FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
sprintcarandmidget.com
Bowman: Chili Bowl Vs. The Clash
Tulsa Expo Raceway inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla., only resembles NASCAR‘s paved oval inside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in one way — they‘re both quarter-mile tracks. While there‘s no comparison between the No. 55x midget and the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that Alex Bowman...
sprintcarandmidget.com
It's All Thorson On Night Five
TULSA, Okla. — Tanner Thorson served notice that he‘ll be one to reckon with during Saturday night‘s 37thannual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals feature with a dominant performance during Thursday‘s John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night program. What looked like a rocky start to the defending champion‘s...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Update On Ashton Torgerson Following Chili Bowl Wreck
TULSA, Okla. — Ashton Torgerson was being held for observation at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., after a wreck that took place during Wednesday night‘s main event at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. The 16-year-old from Medford, Ore., was transported to the hospital shortly after the wreck,...
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Abreu Earns 8th Chili Bowl Prelim Win
TULSA, Okla. — Making the move for the lead through the final two turns, Rico Abreu, threw the Hoosiers on the cushion and shot past Mitchel Moles for his eighth Chili Bowl preliminary victory. Grabbing the win for Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian, the triumph is the 34th in Lucas Oil...
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Paint The Bowl Pink
TULSA, Okla. — Over time the Chili Bowl Nationals has become ingrained in the fabric of the City of Tulsa and widely celebrated. There were times when the foothold in the community was far less secure. Emmett Hahn and the late Lanny Edwards often relied on their political skills...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
City and Tribal leaders announce lake along Arkansas River
City and tribal leaders say this 96 million dollar lake project will include a marina, a trail system, and a new reinforced shoreline. The idea is to bring tourists and investors to the area.
KTUL
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
The Horrific Murders at This Oklahoma Campsite Helped Inspire ‘Friday the 13th’
Today's the day...Friday the 13th! If you're a fan of horror movies and Jason Voorhees then I'm sure like myself you'll spend this evening watching as many "Friday The 13th" movies as you can. "ki ki ki, ma ma ma." LEARN HOW AN OKLAHOMA TRUE CRIME INSPIRED "FRIDAY THE 13TH"...
KOKI FOX 23
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies
Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
KOCO
Police capture loose cow outside Stillwater Olive Garden
STILLWATER, Okla. — Police helped wrangle a cow that got loose Thursday morning in Stillwater. Authorities said police and officers with Stillwater Animal Welfare responded to the area of the Olive Garden near Perkins and Lakeview roads about a loose cow. Open the video player above to see some...
OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
Tulsa-based manufacturer plans expansion to Broken Arrow
Tulsa-based McElroy Manufacturing announced plans to expand to Broken Arrow within the next calendar year.
kggfradio.com
Osage County Man Dies in Collision
On Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision around 3:10 pm on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140 and nine miles west of Avant. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley D. Prather of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 in a Ford F350 pickup, and 58-year-old Westley W. Bonniger of Mannford was driving a tractor trailer westbound on the same road. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
news9.com
Muskogee Man Killed In Crash In Creek County
A Muskogee man is dead after an early-morning crash in Sapulpa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say it happened on the Turner Turnpike at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. According to troopers, 61-year-old John Williams died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not...
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee man dies in crash involving tractor trailer on Turner Turnpike
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man died in a crash overnight on the Turner Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash just after midnight on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa. Troopers are still working to determine what led to the crash involving a...
KOCO
Oklahoma set to execute death row inmate Scott Eizember
MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma is set to execute its first death row inmate of 2023 on Thursday. Scott Eizember is on death row for the 2003 murder of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. The state said Eizember had been hiding in the Cantrell house, stalking their neighbor, who was his ex-girlfriend.
