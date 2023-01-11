ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Fewer people call for ambulances on service’s biggest strike so far

By Rachel Hall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjiRY_0kBT0I3G00
Ambulance workers join the picket line outside Waterloo ambulance station in central London. Photograph: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

Fewer people called for an ambulance on the service’s biggest strike day so far, during which up to 25,000 union members join picket lines across England and Wales to express their “disappointment” and “despair” over pay and staffing levels.

Up to 25,000 paramedics, 999 call handlers, ambulance drivers and technicians from the Unison and GMB unions staged staggered strikes against a below-inflation 4% pay deal on Wednesday. The industrial action covered most of England, except the east, and nearly all of Wales.

Unions agreed to provide “life and limb care”, meaning the most urgent category-one calls would be responded to, though cover varied by region.

default

Emergency services were understood to still be in a position to provide a safe service, with demand steady but calls down. One NHS trust source said there were no category-one calls waiting for response in their area but there were about 60 calls waiting from categories two and three, which include strokes and heart attacks.

More than 10,000 GMB union ambulance workers across nine out of 11 trusts in England and Wales have gone on strike for 24 hours, with major pickets staged, including in Lancaster, Nottingham, Middlesbrough and Brighton. From noon, they were joined for 12 hours by up to 15,000 ambulance staff and Unison members working for five services in England.

Staff were seen holding signs emblazoned with the slogan “from the frontline to the breadline” at pickets across the UK.

Lib Whitfield, GMB’s NHS lead for south England and a regional organiser, said the seven picket lines she visited across Kent were “really solid”. “There’s been a massive amount of support from the public, people coming down to the picket lines, food deliveries, doughnuts, it’s been overwhelming again.”

Thanks to carefully planned “response-capable” picket lines, staff broke their strike to answer emergency calls where required to ensure public safety, she said on Wednesday afternoon. “As far as we know at this stage that’s gone really smoothly.”

She added that the mood on the picket line combined hope, thanks to the scale of public support, with despair at the government. “They’re absolutely firm that they will continue to take strike action until they’re listened to. There’s a lot of disappointment.”

Workers she spoke to were fed up with understaffing preventing them from responding to calls because they are spending their entire shift in the ambulance queue with vulnerable patients, while dispatchers working in call centres were unable to send vehicles out. “These people work in these services because they care, can you imagine how traumatic that is for them.”

Those on lower pay bands said the cost-of-living crisis meant they were working overtime to pay their bills, or contemplating switching to supermarket work for the same salary but with shorter hours and less stress, she added.

NHS Providers said the NHS would be hit harder by the latest strikes than the one held in December as more staff, including call handlers, went on strike. The earlier action prompted leaders to warn of a spillover of intense demand the following day, which is expected to be repeated on Thursday.

Speaking to BBC World at One, the NHS Providers interim chief executive, Saffron Cordery, said there was disruption but ambulance demand had reduced, though pressure was expected to mount over the course of the day as “that’s what we saw last time round”. She added that staff from other services were stepping in to pick up less urgent category three and four calls.

She said the NHS had stepped up contingency planning, but that if strikes continued they would “seriously deplete capacity to carry out services on a routine basis”.

She said most NHS Providers members wanted a progressive settlement, in which the lowest paid were given the biggest increase, and that 5% was a “starting point”, with many backing a rise of over 10%.

Sarah Scobie, deputy director of research at the Nuffield Trust, told BBC World At One that it was hard to pinpoint the effect of the December strike, but ambulance journeys fell by about 22% compared with the same day the previous week – though there was a drop of more than 40% in London and north-west England.

NHS England urged patients to seek emergency care if they needed to during the strikes, noting that it had been “preparing extensively” for industrial action and winter.

The strikes will be followed by further industrial action by nurses on 18 and 19 January, and another ambulance strike on 23 January.

Rachel Harrison, the GMB national secretary, said the union cancelled another planned strike over Christmas to thank the public for their “incredible support” and to give time for the government to discuss pay.

“Ministers have dithered and postured, wasting valuable time. To end this dispute, GMB needs a concrete offer to help resolve the NHS’s crushing recruitment and retention crisis. The public expects the government to treat this dispute seriously – it’s time they got on with it,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Singer Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after possible cardiac arrest

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to hospital on Thursday, where her mother Priscilla said she was getting the “best care”. In a statement to People, Priscilla Presley, 77, said: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time,” she added.
CALABASAS, CA
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC

No ambulance to meet helicopter patient at hospital

A patient was airlifted to Glasgow Airport as no ambulances were available for a 300 yard transfer from the helipad at an East Ayrshire hospital. The individual, who was picked up by an air ambulance on Arran, was then driven 26 miles from the airport back to Crosshouse Hospital, near Kilmarnock.
BBC

NHS hospitals moving patients into hotel to free up beds

NHS hospitals are discharging patients into a hotel in a bid to ease demand for beds. Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire trusts are using the hotel for patients who no longer need urgent treatment but need social care. The Integrated Care Board (ICB) for the three trusts has booked...
The Independent

‘Most state schools to shut doors for several days if teachers vote in favour of strike action’

A majority of state schools in England and Wales will shut their doors across several days in the coming months if the country’s biggest teaching union votes to strike, reports suggest.The National Education Union (NEU) is said to expect its members – a ballot of whom is set to end on Friday – to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action.NEU secretary-general Kevin Courtney told The Observer that action taken by its members alone would be enough to cause many school closures on strike days, prompting the most widespread school shut down for many years.The results of strike...
The Guardian

The DWP’s generosity to disabled people

Re your editorial (The Guardian view on disability and living costs: ministers must close the gap, 6 January), don’t worry about disabled people – we all got a letter from the DWP saying we were getting a whole £10 Christmas bonus. It also explained that we’d be sanctioned if we were paid it twice and didn’t report the discrepancy, just in case anyone’s worried that we’re gaming the system.
The Guardian

Poor Harry: even Americans are getting bored with his tell-all tour

It is ill-advised to form judgments based on the behaviour of a talkshow audience, a group whose sympathies – stoked by hours of anticipation and the sunken cost of a day off work – would rally for any guest above the level of a pot plant. Still, after a week of intense media coverage in the US, Prince Harry stepping out before a studio audience on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night was the first sight we had of him interacting with something approximating the American public.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Joe Biden may have broken the Espionage Act. It’s so broad that you may have, too

With President Joe Biden now embroiled in his own classified documents controversy, partisan commentators will surely have a field day playing the tired old game of “no, you endangered national security.” Instead, I’d like to focus on the real issues: the overly broad and often-abused Espionage Act and the massive, draconian secrecy system that does far more harm than good in the United States.
The Guardian

Missouri is all for the right to bear arms – but the right to bare arms is up for debate

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. The right to bear arms is sacred in Missouri: the state has some of the weakest gun laws in the US. The right to bare arms, however? Well that’s a little more complicated. On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives decided to spend its time debating what sort of clothes female legislators should wear in the chamber. Did they also review the current dress code for male legislators? No, of course not. After some deliberation on this important issue, the lawmakers decided that women were allowed to wear cardigans and jackets but must conceal their arms. Can’t have ladies flashing a naughty bit of elbow when men are trying to get important stuff done!
MISSOURI STATE
BBC

Hospitals open food banks for Black Country NHS staff

Food banks and free breakfasts have been introduced for NHS staff in the Black Country. Subsidised meals have also been made available after bosses heard some staff were struggling to afford to come to work because of cost of living rises. Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital and Walsall Manor Hospital are...
The Guardian

The Guardian

553K+
Followers
126K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy