Mansfield, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Oak Harbor dispatches Port Clinton

Saddled up and ready to go, Oak Harbor spurred past Port Clinton 45-34 on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Port Clinton authored a promising start, taking an 18-8 advantage over Oak Harbor at the end of the first quarter.
OAK HARBOR, OH
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic overwhelms Newcomerstown

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic showed it had the juice to douse Newcomerstown in a points barrage during a 59-30 win on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 4, Newcomerstown faced off against Beallsville and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
Massillon holds off Canton Central Catholic

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Massillon had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Canton Central Catholic 51-42 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Massillon and Canton Central Catholic played in a 63-53 game on January 14, 2022. For...
CANTON, OH
North Canton Hoover outduels Canton McKinley in competitive clash

North Canton Hoover put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Canton McKinley in a 58-42 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Canton McKinley and North Canton Hoover faced off on February 11, 2022 at Canton McKinley High School. For a full recap, click here.
NORTH CANTON, OH
West Lafayette Ridgewood casts spell on Orrville Kingsway Christian

Mighty close, mighty fine, West Lafayette Ridgewood wore a victory shine after clipping Orrville Kingsway Christian 59-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on January 3, West Lafayette Ridgewood squared off with Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
WEST LAFAYETTE, OH
Library to host annual Black History celebration

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library invites the community to the annual Black History Celebration. This event will be held at the Main Library at 43 W. Third St., Mansfield, on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MANSFIELD, OH
Fostoria escapes Tontogany Otsego in thin win

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Fostoria defeated Tontogany Otsego 55-48 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Fostoria and Tontogany Otsego played in a 59-39 game on February 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
FOSTORIA, OH
Tygers tame Wooster with quick blitz in 1st half

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior got back to its winning ways with an emphatic, 76-50 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Wooster on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Tygers (8-4 overall, 5-1 in the OCC) had lost two straight and three of their past four, but rebounded in resounding fashion in this one.
MANSFIELD, OH
Canton McKinley sets early tone to dominate North Canton Hoover

Canton McKinley controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 66-45 victory over North Canton Hoover for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 11. The last time North Canton Hoover and Canton McKinley played in a 35-34 game on December 1, 2021. For results, click here.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Columbian exhales after close call with Wynford

Columbian derailed Wynford's hopes after a 59-57 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on January 12. Recently on January 7, Wynford squared off with Ridgedale in a basketball game. For results, click here.
BUCYRUS, OH
Tough tussle: Lodi Cloverleaf breaks free from Mogadore Field

Lodi Cloverleaf eventually plied victory away from Mogadore Field 47-42 on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field played in a 57-54 game on January 26, 2022. For more, click here.
LODI, OH
Massillon records thin win against Austintown Fitch

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Massillon wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 55-52 over Austintown Fitch in Ohio girls basketball on January 11. Last season, Austintown Fitch and Massillon squared off with January 15, 2022 at Austintown Fitch High School...
MASSILLON, OH
Mansfield BOE hears update on homeless student program

MANSFIELD — Kathy Goodwin's job brings a mixture of tears and triumphs. A community health worker with Third Street Family Health Services, Goodwin works primarily with adult family members of homeless students in the Mansfield City School district. GALLERY: Tyger Den. The Tyger Den is where Mansfield City Schools...
MANSFIELD, OH
Strasburg pushes over Uhrichsville Claymont

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Strasburg still prevailed 39-22 against Uhrichsville Claymont on January 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Strasburg and Uhrichsville Claymont played in a 37-34 game on January 12, 2022. For more, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
'I'd rather take the jail:' Amish refuse to pay buggy fines in court hearing

ASHLAND — A group of eight Amish people refused to pay their fines for their violations of Ohio's new buggy law in a fines and costs hearing in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday. Elmer Hershberger, Mosie Shetler, Andy Swartzentruber, Eli L. Swartzentruber, Henry Swartzentruber, Susan Troyer, Eli J. Yoder,...
ASHLAND, OH

