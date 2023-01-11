ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byhalia, MS

WREG

Deadly double shooting in east Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avnue. and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at this time. This […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Fake Bomb Threat at UM Called in Via Phone

A bomb threat early Friday morning at the University of Mississippi was phoned in, according to University Communications. The school issued an alert over its emergency warning system, REBALERT at about 7:30 announcing that the University Police Department was investigating an “unconfirmed” bomb threat on the campus and that police were sweeping buildings.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Free space heaters, electric blankets handed out by MLGW

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With colder temperatures in the forecast, MLGW is making sure some Mid-Southerners stay warm. The utility company handed out free space heaters and electric blankets Thursday as part of its Power of Warmth program. The goal is to warm customers up so they can turn down their thermostats and save money. The […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
WREG

Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church

► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
South Reporter

Johnathan Jamell LeSueur

Johnathan Jamell LeSueur, 28, of Holly Springs, died January 3, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was a member of Mt. Peel MB Church in Laws Hill, a youth choir director, church drummer and Angels of Destruction Dance Team. He was employed with the Memphis-Shelby County Schools.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Two men fire shots at people inside car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle was struck by gunfire numerous times in North Memphis. According to MPD, on January 6, 2023, around 11 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Vollintine Avenue. Officers were advised that a red Nissan Altima began to open fire in the victim’s direction. The victims […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

MLK Day Closings, Trash Collection and More

Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed. The state of Mississippi also observes the birthday of Robert E, Lee on Monday. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste will run...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Woman helps detain Parkway Village burglar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a victim helped detain a burglar who broke into at least two houses on a Parkway Village street on Thursday. Kandi Walker, 39, was taken into custody in the 4100 block of Chippewa Road and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN

