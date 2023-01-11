Magnolia to work with Magnolia East 149 to build additional water well amid temporary development moratorium

Read full article on original website
Construction for Beamer Ditch expansion project to begin this spring
Construction on the Mud Gully channel off of Beamer Road is expected to begin this spring after the project faced delays and was temporarily considered abandoned. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction for the previously abandoned Mud Gully, or Beamer Ditch, project is expected to start in the spring, according to the...
Groundbreaking for Humble Fire Station No. 2 set for Jan. 18
Humble City Council members honored former state Rep. Dan Huberty, who represented District 127, at their Jan. 12 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Humble City Council announced a Jan. 18 groundbreaking for the roughly $6.13 million replacement of Humble Fire Station No. 2 at its Jan. 12 meeting. Humble Mayor Pro...
Conroe City Council appoints Gary Scott as new city administrator
Gary Scott was appointed as the new city administrator on Jan. 12. (Community Impact staff) Conroe City Council voted to appoint Gary Scott as the new city administrator during a Jan. 12 council meeting. According to a release, the council unanimously voted to appoint Scott to the role. Previously, Scott...
Conroe City Council considers a resolution for police scanners, license plate readers
Conroe discussed the purchase of license plate readers and police cameras in a Jan. 11 meeting. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact). Editors note: The story has been updated to reflect the city discussed a resolution for installing license plate reader cameras, not purchasing additional cameras or license plate readers. Conroe City Council...
MIssouri City's newest City Manager outlines goals for new year
Missouri City's newest city manager, Angel Jones, takes the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony during the Dec. 5 City Council meeting. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) With an eye towards transparency, City Manager Angel Jones is looking forward to 2023. Community Impact sat down with Missouri City’s newest city manager...
Magnolia resident fires off new shooting supply website, online storefront
Local Magnolia resident Steve King launched the TX Shooting Supply website in October. (Courtesy TX Shooting Supply) Magnolia resident Steve King launched the TX Shooting Supply website in October. King said after working in the firearms industry for over 10 years he decided to create the e-commerce store. "I wanted...
Contractor provides update on Northpark Drive overpass project
The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 10, board members at their Jan. 12 meeting received an update from Harper Brothers Construction regarding the upcoming Northpark Drive overpass project. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone...
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend County residents and connect to new National Broadband Map
Fort Bend County residents can now connect to the Federal Communications Commission's new National Broadband Map through the county’s website, according to a new release from County Judge KP George. Last year, the Commissioners Court approved a measure to conduct a Broadband Feasibility Study to better understand the current...
Montgomery to see fee increase in solid waste management
Montgomery City Council members approved a rate adjustment and an additional 2.5% increase in solid waste collection service fees at a routine council meeting Jan. 10. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council members approved a rate adjustment and an additional 2.5% increase in solid waste collection service fees at a...
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
West U mayor: Edloe Street Pathway could transform 'most dangerous' path in city to safest one
Improvements to the pathway include making the sidewalk using recycled materials, adding six-foot aluminum fencing along the west side of Poor Farm Ditch, and adding benches and drinking fountains. (Courtesy Google Maps) The future of Edloe Street in the city of West University Place has been decided after council members...
Lone Star College-Magnolia Center to break ground in 2023
The Lone Star College-Magnolia Center is set to break ground in 2023 as a satellite center of LSC-Montgomery. (Rendering courtesy Lone Star College System) The Lone Star College-Magnolia Center is set to break ground in 2023 as a satellite center of LSC-Montgomery. LSC-Montgomery President Rebecca Riley said the design and development phase is complete for the long-awaited satellite center that has been in planning since at least 2014.
luxury-houses.net
This Timeless $4.25 Million Home in Montgomery Texas Allows For Natural Light With Uninterrupted Views Of Lake And Golf Course
361 Promenade St W Home in Montgomery, Texas for Sale. 361 Promenade St W, Montgomery, Texas sits on a double private waterfront lot with uninterrupted views of lake and golf course with full amenities equipped for living and entertainment. This Home in Montgomery offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,294 square feet of living space. To know more about 361 Promenade St W, please get in touch with Sarah Conway (Phone: 936 494 9999) at BHGRE Gary Greene for full support and perfect service.
Bellaire looks into new strategic plan, staffing study
As part of the comprehensive planning process, in the first quarter of 2023, the city will hire a consultant to assist with updating the city’s land use plan and comprehensive plan, Citino said. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Bellaire will adopt a strategic plan in the 2023-24...
Pearland City Council prepares to call drainage bond election for May
The Pearland City Council moved forward with plans to call a drainage bond election on May 6 at a Jan. 9, 2023, meeting. (Community Impact file photo) The Pearland City Council will move forward with finalizing plans to call a drainage bond to be placed on ballots May 6. The...
Heads up, Sugar Land drivers: 13-month reconstruction of 59 bridge begins tonight
SUGAR LAND, Texas — We've got a major traffic alert for drivers in Sugar Land and surrounding communities. A massive, 13-month reconstruction project on the main lanes of the Highway 59 bridge at Oyster Creek begins tonight, according to the City of Sugar Land. TxDOT will close the southbound...
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Pct 3 Constable Ryan Gable to give “State of The Precinct”
The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber is set to host Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable. The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) is hosting Constable Ryan Gable at their monthly luncheon on Thursday, January 19. Constable Gable will be updating the chamber members and guests with a “State of the Precinct” presentation.
West University Place plots out series of flood, water projects while work continues on Facilities Master Plan
City of West University Place (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) Heading into 2023, the city of West University Place is advancing flood control and water projects, including a feasibility study for work along Poor Farm Ditch, a new water line along Law Street and a variety of drainage improvements. Whether the...
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street Announces 2023 Change for Charity Recipients
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Four Montgomery County charities will benefit from the thousands of dollars in change inserted in Market Street’s premium parking meters throughout the year as the shopping, dining and entertainment destination announces the beneficiaries of the 2023 Change for Charity program: Montgomery County Community Foundation Veterans Fund, Education for Tomorrow Alliance, Montgomery County Food Bank, and the Cook Family Health Education and Learning (HEAL) Center at Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands. Since its inception, the program has raised more than $250,000 for the local community.
Montgomery County Commissioners Court approves $4.2M for Tamina water project
The court approved $4.2 million to help prefund the Tamina water project. (Community Impact staff) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Jan. 10 approved moving Building Maintenance Director Tim Stewart to the chief of staff position for Precinct 4 Commissioner Matt Gray as well as approving $4.2 million out of American Rescue Plan Act monies to prefund the first phase of an interlocal project that will extend water and sewer infrastructure from the city of Shenandoah to the community of Tamina.
