Monroe County council leadership choice starts 2023 lighthearted but serious: “I’m sorry for you that you are picked to be the loser!”

WRBI Radio
House committee chaired by local lawmaker passes Guard-related bill
Statehouse — The Indiana House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, which is chaired by State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), unanimously passed legislation to streamline the disciplinary process for Indiana National Guardsman on Wednesday. The vote was 12-0 to send the bill to the full House for consideration.
wbiw.com
Vicky Schlegel announces her candidacy for Mayor of Mitchell
MITCHELL – Longtime resident and community volunteer, Vicky Schlegel, is seeking the Republican nomination for Mayor of Mitchell in the May 2 primary. Vicky is a graduate of Ivy Tech with associate degrees in accounting and business administration. She also holds certificates she’s earned from Ivy Tech in payroll and bookkeeping. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general studies, with a minor in psychology, from Indiana University Southeast.
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington gives $500 fine after activist writes “VOTE” on street, cites code on defacing property
Area resident Thomas Westgård has been fined $500 by Bloomington after writing “VOTE” on a city street. Westgård sent The B Square a photo of the letter that he reported receiving from the city on Friday. The letter, signed by Bloomington public works director Adam Wason,...
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington city council overrides mayoral veto on convention center governance, path forward unclear
A mayoral veto of a Bloomington city council resolution supporting a capital improvement board (CIB) as the governance method for a convention center expansion, has been overridden by the city council. It was at 3:15 p.m. Friday, the day before Christmas Eve, when Bloomington mayor John Hamilton issued his veto...
bsquarebulletin.com
First appointments by Sgambelluri as new Bloomington city council president: Special committee on council processes
After serving the past two years as vice president of the Bloomington city council, Sue Sgambelluri has been chosen by her colleagues as council president for 2023. At Wednesday’s meeting, the vote on Sgambelluri’s selection was 8–1, with dissent from Steve Volan. Even though the vote was not unanimous, the split was not as severe as last year’s 5–4 tally that gave Susan Sandberg the gavel for 2022.
cbs4indy.com
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Parent Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week.
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax.
Current Publishing
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
VCSC school board launches investigation on current member
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
BET
Black Librarian Group Cancels National Conference In 'Inhospitable' Indianapolis
The National Conference of African American Librarians (NCAAL) canceled its annual conference in Indianapolis amid controversy over the city’s library board’s refusal to permanently hire a Black woman as CEO. Protests and a petition campaign have urged the Indianapolis Public Library Board to appoint Nichelle Hayes, formerly the...
WTHI
"There persists this negative narrative.." Indiana teacher shortage enters into year three
INDIANA (WTHI)- It's been three years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and Hoosier teachers are still in high demand. Brad Balch is the dean of the College of Education at Indiana State University. He said the problem is hanging around for several reasons. That includes issues, like low salary, burnout, changes in technology, and respect.
cbs4indy.com
Decisions made from Friday hearing to set the stage in Delphi trial
Decisions made from Friday hearing to set the stage in Delphi trial.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Juvenile Threatens Western Boone Students, Teachers and Administration
On Thursday, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threatening statements made against members of the Western Boone Community School Cooperation through SnapChat and phone messaging. A student came forward to school officials on January 12, 2023, about mental health concerns of a fellow student. The reporting...
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast.
Fox 59
Man killed on County Line Road in Greenwood
One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood.
'We're numb': IU students react to recent anti-Asian violence in Bloomington
Indiana University students are speaking out against anti-Asian violence in Bloomington, after an 18-year-old was stabbed on a city bus Wednesday.
WTHI
"The last thing we want to do is have something like that happen here..." Clay Community Schools begin to develop its police force
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- School leaders in Clay County are taking steps towards building a full Clay Community Schools police force. They've placed Josh Clarke, a veteran with the county sheriff's office, at the helm. Clarke said officers have always been present in the schools, but the police force will...
wrtv.com
Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees
AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
