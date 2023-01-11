Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Related
capitolhillseattle.com
Central District’s Northwest African American Museum reopens on MLK Day after three-year closure
Seattle is still reawakening after years of pandemic closures. MLK Day 2023 will bring an important reopening in the Central District. The Northwest African American Museum will reopen on Monday, January 16th to commemorate the King Day holiday. The event includes tours, a film screening, and a conversation with actor and activist Jesse Williams, an actor, director, and activist who produced the documentary film, Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement.
KING-5
Tacoma community frustrated by continued violence
A juvenile male was killed Jan. 12. Residents and business owners say their frustrated by the violence.
UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing
SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
publicnewsservice.org
Groups Gather in Olympia to Discuss WA 'Age Wave'
With the state legislative session underway, a coalition advocating for older Washingtonians gathered on Thursday to discuss priorities for 2023. The "Age Wave Coalition" breakfast in Olympia focused on the issues families and the state face with a rapidly aging population. Rep. Steve Tharinger, D-Dungeness, a longtime member of the...
Seattle, Washington
Seattle/King County Clinic Returns in 2023 with Free Dental, Vision & Medical Care | April 27-30
Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for its eighth year on April 27-30 including free dental, vision, and medical care for those who have difficulty accessing or affording healthcare. Led by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, Seattle/King County Clinic brings together...
eatinseattle.com
Driftwood Now Open on Alki Beach
The much-anticipated restaurant and bar will be located in the heart of Alki Beach. Washington native Executive Chef Dan Mallahan and his business partner and wife Jackie Mallahan have announced their first brick and mortar restaurant. Driftwood will officially open on Thursday January 5th in Seattle’s Alki Beach neighborhood. An expansive bar will take center stage alongside an open kitchen and two outdoor spaces with views of Elliott Bay.
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
Where to find great seafood in the Seattle area
Long weekends like this one often bring out-of-town visitors (and sometimes, for locals, pressure to entertain them). One thing travelers typically want to know is: "Where can I find Seattle's best seafood?" We've got you covered with these local spots that won't disappoint. Local Tide. This Fremont spot serves perhaps...
q13fox.com
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
Tacoma 9-year-old making dinner to feed 150 people experiencing homelessness
TACOMA, Wash. — For the third year in a row, Ella Bonds, a 9-year-old from Tacoma, is making dinner for people living on the street. Ella’s mom said it started three years ago when she noticed people living in tents. “Seeing all the tents and the homeless people...
Inflation – Good News for California, Bad News for Washington State
Right now we're at a 40-year-high as far as inflation goes. How does that fit with most cities in the United States? Well, some are definitely feeling it more than others. Here's a look at some cities that have it worse than others and some that you may not notice much of a difference.
KING-5
Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
KUOW
Why Bellevue district could consolidate some elementary schools
Members of the Bellevue School Board will be briefed Thursday on proposals aimed at helping the district deal with its declining enrollment numbers. A letter sent to families says one plan calls for consolidating three elementary schools with the largest declines to date. Read the full letter below. In short, a total of seven schools are up for consolidation, including: Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge, and Wilburton.
KING-5
Stage manager for Seattle's Paramount Theatre retires after 52 years at venue
SEATTLE — When Mike Miles looks out at the Paramount Theatre, an entire lifetime stares back. "I think I was 16, and they asked me if I wanted a job, and I said yes," Miles said. "I've done security, I've done clean-up, I've done maintenance, I've done the stage.”
seattlemedium.com
Rev. Dr. Patricia Hunter Named Interim Pastor at Mt. Zion
Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Seattle recently announced Rev. Dr. Patricia Latrice Hunter as their interim pastor. According to the Church, Mt. Zion’s membership voted overwhelmingly on December 15, 2022 for Rev. Dr. Hunter to serve as their Interim Pastor effective immediately. Multi-talented, dedicated and committed to excellence, Hunter...
NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news
As conference realignment continues to grow within collegiate sports, fewer and fewer in-state rivalries will exist. A legislative bill in Washington will attempt to keep two Pac-12 schools in the same conference moving forward. A bill proposed on Tuesday will seek to keep the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars in the same conference, Read more... The post NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
nwnewsradio.com
Blue Angels Fly into Seattle
This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
