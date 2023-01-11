Read full article on original website
The City of Tallahassee announces road closures for MLK Day events
The City of Tallahassee has announced the road closures that will be in effect for Martin Luther King Jr. Day events.
Gadsden County announces holiday closures, service changes for MLK Day
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, Gadsden County announced their closures and service changes for the holiday.
Overnight cold weather sheltering to be provided Jan.13 through Jan.15
Overnight cold weather sheltering will be provided in Tallahassee Friday, Jan.13 through Sunday, Jan. 15 for those in need.
Free food distribution to take place on Jan. 26 in Tallahassee
Neighborhood Medical Center and Second Harvest is set to host a free food distribution on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Tallahassee.
City of Thomasville announces changes to service hours for MLK Day holiday
The City of Thomasville announced its schedule for Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
abovethelaw.com
Florida A&M University's Law School Is Honoring Martin Luther King In A Beautiful Way
As part of Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law’s Great Day of Service, which has been sponsored by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s MLK Commission, the law school will host a pop-up legal clinic on Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at 201 FAMU Law Lane, Orlando, FL 32801.
Parents and teachers oppose combining Sneads Elementary with Grand Ridge Middle School
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County School Board approved plans to combine Sneads Elementary with Grand Ridge Middle School. Parents and teachers were vocal at Thursday night’s school board meeting, begging them to reconsider their decision to combine the two schools, which would make it a K-8 school. “I don’t want a K-8 […]
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta’s Inaugural Big Game Bash set for February
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and Pepsi are collaborating for the Inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater. The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and Pepsi are collaborating for the Inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater at 301 E. Central Avenue. This free community event will be held from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday, February 11. The community is invited to come out sporting their favorite football team and enjoy a day of live music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, and much more.
WJHG-TV
Parents speak out against plan to move Sneads Elem. students to Grand Ridge
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County School Board is moving forward with its plans to close Sneads Elementary School and move its students to soon to be built Grand Ridge School. Meanwhile, some parents are concerned. “I like our school,” Lindsay Kiefer, a parent, said. “This is one...
valdostatoday.com
North Patterson Street lane closure
VALDOSTA – Georgia Power urges drivers to be cautious of lane closure while poles are being changed on N. Patterson Street. Georgia Power will shut down the northbound lane at the Center Of The Arts Park, located at 605 N Patterson St, to change out two dangerous poles. This work will begin on Wednesday, January 11th, and be closed until Thursday, the 12th.
WCTV
Residents frustrated amid County and Humane society fallout
UGA Fans react to the team's 2nd national champion win. Slow down: Speed limits dropping from 20 mph to 15 mph in Leon County school zones. According to a Facebook post from LCS, more than 20 school zones are impacted by the change. Mike's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Jan....
Food truck owner starts scholarship for students at his alma mater
Tasty Love food truck owner Gabriel Lovett started a scholarship to help students of his alma mater, Florida A&M University.
ecbpublishing.com
Monticello gets new mayor
Second-term Councilwoman Gloria Cox is Monticello’s new mayor. Cox’s colleagues elected her to the position on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, replacing longtime Mayor Julie Conley, who was elected vice-major. The council traditionally chooses a new mayor and vice mayor at its first meeting after the New Year. The...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Springtime Tallahassee 2023 Music Festival Giveaway
You can win two VIP tickets to this year’s Springtime Tallahassee Music Festival at Kleman Plaza on March 31!. Enjoy the evening via access to the exclusive outdoor lounge offering the best view of the concert, complimentary food, beer and wine, and access to a private air-conditioned VIP restroom trailer. A winner will be selected Friday, March 17.
Candles, beer and film driving new business in Thomasville
Candles, beer and film are three businesses that are expected to drive downtown Thomasville’s economy forward in 2023.
LCSO warns public of jury duty scam that has resurfaced in Leon County
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a jury duty scam that has resurfaced in the area.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)
Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers
Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, January 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola lets you know what to expect with the threat for severe weather tonight. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
WALB 10
“We made Valdosta know who we are:” The Johnson family wraps up events honoring Kendrick Johnson
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - “Say his name, Kendrick Johnson! Say his name, Kendrick Johnson! Say his name, Kendrick Johnson,” supporters chanted through the streets of Valdosta. In a march for justice rally, people came from across the country to support Kendrick’s family, and to make the statement: they...
