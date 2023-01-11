HARNED (01/13/23) – It’s Basketball Homecoming Night at Breckinridge County High School as the Fighting Tigers host Bardstown Bethlehem. Coverage on 104.3, the River begins around 6:45 this evening. In basketball heard last night on WXBC, the Lady Tigers fell to Central Hardin by the score of 52-47. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic hit tying 3-pointers in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime before finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 28 points and LeBron James had 24 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers,

