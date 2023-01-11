ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
The Independent

Canada suffers same mysterious air system outage as US, delaying more flights

Canada’s air traffic system suffered a similar outage to the one that occurred in the US for a brief period on Wednesday.US air travel was badly disrupted by the failure of the Federal Aviation Administration’s  Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM) overnight on Tuesday, forcing a full ground stop of domestic aviation on Wednesday morning.Nav Canada, the Canadian national air navigation service provider, released a statement just after 12.30pm as US airlines struggled to resume normal service.“Nav Canada’s Canadian NOTAM entry system is currently experiencing an outage affecting newly issued NOTAMs, and we are working to restore function.”“We are...
The Independent

FAA outage: What brought US domestic flights to a standstill?

A corrupt computer database file has been initially blamed for a “major” Federal Aviation Administration IT failure that grounded thousands of domestic flights across the United States on Wednesday morning.The catastrophe arose because the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which keeps pilots and other airport staff updated with real-time information about aviation hazards and airport facilities across American airspace, reportedly stopped processing data.“Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file. At this time, there is no evidence of a cyberattack,” the FAA said.“The FAA is working diligently to further pinpoint the causes of this...
Reuters

Factbox-Flights, airports affected by U.S. FAA system outage

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. flights were slowly beginning to resume departures and a ground stop was lifted after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage overnight that forced a halt to all U.S. departing flights.
CBS Miami

FAA computer outage caused hundreds of flight delays nationwide

MIAMI - A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration computer outage early Wednesday morning grounded some flights across the country, including in South Florida, causing hundreds of delays.The FAA said the problem was with the Notice to Air Missions System. The system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or changes to airport services, like runways closures or bird warnings. NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.Around 7:20 a.m., the FAA ordered airlines to pause all...
CBS Philly

FAA expects flight departures to resume at 9 a.m. after outage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FAA now says it expects flight departures to resume at 9 a.m. Eastern Time after an overnight outage to a key computer system that planes need to safely fly.Flights are already departing from Newark Liberty International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport because of air traffic congestion, the FAA says.In its latest update on Twitter, the agency said all flights currently airborne are safe to land. Departures were previously halted after the outage to the Notice to Air Missions System, which "alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKTV

FAA is years away from upgrading the system that grounded all US flights

The Federal Aviation Administration software that failed Wednesday causing thousands of flight delays and cancellations is 30 years old and at least six years away from being updated, a government source familiar with the situation tells CNN. The Notices to Air Missions (NOTAM) database failure triggered the FAA to implement...
Larry Lease

FAA Resumes Normal Air Traffic Operations Gradually Following Nationwide System Outage

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually in the United States after a nationwide system outage. Fox 4 reports the FAA said that the temporary grounding of all U.S. flight departures had been lifted, however, the number of domestic flight delays and cancellations continued to grow. The FAA stated that the cause of the initial problem is still being investigated.

