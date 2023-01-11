ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

valdostatoday.com

Valdosta’s Inaugural Big Game Bash set for February

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and Pepsi are collaborating for the Inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater. The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, and Pepsi are collaborating for the Inaugural Big Game Bash at the Unity Park Amphitheater at 301 E. Central Avenue. This free community event will be held from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday, February 11. The community is invited to come out sporting their favorite football team and enjoy a day of live music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, and much more.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

North Patterson Street lane closure

VALDOSTA – Georgia Power urges drivers to be cautious of lane closure while poles are being changed on N. Patterson Street. Georgia Power will shut down the northbound lane at the Center Of The Arts Park, located at 605 N Patterson St, to change out two dangerous poles. This work will begin on Wednesday, January 11th, and be closed until Thursday, the 12th.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Residents frustrated amid County and Humane society fallout

UGA Fans react to the team's 2nd national champion win. Slow down: Speed limits dropping from 20 mph to 15 mph in Leon County school zones. According to a Facebook post from LCS, more than 20 school zones are impacted by the change. Mike's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Jan....
ecbpublishing.com

Monticello gets new mayor

Second-term Councilwoman Gloria Cox is Monticello’s new mayor. Cox’s colleagues elected her to the position on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, replacing longtime Mayor Julie Conley, who was elected vice-major. The council traditionally chooses a new mayor and vice mayor at its first meeting after the New Year. The...
MONTICELLO, FL
tallahasseemagazine.com

Springtime Tallahassee 2023 Music Festival Giveaway

You can win two VIP tickets to this year’s Springtime Tallahassee Music Festival at Kleman Plaza on March 31!. Enjoy the evening via access to the exclusive outdoor lounge offering the best view of the concert, complimentary food, beer and wine, and access to a private air-conditioned VIP restroom trailer. A winner will be selected Friday, March 17.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)

Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers

Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

