NYPD sergeant accused of yanking fellow officer’s ponytail in their stationhouse
An NYPD sergeant got into a hairy situation with an officer, allegedly yanking the woman’s ponytail in their Queens stationhouse, according to a complaint. “You put your hair in a bun or a perp might do this,” Sgt. Nakia Middleton-House is alleged to have told Officer Christine Meisner before pulling her hair, according to a copy of the complaint seen by The Post. The hair tug caused Meisner, 29, to stumble forward and led to a complaint of “substantial” pain in her neck, the document said. Meisner had a previous neck injury, which Middleton-House was aware of, according to the complaint, which noted...
Man stabbed outside church in the Bronx
A 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after getting into an argument Saturday outside a Bronx church. The incident happened outside the Iglesia Adventista del University Church on East Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section. The victim had gotten into a squabble with an acquaintance, who allegedly knifed him, around 2 p.m., police sources said. Blood stains could be seen on the sidewalk outside the church, which was roped off with crime scene tape. The victim, who was arguing with another man he knew at the time, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with a puncture wound to his cheek and a cut to his forehead, sources said. He is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
