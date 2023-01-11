Read full article on original website
Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave
The operators of Bend's Franklin Avenue homeless shelter explained their policy for guests Friday after a paraplegic and his caregiver-girlfriend claimed they were asked to leave after being accused -- wrongfully, they claim -- of smoking in their room. The post Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave appeared first on KTVZ.
Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.
Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street
The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
Four St. Charles nurses honored with DAISY Award for outstanding, compassionate care
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Four St. Charles Health System nurses have been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®, recognizing the outstanding, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day:. Bend: Kirsten Chavez, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Madras: Labree Tolman, Emergency Department. Prineville: Samantha Martin, Medical...
▶️ SE Bend resident unhappy with proposed Knott Landfill replacement site
A landfill site proposal in southeast Bend is seeing opposition from nearby residents. The location is just north of Conestoga Hills Neighborhood where there sits 100 homes. “Having a landfill out here is certainly not the best idea. And you have other selections which would be farther east,” one concerned resident said.\
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
Water forecast: the earliest measurements are in
The crucial ingredient to success for Jefferson County growers depends chiefly on what happens 90 miles to the south in the Wickiup Reservoir watershed over the next 80 days. This week the Natural Resources Conservation Service revealed the earliest insights into the 2023 water outlook for North Unit Irrigation District patrons.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh ingredients only.
▶️ Remembering snowmageddon 6 years after Bend roofs collapsed
Six years ago Thursday, the gym roof collapsed at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School in Bend. It came following days of snow that buried the city. National Weather Service records showed that in the four days prior to the January 12, 2017 roof collapse, 22.5 inches of snow fell in Bend along with 0.74 inches of precipitation.
▶️ ‘It was horrible’: 1 man dead, 1 detained in Prineville shooting
(Editor’s note: This story includes details about the shooting that some may consider graphic.) Prineville Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon and say they have detained a man in the case. It happened around 4:35 p.m. at the Wild Horse Mesa Apartments...
