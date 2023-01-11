Read full article on original website
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh ingredients only.
▶️ Remembering snowmageddon 6 years after Bend roofs collapsed
Six years ago Thursday, the gym roof collapsed at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School in Bend. It came following days of snow that buried the city. National Weather Service records showed that in the four days prior to the January 12, 2017 roof collapse, 22.5 inches of snow fell in Bend along with 0.74 inches of precipitation.
▶️ SE Bend resident unhappy with proposed Knott Landfill replacement site
A landfill site proposal in southeast Bend is seeing opposition from nearby residents. The location is just north of Conestoga Hills Neighborhood where there sits 100 homes. “Having a landfill out here is certainly not the best idea. And you have other selections which would be farther east,” one concerned resident said.\
Smoke alarm awakens La Pine resident to early-morning house fire; dog rescued, cat lost
A La Pine homeowner awakened by a smoke alarm early Friday morning discovered a fire on the second floor and attic and was able to escape and rescue his dog, but a cat perished in the blaze, a fire official said. The post Smoke alarm awakens La Pine resident to early-morning house fire; dog rescued, cat lost appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave
The operators of Bend's Franklin Avenue homeless shelter explained their policy for guests Friday after a paraplegic and his caregiver-girlfriend claimed they were asked to leave after being accused -- wrongfully, they claim -- of smoking in their room. The post Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave appeared first on KTVZ.
Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street
The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
▶️ Redmond City Council approves steps on Dry Canyon Trail improvements
Redmond Dry Canyon Park and Trail are getting some badly needed upgrades. “There’s a restroom we are putting in, hopefully near our dog park,” said Park Planner and Project Manager for the City of Redmond Maria Ramirez. “ Renovations of Spudbowl, which is our primary soccer field, and then it really brings together different sidewalk connections, landscaping, and different amenities.”
▶️ Bend Fire hires 9 new firefighters in hopes of securing levy
Bend Fire and Rescue on Tuesday celebrated adding new staff members and a new engine more than a year ahead of schedule, thanks to a boost from the city. But to keep it going, the department is going to need the help of voters. A “push-in” ceremony took place at...
Four St. Charles nurses honored with DAISY Award for outstanding, compassionate care
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Four St. Charles Health System nurses have been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®, recognizing the outstanding, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day:. Bend: Kirsten Chavez, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Madras: Labree Tolman, Emergency Department. Prineville: Samantha Martin, Medical...
Plea entered for Bend man charged with manslaughter in Mayfield Pond shooting
Jesse Aaron Ray, the Bend man apprehended by federal marshals in Mexico last month on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in the fatal shooting of Neil Martell at Mayfield Pond last summer, was in court Thursday. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf by Judge Randy Miller, who set a tentative trial date The post Plea entered for Bend man charged with manslaughter in Mayfield Pond shooting appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend teacher receives award after saving student’s life
A Bend-La Pine School District teacher is being honored for her efforts to save the life of a student. The district presented its “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” Award to Spanish teacher Madeline Ranstrom. It was just before winter break when Ranstrom was alerted to a...
Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight
A 29-year-old Prineville man was arrested late Sunday afternoon on a homicide charge in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Prineville man during a fight in the suspect’s apartment, authorities said Monday. The post Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight appeared first on KTVZ.
Police release images of SE Bend shooting suspect
Police have released surveillance images of a suspect in a shooting Saturday morning in southeast Bend. Bend PD said that at approximately 2:38 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to multiple calls of a man firing a gun in the area of Parrell and Badger roads. Witnesses reported the man was walking in the area and firing rounds indiscriminately into the air.
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band to play in Bend this June
Beatles legend Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band are coming to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 3 and tickets go on sale next week. The band includes Steve Lukather (Toto, Bee Gees), Colin Hay (Men At Work), Edgar Winter (David Lee Roth Band), Warren Ham (Kansas, Toto), Hamish Stuart (Average White Band), Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth Band, Spinal Tap, Electric Light Orchestra).
