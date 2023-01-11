ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Winklevoss Twins’ Crypto Firm Charged With Hawking Illegal Securities

A company founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss was one of two cryptocurrency firms charged with offering unregistered securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.Gemini, the Winklevoss’ crypto exchange, and Genesis, a broker under the heavyweight conglomerate Digital Currency Group, together raised “billions of dollars’ worth of crypto assets from hundreds of thousands of investors” for Gemini Earn, a program that promised investors high interest on the assets they lent to Genesis.Earn was billed to customers as a way to passively grow their crypto holdings, with advertised annual returns as high as 7.4 percent. The set-up was simple:...
astaga.com

Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets

Crypto volatility has come down and excessive on-chain exercise subsided in interval of relative calm. A number of regarding developments round Genesis, Gemini and DCG are nonetheless ongoing, nonetheless. Volatility may additionally spark up as soon as the US inflation information is revealed this week. Interval is paying homage to...
CoinDesk

Coinbase Rally May Be a Selling Opportunity, Says Bank of America

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Coinbase (COIN) consensus analyst revenue outlook for this year is still too rosy, says Bank of America’s Jason Kupferberg. He downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut his price target to $35 from $50.
AUSTIN, TX
cryptonewsbtc.org

ChatGPT Answers Crypto’s Biggest Questions: Bitcoin or Ethereum?

The web has develop into shortly fascinated by ChatGPT – the language mannequin chatbot that appears to effortlessly present long-form solutions to any query. Crypto Twitter appears particularly fascinated with the AI bot – from Casa founder Jameson Lopp to Twitter’s new chief and Dogecoin fanatic, Elon Musk.
Benzinga

Best Crypto to Buy Now

Want to jump straight to the best crypto to buy now? BTC, ETH, LINK, MATIC, DOT, ROSE, RUNE and PUSH are top contenders and they are available on exchanges like Uphold, Binance and eToro. The cryptocurrency market appears to be in shambles. Crypto institutions have gone bankrupt, bad actors have...
WSOC Charlotte

Winklevoss twins, Genesis target of SEC crypto crackdown

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission went after two prominent companies in the crypto community, alleging that Genesis Global Capital and the crypto exchange Gemini were selling unregistered securities through a popular program that was supposed to give high interest payments on crypto deposits.
dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
cryptoglobe.com

Gemini Co-Founder Cameron Winklevoss Demands Resignation of DCG Chief Barry Silbert

Since the November 2022 decision of a Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary to suspend withdrawals has left owners of Gemini’s crypto yield product in limbo, Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss sent an open letter on Tuesday (11 January 2022) demanding the removal of Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of DCG.

