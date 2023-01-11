Read full article on original website
Vandlyn Lucas
Vandlyn Lucas, age 75 of Hardinsburg, died Thursday (1/12) at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab. She is survived by 2 daughters: Debbie Henning of Hardinsburg and Sonya Collins of Brandenburg; one son: Steve Lucas of Colorado; one sister: Ann Blythe of Garfield; 1 brother: Donnie Slaughter of Hardinsburg; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with burial in the Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:30 until 7 PM Monday (1/16) and after 8 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.
SPORTS: Homecoming at BCHS; Lady Tigers Fall; Coen Returns To UK
HARNED (01/13/23) – It’s Basketball Homecoming Night at Breckinridge County High School as the Fighting Tigers host Bardstown Bethlehem. Coverage on 104.3, the River begins around 6:45 this evening. In basketball heard last night on WXBC, the Lady Tigers fell to Central Hardin by the score of 52-47. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic hit tying 3-pointers in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime before finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 28 points and LeBron James had 24 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers,
Breckinridge County Board of Education
1/11/2023—Tonia Saettel was re-elected Chairman of the Breckinridge County Board of Education at their regular meeting Wednesday evening. Vanessa Lucas will serve as Vice-Chairman, and Michael Moreland was elected Secretary/Treasurer. The Board will continue to meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 5:30pm. In a brief meeting...
