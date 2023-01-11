Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?
Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
Triple H Addresses Vince McMahon’s Involvement In WWE Creative In Talent Meeting
Here are some notes from the WWE talent meeting led by Paul Levesque (Triple H) at the January 13 SmackDown taping. According to PWInsider, there were two main points brought up during the meeting. The first was Levesque telling the talent that Vince McMahon has returned to the company to...
Former WWE Star To Make AEW Debut In Championship Match
One former WWE star was just announced to be making an upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Find out who it is!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (January 13) a preview of upcoming matches set for AEW Dynamite included one very interesting name. As announced on AEW Rampage, Kushida...
CM Punk Fires Shot At MJF & AEW
CM Punk has not been seen on AEW television since the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, where he infamously ranted about the company’s executive vice presidents and Adam Page. Punk has not returned to AEW, and his future in the company has been in doubt ever since that...
Report: Rumors Of Vince McMahon Telling WWE Departments They’re ‘Doing Things Wrong’ After Returning
There are reportedly rumors that Vince McMahon has already told some WWE departments they’re “doing things wrong” since his return. McMahon reinstated himself onto the Board of Directors on January 6, and on January 10 was named WWE’s Executive Chairman following the resignation of his daughter Stephanie McMahon.
Who Is Really ‘Running’ WWE After Vince McMahon’s Return
With a shake-up in WWE that saw Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman and Nick Khan as sole CEO, we may now have an answer to who is really running the company right now. Further to WWE filing a report to the SEC on January 11, which included addressing changes to the company’s Board of Directors and Bylaws, new details of the management of the company have been revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required).
AEW Star Granted Release
An AEW star has been granted their release from the company. As previously reported, William Regal was granted his release from All Elite Wrestling at the tail end of 2022 after requesting to return to WWE to be closer to his son. It now seems like Regal wasn’t the only AEW talent to be granted their release at the end of the year.
Popular Star Says WWE Roster Focus Stays The Same Regardless Of Management Changes
Kofi Kingston has commented on WWE sale rumors, following Vince McMahon’s return to the board of directors. Following Vince’s return, WWE started receiving advice about a potential sale, which is reportedly expected to happen before mid-2023. Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri on SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston noted that the...
Top Star Pulled From WWE Raw 30th Anniversary
A former SmackDown Women’s Champion has now been pulled from the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary taping. The WWE Raw special will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 23. One star who is not expected to be in action on this date is Ronda Rousey,...
Here’s How Often William Regal Will Be Backstage In New WWE Role
William Regal is officially back in WWE, starting in his new role in the company at the beginning of the new year. Regal was backstage at last week’s (January 6) episode of SmackDown, but it was not known at the time if this was just a one off or if he will be a backstage presence every week going forward.
WWE Raw Star Says Match With WWE Hall Of Famer Will Be ‘Hard To Top’
WWE Hall of Famer Edge has only wrestled a handful of times on WWE television since his historic return back at the Royal Rumble in 2020. Edge wrestled his first match in his hometown of Toronto in over a decade on August 22, 2022, where he defeated The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest in the main event of the show.
WWE Announces New Tournament For Championship Opportunity
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown, there was a major announcement impacting the future of one of the top titles!. In a backstage segment, WWE authority figure Adam Pearce announced that there would be a tag team tournament to determine who would face the Usos for the SmackDown tag team championships.
WWE Star Reacts To Incredible Moment From Rising NXT Star
A WWE star has reacted to an incredible moment from a rising NXT star that took place at NXT New Year’s Evil. Sol Ruca was thrown over the top rope in the 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship on the January 10 show.
Fiery Backstage Brawl On WWE SmackDown
There was an epic brawl backstage at WWE SmackDown tonight (January 13) between two stars of the WWE Women’s division. After Adam Pearce flat out told Sonya Deville that he wasn’t going to be just gifting her another shot at Charlotte Flair’s WWE SmackDown Women’s championship, Deville set out to earn one.
Current WWE Name Discusses The Importance Of The Casual Fan Perspective
WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly has discussed the importance of considering the perspective of the casual fan in her role as producer. A staple of WWE’s women’s division in the 2000s, Molly Holly was finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, and shortly thereafter began working as a producer for the company.
Unlikely Assist In AEW Women’s Tag Match On AEW Dynamite
A massive AEW Women’s Division tag match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Find out who popped up in the segment to make an unlikely assist!. The formidable team of ‘The Killer and the Pillar’, Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D took on Saraya and Toni Storm.
Top IMPACT Star Discusses How They Kept Return A Surprise
A top IMPACT Wrestling star has discussed how they kept their recent return a surprise. Bully Ray is a WWE Hall of Famer and bonafide legend in the industry. He first rose to prominence in ECW before he and his tag team partner D-Von signed with WWE. After a legendary...
Mercedes Moné Joins Cast For Upcoming Film
Mercedes Moné has joined the cast for an upcoming film. The eyes of the wrestling world have been centered on every move from the former Sasha Banks since officially becoming a free agent at the start of 2023. Following her successful debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle...
