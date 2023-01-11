Kennesaw mayor goes 'back to the future' in State of City

Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling performs a skit before his State of the City address to the Kennesaw Business Association this week. Hunter Riggall

KENNESAW — In a theatrical, winding speech interlaced with musical tie-ins and clips from “Back to the Future,” Mayor Derek Easterling recapped his seven years in office before a crowd of civic and business leaders this week.

Easterling, first elected in 2015, was reelected without opposition in 2019. This year marks the final year of his second term. The mayor told the MDJ after speaking that he intends to run for a third term this November.

Ever the showman, Easterling emerged ahead of his speech to the Kennesaw Business Association to the tune of “Rockstar” by Nickelback, carrying a guitar and clad in jeans, cowboy boots and a leather jacket.

With his back to the crowd, the speakers then began to blare the opening riff of “Back in Black” by AC/DC as Easterling pretended to play guitar. The mayor then shook his head and yelled for the music to stop. The same sequence then played out with Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” and Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

Finally, City Manager Jeff Drobney, dressed as Doc Brown from “Back to the Future,” yelled out “Mayor, you’ve got to get back to the future.” Easterling then began speaking.

In his State of the City address, Easterling ticked through a laundry list of developments the city has seen during his time in office, recapping improvements to parks, roads and other infrastructure; new businesses and housing developments; changes to city services and systems; and more.

Those developments were listed chronologically, and as the mayor started speaking about a new year, a “Back to the Future” clip would be played on the screen. To accompany the theme, the city also procured a DMC DeLorean, which was parked outside the Adams Park Recreation Center, where Easterling spoke.

For Easterling, the highlights of 2022 included:

♦ Opening the $10.5 million Adams Park rec center;

♦ Debut of a downtown Kennesaw branding initiative, “Main Street on the Move;”

♦ Completing a citizen satisfaction survey, in which 83% of respondents rated the overall quality of city services as excellent or good;

♦ Creating an implementation plan for installation of new lighting throughout the city;

♦ Building an inclusive, wheelchair-accessible playground at Swift-Cantrell Park;

♦ Moody’s upgrading the city’s general obligation bond rating from A1 to Aa3, and noting that the city’s financial position is “characterized by healthy reserves, balanced operations and strong budget management;”

♦ Receiving awards for the city’s social media and website;

♦ The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority selling the Budgetel property for redevelopment — the property was formerly occupied by an extended stay hotel that was destroyed in a 2018 fire;

♦ Receiving $2.6 million in federal earmarks for various traffic and roadway improvements.

Meanwhile, Easterling said some of the things the city can look forward to this year are the opening of the Depot Park amphitheater, progress on a new public safety center, the start of a Cherokee Street streetscape project, improvements to Ben King Road and more.

“We continue our focus on the retention and expansion of existing businesses,” Easterling said. “And we’re working to achieve a true sustainable, walkable and connected community. And the list goes on and on.”

Easterling spoke of the tremendous growth Kennesaw has seen over the past four decades, noting that in 1980, the population was just 5,100, and there were only “a handful of businesses.”

Now, the city has 35,000 residents, 2,300 commercial properties and 10,000 residential units.

“Today … our choices are virtually unlimited,” he said.

“Mayor Easterling has a lot of energy, and flair for the theatrics, which makes it interesting,” Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn told the MDJ after the speech.

Added Scamihorn, “I thought it was very good. It’s always good to look back to see what accomplishments have been made, as well as look forward to where we’re going.”

Scamihorn thinks Kennesaw does well to satisfy its residents and will continue to grow.

Dana Dorris, outgoing president of the Kennesaw Business Association, said the speech was both energetic and informative. Looking forward, she’s most excited about improvements coming to Smith-Gilbert Gardens.

“I think it’s a beautiful facility, and I’m looking forward to seeing how they transform that, and how they bring the education center and really make it a … community center for people to enjoy,” Dorris said.