Subban adored by Canadiens fans before game against Predators
MONTREAL -- P.K. Subban was showered with love from Montreal Canadiens fans during a ceremony prior to a 4-3 win against the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre on Thursday. And the retired defenseman, who played seven seasons for the Canadiens from 2010-16, shared his moment with friends, including injured goalie and former teammate Carey Price.
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL award predictions 2023: Mid-season picks for Presidents Trophy, Rookie of the Year and more
Our NHL award predictions are here as the 2022-23 season reaches its midway point. Sportsnaut has tallied top contenders for
SAY WHAT - 'WHO WANTS IT MORE'
"It's a big game for us. They're right behind us in the standings. We've lost twice to them now, so it's time we get some revenge and beat them tonight. It's going to be an exciting game. It's always big when you play a team back-to-back - especially after you lost one, because you want to come out and show you're better. We're excited for the game and we should have some good intensity and energy."
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FOX Sports
Carrier's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Panthers 4-2
LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. The Panthers challenged Carrier's goal for goaltender interference. Officials ruled he was pushed into Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky by the Panthers' Brandon Montour, allowing the goal to stand.
NSH@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
PREVIEW | Canucks at Panthers
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Panthers this season: Dec. 1 (5-1 L) and Jan. 14 (road). The Canucks are 18-12-6-4 all-time against Florida, including an 8-8-1-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Florida (1-3-1 in their last...
My influences: Alex Burrows
MONTREAL - From childhood to adulthood, many people can have a positive impact on our lives and leave a mark on the person we are today. For Alex Burrows, the Canadiens assistant coach draws inspiration from his parents, former teammates in Vancouver, and coaches he's played for in the NHL.
Martha's Vineyard high school hockey team subject of new documentary
Film focuses on island's boys varsity program, dedication of community to sport. Martha's Vineyard is not what meets the eye. The island located 6 miles off the coast of mainland Massachusetts is known to the outside world for its posh summers, but to the locals the winter is all about hockey.
Making the Kase: TK's NHL All Star Bid
Travis Konecny didn't need to give you three more reasons to vote him to the NHL All-Star Weekend, but he did on Wednesday night anyway. Travis Konecny didn't need to give you three more reasons to vote him to the NHL All-Star Weekend, but he did on Wednesday night anyway. Consider it a wink, a nudge. And another part of a season that the Flyers thought Konecny might have had in him, maybe weren't sure, but are certainly extremely glad to see happening.
Yardbarker
Thunderbirds’ Hofer & Highmore Headed to AHL All-Star Classic
The St. Louis Blues affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL) is the Springfield Thunderbirds, who have taken a step back this season. However, there are still plenty of exciting things going on in Springfield. They had two players named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic — forward Matthew Highmore and goaltender Joel Hofer.
Hughes has 2 goals, assist for Devils in win against Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Jesper Bratt scored two goals, Damon Severson had three assists, and Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves for the Devils (27-12-3), who have won three in a row and play at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
'BETTER BE ON TOP OF THEM'
ST. LOUIS - Just like a playoff series, the one-on-one matchups become magnified, the deeper you go. It's the game within the game that makes the postseason so great. So, while the four-day stretch here in the American Midwest doesn't quite have the cachet of a summertime chase for the Cup, there are some similarities in how the Flames (and Blues, quite frankly) will approach tonight's game.
Askarov Enjoys Week to Remember with First NHL Start, AHL All-Star Nod
Predators No. 11 Pick Leads American League in Wins, Shutouts, Minutes Played; Turned Away 31 Shots in NHL Debut Thursday. Yaroslav Askarov has had a week he won't soon forget. Hours after receiving a 2023 AHL All-Star Game nod for his efforts in his first professional season, Askarov was on...
Stars discuss improving execution in preparation for a daunting schedule
Lundkvist faces former team as Dallas heads into challenging two weeks before the All-Star break. NHL players and coaches are typically focused on their next game, so they don't usually have time to look at stretches in a season. But because Dallas has a run of good teams before the...
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (24-12-4) at Bruins (32-4-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Puck possession and playing for one another will be key as Kraken face first-place Boston for the first time this season. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. Boston is the top team in the NHL standings right now and for...
Coach's Challenge: WPG @ PIT - 18:15 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No Goal Winnipeg. Explanation: Video review confirmed Winnipeg's Pierre-Luc Dubois impaired Dustin Tokarski's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights
The Oilers conclude a four-game road trip and back-to-back games at T-Mobile Arena against the Pacific Division leaders. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up four games on the road and back-to-back games on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. You can watch the game on Sportsnet &...
