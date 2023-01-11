ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Monroe County council leadership choice starts 2023 lighthearted but serious: “I’m sorry for you that you are picked to be the loser!”

By Dave Askins
bsquarebulletin.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WRBI Radio

House committee chaired by local lawmaker passes Guard-related bill

Statehouse — The Indiana House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, which is chaired by State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), unanimously passed legislation to streamline the disciplinary process for Indiana National Guardsman on Wednesday. The vote was 12-0 to send the bill to the full House for consideration.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Vicky Schlegel announces her candidacy for Mayor of Mitchell

MITCHELL – Longtime resident and community volunteer, Vicky Schlegel, is seeking the Republican nomination for Mayor of Mitchell in the May 2 primary. Vicky is a graduate of Ivy Tech with associate degrees in accounting and business administration. She also holds certificates she’s earned from Ivy Tech in payroll and bookkeeping. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general studies, with a minor in psychology, from Indiana University Southeast.
MITCHELL, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

First appointments by Sgambelluri as new Bloomington city council president: Special committee on council processes

After serving the past two years as vice president of the Bloomington city council, Sue Sgambelluri has been chosen by her colleagues as council president for 2023. At Wednesday’s meeting, the vote on Sgambelluri’s selection was 8–1, with dissent from Steve Volan. Even though the vote was not unanimous, the split was not as severe as last year’s 5–4 tally that gave Susan Sandberg the gavel for 2022.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLKY.com

Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Could Indiana end its state income tax?

Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

New turn signal law is in effect

A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC school board launches investigation on current member

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Decisions made from Friday hearing to set the stage in Delphi trial

Decisions made from Friday hearing to set the stage in Delphi trial. Decisions made from Friday hearing to set the stage …. Decisions made from Friday hearing to set the stage in Delphi trial. Westfield Washington Schools to purchase 96 acres …. Westfield Washington Schools to purchase 96 acres of...
DELPHI, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Juvenile Threatens Western Boone Students, Teachers and Administration

On Thursday, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threatening statements made against members of the Western Boone Community School Cooperation through SnapChat and phone messaging. A student came forward to school officials on January 12, 2023, about mental health concerns of a fellow student. The reporting...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast

Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Lawrence police chief recognizes quick decisions, …. In the immediate aftermath of a Lawrence police officer being shot Tuesday night, another officer stepped...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Man killed on County Line Road in Greenwood

One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 12, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening...
GREENWOOD, IN
wrtv.com

Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees

AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
AVON, IN
103GBF

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANA STATE

