spino, 18, and Chance Corey Lee Stwyer, 22, in the Oct. 31 death of Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera. Oregon State...
kbnd.com
Body Of Missing Woman Recovered In Shevlin Park
BEND, OR -- The body of Melissa Trench was recovered Sunday afternoon. Authorities began searching for the 38-year-old Bend woman after she was reported missing December 27. Deschutes County 911 received a call at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday from a group searching for Trench in Shevlin Park. The caller reported finding what they believed was a body on the south end of the park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606. Because the location is outside city limits, Deschutes County deputies responded with the Medical Examiner's Office and confirmed the body was that of Trench.
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews used GPS data and new mapping software to find a stranded motorist from Bend whose car had left the road and landed in a ditch in a rural area south of Prineville. The post Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of stranded motorist south of Prineville appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New Bend Police K9 helps capture felon during search warrant
One of the Bend Police Department’s new K9s helped to apprehend a fleeing suspect Tuesday morning. Bend Police said they got a tip last week that 39-year-old Davin Thomas Wagner, a felon, was illegally in possession of a firearm. After investigating, officers obtained a search warrant for Wagner’s home in the Larkspur neighborhood.
