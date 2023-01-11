ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymondville, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News 12

Brownsville residents fight to save local mural dedicated to 9/11 victim

A group of Brownsville neighbors is fighting to keep up a mural in their neighborhood dedicated to a 9/11 victim. For the last 37 years, Jestine Roper has watched all sorts of fruits, flowers and veggies grow in her local community garden, including a large mural that immortalizes some of the garden's founding members.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Valley human trafficking survivor shares her story

For seven years, Brenda Gonzalez was exploited as forced to work a cleaning job and have sex for money in Houston while paying off a daily debt of $3,000. Her journey to the U.S. began while trying to escape gang violence in El Salvador. “The gangs back in home would...
PHARR, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen PD looking for suspect involved in shooting

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police Department responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Officers located the 15-year-old girl lying on the street that had been shot, she was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. Harlingen investigators are actively working this...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking man wanted on indecency with a child charge

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 46-year-old man wanted on a charge of indecency with a child. Rogelio Garcia is being sought by police. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing around 150 lbs. and having a height of 5’8”, according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Man grabbed drug-filled duffle bag before his arrest, deputies say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with 11 warrants of arrest, leading to the discovery of narcotics in a duffle bag, deputies said. Jonathan Caleb Castro, 20, arrested Dec. 20, 2022, on charges of three counts of evading arrest, two counts of unlawful carry of a weapon, display of ficticious […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting

Six people who were arrested last year in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown McAllen last October were indicted Tuesday. Alejandro Gomez of Donna: Joel Gonzalez Jr. of Donna; Naila Reyes of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez of Alamo and Humberto Ojeda Jr. of Donna, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Free food giveaway to be held for Valley veterans

There will be a free food giveaway for Valley veterans Thursday. It is going to be set up at the McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic on east Hackberry Avenue. The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. A VA identification card is required for those planning on attending.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Investigation underway after teen hospitalized in Harlingen shooting

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A 15-year-old female remains in critical condition following a Friday shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pendleton Avenue, where they found the gunshot victim lying in the street at around 12:11 a.m., according...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man sentenced to almost 6 years for smuggling cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine, federal documents indicated. Oziel Trevino was charged with possession with intent to distribute 22 pounds of cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, records show. On Feb. 11, 2022, Trevino was arrested […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton PD make arrest in aggravated robbery investigation

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department said officers have made an arrest in an aggravated robbery that took place Nov. 27, 2022. Edward Navarro Luna was formally charged Monday with the crime that occurred at the Dollar General located at 3405 E. Main Ave., according to Alton police. With help from the McAllen […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Man with 4 outstanding warrants arrested in Combes

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Southbound 77 and FM 107 in reference to a wanted man. Upon arrival, deputies found Angel Matthew Aparicio, 27, detained by Combes police. Aparicio was suspected of having multiple […]
COMBES, TX
ValleyCentral

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise: This free program aims to help

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Catalytic converter theft is skyrocketing across the nation and one Valley police department is taking extra steps to protect residents’ vehicles. The Brownsville Police Department is starting a program to log residents’ catalytic converter into their system by imprinting a serial number. If a vehicle’s catalytic converter is stolen and turns […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

‘General’ of a Texas gang sentenced to 10 years in prison

VICTORIA, Texas – U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani reported a 53-year-old, of Harlingen, has been ordered to 10 years in prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony Torres, described as a general within a gang organization, pled guilty on Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of...
HARLINGEN, TX

