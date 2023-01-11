Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Before it was a scenic view, downtown Memphis' Riverside Drive was a real dump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent years, changes to Tom Lee Park and the Beale Street Landing project have drawn criticism from some Memphians. Some have complained about the all-new playground, and others are just tired of ongoing construction. Nearly a century ago, Riverside Drive didn’t exist. In fact, it...
Tenants frustrated by response to molding in Southaven apartments
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Uncontrollable fuzzy mold spores everywhere. That’s what residents at a Southaven apartment complex said they’ve been dealing with for years. “You can literally see the mold coming out the baseboard,” said Perrianna Crutchfield, a Southaven Pointe tenant. Perrianna Crutchfield has been living at...
localmemphis.com
‘Help without the heavy hand of the police’: Westwood neighbor organizing night patrols amid fear of murders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's a different way to imagine public safety in the wake of gruesome crimes, especially in the Westwood area where a community organizer is working to put people's minds at ease. ‘Help without the heavy hand of the police’ – is what organizer Keedran Franklin calls...
Scared to drive: Memphis city leaders meet with community to find ways to end wide-spread threat of reckless driving
MEMPHIS, Tenn — People living in Memphis's Colonial Acres say drag racers and drivers doing doughnuts in the middle of the street, have terrorized the residential neighborhood for at least six months. "I can hear them going up and down Willow (Road), up and down Colonial (Road)," said one...
Man describes horror of beating by carjackers dressed as police officers at Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim of a carjacking at the Hilton hotel in East Memphis where robbers posed as police officers spoke to FOX13 about the crime from a hospital bed in his home state of New York. Police said the robbery happened Wednesday afternoon. Junior, who requested his...
A local landlord didn’t own the apartments, she evicted tenants anyway
While at work, Erica Hillard received a call from her boyfriend. A sheriff was at their apartment to evict them and her three children. Hillard, who works in fast food, was shocked, angry and confused. She had no idea she was being evicted. She rushed home to discover her dressers,...
How FedEx's Fred Smith and a film helped renew search for 1st Black Navy pilot's remains
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The film Devotion reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of Jesse Brown, America's first Black Navy pilot, who died in 1950 after having to crash land his damaged plane during the Korean War. Fred Smith, the founder of Memphis-based FedEx, financed the film about Brown because...
Deadly double shooting in east Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avnue. and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at this time. This […]
hottytoddy.com
Fake Bomb Threat at UM Called in Via Phone
A bomb threat early Friday morning at the University of Mississippi was phoned in, according to University Communications. The school issued an alert over its emergency warning system, REBALERT at about 7:30 announcing that the University Police Department was investigating an “unconfirmed” bomb threat on the campus and that police were sweeping buildings.
Westwood murders: Residents concerned about their safety
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local residents are reeling, worried about four murders that happened over the last two months. Those who live in the Westwood community are talking about the incidents that occurred between November and January. “It’s crazy. It sounds like something out of a movie,” said Westwood resident...
Free space heaters, electric blankets handed out by MLGW
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With colder temperatures in the forecast, MLGW is making sure some Mid-Southerners stay warm. The utility company handed out free space heaters and electric blankets Thursday as part of its Power of Warmth program. The goal is to warm customers up so they can turn down their thermostats and save money. The […]
Woman recounts terrifying moment armed man burglarized her East Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on camera breaking into an East Memphis home with a gun in his hand. The victim was not home, but her two dogs were. No one was hurt but the victim told FOX13 that home break-ins do not normally happen in her neighborhood.
Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church
► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
South Reporter
Johnathan Jamell LeSueur
Johnathan Jamell LeSueur, 28, of Holly Springs, died January 3, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was a member of Mt. Peel MB Church in Laws Hill, a youth choir director, church drummer and Angels of Destruction Dance Team. He was employed with the Memphis-Shelby County Schools.
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
Two men fire shots at people inside car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle was struck by gunfire numerous times in North Memphis. According to MPD, on January 6, 2023, around 11 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Vollintine Avenue. Officers were advised that a red Nissan Altima began to open fire in the victim’s direction. The victims […]
hottytoddy.com
MLK Day Closings, Trash Collection and More
Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed. The state of Mississippi also observes the birthday of Robert E, Lee on Monday. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste will run...
Woman helps detain Parkway Village burglar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a victim helped detain a burglar who broke into at least two houses on a Parkway Village street on Thursday. Kandi Walker, 39, was taken into custody in the 4100 block of Chippewa Road and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property. The […]
