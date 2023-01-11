ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

capitolhillseattle.com

Central District’s Northwest African American Museum reopens on MLK Day after three-year closure

Seattle is still reawakening after years of pandemic closures. MLK Day 2023 will bring an important reopening in the Central District. The Northwest African American Museum will reopen on Monday, January 16th to commemorate the King Day holiday. The event includes tours, a film screening, and a conversation with actor and activist Jesse Williams, an actor, director, and activist who produced the documentary film, Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
SEATTLE, WA
publicnewsservice.org

Groups Gather in Olympia to Discuss WA 'Age Wave'

With the state legislative session underway, a coalition advocating for older Washingtonians gathered on Thursday to discuss priorities for 2023. The "Age Wave Coalition" breakfast in Olympia focused on the issues families and the state face with a rapidly aging population. Rep. Steve Tharinger, D-Dungeness, a longtime member of the...
OLYMPIA, WA
eatinseattle.com

Driftwood Now Open on Alki Beach

The much-anticipated restaurant and bar will be located in the heart of Alki Beach. Washington native Executive Chef Dan Mallahan and his business partner and wife Jackie Mallahan have announced their first brick and mortar restaurant. Driftwood will officially open on Thursday January 5th in Seattle’s Alki Beach neighborhood. An expansive bar will take center stage alongside an open kitchen and two outdoor spaces with views of Elliott Bay.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle

Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Where to find great seafood in the Seattle area

Long weekends like this one often bring out-of-town visitors (and sometimes, for locals, pressure to entertain them). One thing travelers typically want to know is: "Where can I find Seattle's best seafood?" We've got you covered with these local spots that won't disappoint. Local Tide. This Fremont spot serves perhaps...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
KIRKLAND, WA
KUOW

Why Bellevue district could consolidate some elementary schools

Members of the Bellevue School Board will be briefed Thursday on proposals aimed at helping the district deal with its declining enrollment numbers. A letter sent to families says one plan calls for consolidating three elementary schools with the largest declines to date. Read the full letter below. In short, a total of seven schools are up for consolidation, including: Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge, and Wilburton.
BELLEVUE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Rev. Dr. Patricia Hunter Named Interim Pastor at Mt. Zion

Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Seattle recently announced Rev. Dr. Patricia Latrice Hunter as their interim pastor. According to the Church, Mt. Zion’s membership voted overwhelmingly on December 15, 2022 for Rev. Dr. Hunter to serve as their Interim Pastor effective immediately. Multi-talented, dedicated and committed to excellence, Hunter...
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news

As conference realignment continues to grow within collegiate sports, fewer and fewer in-state rivalries will exist. A legislative bill in Washington will attempt to keep two Pac-12 schools in the same conference moving forward. A bill proposed on Tuesday will seek to keep the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars in the same conference, Read more... The post NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PULLMAN, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Blue Angels Fly into Seattle

This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
SEATTLE, WA

