KRGV
Mission parent discusses need for autism awareness training in police departments
The Mission Police Department is teaming up with a non-profit to better serve people with autism. The department will host a free autism awareness training later this month that’s open to the public. The idea for the training came after Gladys Velazquez reached out to Bebo's Angels — a...
News 12
Brownsville residents fight to save local mural dedicated to 9/11 victim
A group of Brownsville neighbors is fighting to keep up a mural in their neighborhood dedicated to a 9/11 victim. For the last 37 years, Jestine Roper has watched all sorts of fruits, flowers and veggies grow in her local community garden, including a large mural that immortalizes some of the garden's founding members.
KRGV
Valley human trafficking survivor shares her story
For seven years, Brenda Gonzalez was exploited as forced to work a cleaning job and have sex for money in Houston while paying off a daily debt of $3,000. Her journey to the U.S. began while trying to escape gang violence in El Salvador. “The gangs back in home would...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Harlingen PD looking for suspect involved in shooting
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police Department responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Officers located the 15-year-old girl lying on the street that had been shot, she was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Harlingen investigators are actively working this...
KRGV
McAllen police seeking man wanted on indecency with a child charge
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 46-year-old man wanted on a charge of indecency with a child. Rogelio Garcia is being sought by police. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 150 lbs. and having a height of 5’8”, according to a news release.
Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
Man grabbed drug-filled duffle bag before his arrest, deputies say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with 11 warrants of arrest, leading to the discovery of narcotics in a duffle bag, deputies said. Jonathan Caleb Castro, 20, arrested Dec. 20, 2022, on charges of three counts of evading arrest, two counts of unlawful carry of a weapon, display of ficticious […]
McAllen PD has warrant to arrest Valley man suspected of indecency of child
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are looking for a man suspected of indecency of a child, authorities allege. Rogelio Garcia, 46, is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, a third degree felony, according to a news release from McAllen PD. Police department did not provide details of any allegations against […]
KRGV
Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting
Six people who were arrested last year in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown McAllen last October were indicted Tuesday. Alejandro Gomez of Donna: Joel Gonzalez Jr. of Donna; Naila Reyes of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez of Alamo and Humberto Ojeda Jr. of Donna, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.
KRGV
Free food giveaway to be held for Valley veterans
There will be a free food giveaway for Valley veterans Thursday. It is going to be set up at the McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic on east Hackberry Avenue. The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. A VA identification card is required for those planning on attending.
Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
KRGV
Investigation underway after teen hospitalized in Harlingen shooting
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A 15-year-old female remains in critical condition following a Friday shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pendleton Avenue, where they found the gunshot victim lying in the street at around 12:11 a.m., according...
Sheriff: Woman in San Benito threatened to kill store clerk who denied her beer
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of threatening to kill a store clerk who refused to sell her beer, authorities said. Sonia Maricela Reyes Mendoza, 46, was arrested Thursday on charges of terroristic threat, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. On […]
Brownsville man sentenced to almost 6 years for smuggling cocaine
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine, federal documents indicated. Oziel Trevino was charged with possession with intent to distribute 22 pounds of cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, records show. On Feb. 11, 2022, Trevino was arrested […]
KRGV
Border investigator with Department of Transportation pleads guilty to extortion
A 54-year-old Lyford man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to extortion, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Patrick Gorena was originally indicted on November 2022 and pled guilty to the extortion charge Friday, court records reflect. Gorena worked as...
Alton PD make arrest in aggravated robbery investigation
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department said officers have made an arrest in an aggravated robbery that took place Nov. 27, 2022. Edward Navarro Luna was formally charged Monday with the crime that occurred at the Dollar General located at 3405 E. Main Ave., according to Alton police. With help from the McAllen […]
Man with 4 outstanding warrants arrested in Combes
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Southbound 77 and FM 107 in reference to a wanted man. Upon arrival, deputies found Angel Matthew Aparicio, 27, detained by Combes police. Aparicio was suspected of having multiple […]
Sheriff’s office mobilizes to patrol Highway 4 near SpaceX after rollover
BOCA CHICA VILLAGE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The number of deputies patrolling the highway to SpaceX and Boca Chica Beach will be increased, the Cameron County sheriff announced Saturday. “Due to the increase of traffic and recent vehicular accidents on Highway 4 in Brownsville, the CCSO SkyWatch Tower has been deployed to this area,” Cameron County […]
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise: This free program aims to help
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Catalytic converter theft is skyrocketing across the nation and one Valley police department is taking extra steps to protect residents’ vehicles. The Brownsville Police Department is starting a program to log residents’ catalytic converter into their system by imprinting a serial number. If a vehicle’s catalytic converter is stolen and turns […]
‘General’ of a Texas gang sentenced to 10 years in prison
VICTORIA, Texas – U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani reported a 53-year-old, of Harlingen, has been ordered to 10 years in prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony Torres, described as a general within a gang organization, pled guilty on Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of...
