4 Amazing Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh ingredients only.
earnthenecklace.com
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
bendsource.com
Fire on the Mountain Heading to Bend
The Campfire Hotel in Bend will soon see another restaurant added to its roster, when Fire on the Mountain opens in the former auto dealership building on the southeast corner of the Campfire property. Fire on the Mountain and Campfire announced the addition of the popular Portland-area wings place this month, with a projected opening spring or early summer.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ SE Bend resident unhappy with proposed Knott Landfill replacement site
A landfill site proposal in southeast Bend is seeing opposition from nearby residents. The location is just north of Conestoga Hills Neighborhood where there sits 100 homes. “Having a landfill out here is certainly not the best idea. And you have other selections which would be farther east,” one concerned resident said.\
Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave
The operators of Bend's Franklin Avenue homeless shelter explained their policy for guests Friday after a paraplegic and his caregiver-girlfriend claimed they were asked to leave after being accused -- wrongfully, they claim -- of smoking in their room. The post Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Remembering snowmageddon 6 years after Bend roofs collapsed
Six years ago Thursday, the gym roof collapsed at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School in Bend. It came following days of snow that buried the city. National Weather Service records showed that in the four days prior to the January 12, 2017 roof collapse, 22.5 inches of snow fell in Bend along with 0.74 inches of precipitation.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street
The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Redmond City Council approves steps on Dry Canyon Trail improvements
Redmond Dry Canyon Park and Trail are getting some badly needed upgrades. “There’s a restroom we are putting in, hopefully near our dog park,” said Park Planner and Project Manager for the City of Redmond Maria Ramirez. “ Renovations of Spudbowl, which is our primary soccer field, and then it really brings together different sidewalk connections, landscaping, and different amenities.”
KTVZ
Four St. Charles nurses honored with DAISY Award for outstanding, compassionate care
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Four St. Charles Health System nurses have been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®, recognizing the outstanding, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day:. Bend: Kirsten Chavez, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Madras: Labree Tolman, Emergency Department. Prineville: Samantha Martin, Medical...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend teacher receives award after saving student’s life
A Bend-La Pine School District teacher is being honored for her efforts to save the life of a student. The district presented its “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” Award to Spanish teacher Madeline Ranstrom. It was just before winter break when Ranstrom was alerted to a...
Bend’s downtown Centennial Parking Garage gets new pay-to-exit system, aims to prevent people from not paying
- The city of Bend's downtown Centennial Parking Garage and Plaza is getting an upgrade on how the public pays for parking spots -- and how the city catches people who don't. The post Bend’s downtown Centennial Parking Garage gets new pay-to-exit system, aims to prevent people from not paying appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Water forecast: the earliest measurements are in
The crucial ingredient to success for Jefferson County growers depends chiefly on what happens 90 miles to the south in the Wickiup Reservoir watershed over the next 80 days. This week the Natural Resources Conservation Service revealed the earliest insights into the 2023 water outlook for North Unit Irrigation District patrons.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band to play in Bend this June
Beatles legend Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band are coming to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 3 and tickets go on sale next week. The band includes Steve Lukather (Toto, Bee Gees), Colin Hay (Men At Work), Edgar Winter (David Lee Roth Band), Warren Ham (Kansas, Toto), Hamish Stuart (Average White Band), Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth Band, Spinal Tap, Electric Light Orchestra).
centraloregondaily.com
Police release images of SE Bend shooting suspect
Police have released surveillance images of a suspect in a shooting Saturday morning in southeast Bend. Bend PD said that at approximately 2:38 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to multiple calls of a man firing a gun in the area of Parrell and Badger roads. Witnesses reported the man was walking in the area and firing rounds indiscriminately into the air.
Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight
A 29-year-old Prineville man was arrested late Sunday afternoon on a homicide charge in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Prineville man during a fight in the suspect’s apartment, authorities said Monday. The post Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight appeared first on KTVZ.
Plea entered for Bend man charged with manslaughter in Mayfield Pond shooting
Jesse Aaron Ray, the Bend man apprehended by federal marshals in Mexico last month on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in the fatal shooting of Neil Martell at Mayfield Pond last summer, was in court Thursday. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf by Judge Randy Miller, who set a tentative trial date The post Plea entered for Bend man charged with manslaughter in Mayfield Pond shooting appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘It was horrible’: 1 man dead, 1 detained in Prineville shooting
(Editor’s note: This story includes details about the shooting that some may consider graphic.) Prineville Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon and say they have detained a man in the case. It happened around 4:35 p.m. at the Wild Horse Mesa Apartments...
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
Sisters man, 89, charged in hit-and-run crash
An 89-year-old Sisters man faces felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor assault charges, accused of striking a pedestrian standing by a parked car in downtown Sisters Sunday afternoon, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said, The post Sisters man, 89, charged in hit-and-run crash appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVL
Man and juvenile die in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says two people, including a juvenile, died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 Monday evening. According to officials, a commercial motor vehicle towing a fuel tank was traveling southbound when it lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The commercial vehicle struck a Chevrolet Suburban and a Dodge Ram 1500 parked on the side of the road.
