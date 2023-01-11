Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Tuesday Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.
wnky.com
Local woman saves elderly man’s life with CPR
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A local woman’s fast thinking saved the life of an unconscious elderly man. Rachel Kielczewski and her husband saw the man unresponsive in his truck near Riverview Avenue and the 31 W Bypass. She performed CPR on him. He regained a pulse after 15 minutes but was...
wkdzradio.com
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
WBKO
Officials report a Logan County home damaged by strong winds
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Utility officials from Warren RECC were notified of damages at a Logan County home caused by severe winds. It was around 6 a.m. on Thursday when the owner of a home on Barren Bailey Road in Russellville heard a loud noise coming from outside. Officials said...
k105.com
Two women injured in knife attack in Caldwell Co.
A Princeton man has been arrested after attacking two women with a knife. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday night at approximately 10:00, troopers responded to the 100 block of H. Haile Road in Dawson Springs and discovered two females with knife wounds received during a domestic dispute with 33-year-old Trever L. Tucker, who was at the residence when police arrived.
WBKO
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
wnky.com
Traffic signal to be added at intersection in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – A new traffic signal is being installed in Simpson County next week. Drivers can expect the traffic signal to be added to the intersection of KY 100 and KY 73. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says the signal is being added due to recent crash activity and traffic patterns.
lite987whop.com
Dawson Springs man charged with assaulting two victims
Kentucky State Police have arrested a Dawson Springs man after he allegedly assaulted two women with a knife. According to a news release, troopers responded to a residence on H Haile Road in Dawson Springs around 10 p.m. Monday night for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, they located two adult female victims that had injuries from a knife, and they were reportedly assaulted by 33-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs.
westkentuckystar.com
Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive
A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery
A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County sheriff addresses recent school incidents
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White addressed incidents that have taken place in the Lyon County school system recently. White took to social media to address the community with a message he said was for parents and family members of school kids. White praised the "fantastic school district" in Lyon County...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville mayor says new fire station will happen, likely near Walmart DC
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight made his first regular appearance on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday and says he’s committed to building a new fire station in the city—a project that studies have shown is needed. He says budget preparations have already begun and he’s hearing from department...
fox17.com
Clarksville officers arrest man on assault warrant after negotiations, police perimeter
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville officers have arrested a man for aggravated assault after police reported they were negotiating with the suspect under a police perimeter. Marshall Reed, 37, was taken into custody around 2:30 on Thursday without any issues, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports. Reed has an aggravated...
clarksvillenow.com
Hundreds of Fort Campbell families given food boxes in Oak Grove | PHOTOS
OAK GROVE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Thursday was a special day for close to 700 hundred families of service members as they lined up in their vehicles at the Oak Grove Equestrian Center to accept free boxes and bags of food from Fort Care and One Generation Away. Dozens...
lite987whop.com
Paul “Robert” Sisk
(Age 67, of Hopkinsville) Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton with Celebration of Life at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
40 cars reported stolen within 3 weeks in Clarksville
According to Clarksville police, 40 cars have been stolen in a matter of three weeks.
clarksvillenow.com
Mayors give updates on athletic complex, Exit 1 lighting, downtown parking and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The mayors of Clarksville and Montgomery County laid out updates on Tuesday for several local government initiatives, ranging from a pocket park near Greenwood Avenue to the massive athletic complex coming to Exit 8. At the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce 2023 Mayor’s Power...
WBKO
Logan County hit hard by storms, severe winds cause damage
