WWE Superstar Doudrop has not appeared on WWE TV since she had a match alongside Nikki A.S.H in September on NXT. The team faced Toxic Attraction and came out with a victory. Doudrop recently responded to a fan on social media stating the reason why she has been off TV is that she has been overcoming an illness. In a new report by PWInsider, their sources state that Doudrop will return around the time of the Royal Rumble. She will be returning back to the Raw brand where she was last featured.

2 DAYS AGO