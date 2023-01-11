ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Magnolia to work with Magnolia East 149 to build additional water well amid temporary development moratorium

By Lizzy Spangler
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Contractor provides update on Northpark Drive overpass project

The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 10, board members at their Jan. 12 meeting received an update from Harper Brothers Construction regarding the upcoming Northpark Drive overpass project. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone...
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend County residents and connect to new National Broadband Map

Fort Bend County residents can now connect to the Federal Communications Commission's new National Broadband Map through the county’s website, according to a new release from County Judge KP George. Last year, the Commissioners Court approved a measure to conduct a Broadband Feasibility Study to better understand the current...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lone Star College-Magnolia Center to break ground in 2023

The Lone Star College-Magnolia Center is set to break ground in 2023 as a satellite center of LSC-Montgomery. (Rendering courtesy Lone Star College System) The Lone Star College-Magnolia Center is set to break ground in 2023 as a satellite center of LSC-Montgomery. LSC-Montgomery President Rebecca Riley said the design and development phase is complete for the long-awaited satellite center that has been in planning since at least 2014.
MAGNOLIA, TX
luxury-houses.net

This Timeless $4.25 Million Home in Montgomery Texas Allows For Natural Light With Uninterrupted Views Of Lake And Golf Course

361 Promenade St W Home in Montgomery, Texas for Sale. 361 Promenade St W, Montgomery, Texas sits on a double private waterfront lot with uninterrupted views of lake and golf course with full amenities equipped for living and entertainment. This Home in Montgomery offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,294 square feet of living space. To know more about 361 Promenade St W, please get in touch with Sarah Conway (Phone: 936 494 9999) at BHGRE Gary Greene for full support and perfect service.
MONTGOMERY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Pct 3 Constable Ryan Gable to give “State of The Precinct”

The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber is set to host Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable. The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) is hosting Constable Ryan Gable at their monthly luncheon on Thursday, January 19. Constable Gable will be updating the chamber members and guests with a “State of the Precinct” presentation.
Community Impact Houston

West University Place plots out series of flood, water projects while work continues on Facilities Master Plan

City of West University Place (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) Heading into 2023, the city of West University Place is advancing flood control and water projects, including a feasibility study for work along Poor Farm Ditch, a new water line along Law Street and a variety of drainage improvements. Whether the...
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Market Street Announces 2023 Change for Charity Recipients

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Four Montgomery County charities will benefit from the thousands of dollars in change inserted in Market Street’s premium parking meters throughout the year as the shopping, dining and entertainment destination announces the beneficiaries of the 2023 Change for Charity program: Montgomery County Community Foundation Veterans Fund, Education for Tomorrow Alliance, Montgomery County Food Bank, and the Cook Family Health Education and Learning (HEAL) Center at Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands. Since its inception, the program has raised more than $250,000 for the local community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Commissioners Court approves $4.2M for Tamina water project

The court approved $4.2 million to help prefund the Tamina water project. (Community Impact staff) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Jan. 10 approved moving Building Maintenance Director Tim Stewart to the chief of staff position for Precinct 4 Commissioner Matt Gray as well as approving $4.2 million out of American Rescue Plan Act monies to prefund the first phase of an interlocal project that will extend water and sewer infrastructure from the city of Shenandoah to the community of Tamina.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy