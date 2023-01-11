ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WMTW

Man drives into path of oncoming Amtrak train in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A man is in the hospital after driving his car into the path of an Amtrak train Thursday night. Just after 6 p.m., police say a driver turned left onto Allen Avenue from Bruno's Restaurant parking lot. Officials say the man passed the crossing gates near...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

New Biddeford restaurant offers plant-based, vegetarian menu

BIDDEFORD, Maine — This week on Maine Menu, Jim Keithley caught up with an old college friend who opened a restaurant in Maine after becoming intrigued by the food scene in California. Vickie Charity always had a desire to run her own business one day -- and that day...
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

This Biddeford bakehouse is rising again

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Kerry Hanney and her team at Night Moves, a bakery in Biddeford, have spent years trying to find the perfect new location for the business to grow after struggling through the pandemic. They didn't think it would be in a former motorcycle repair shop. "You...
BIDDEFORD, ME
B98.5

Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish

Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
WALDOBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police respond to train vs. car crash in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Police responded to Allen Avenue in Portland after a car was struck by an Amtrack train Thursday night. Officers were called to the area of Bruno's Restaurant around 6 p.m. after a car bypassed the closed gates and flashing lights, according to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York

YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
YORK, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on New Hampshire, Maine Roads

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries, but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
WELLS, ME
WMTW

Erratic driver crashes into delivery truck on Turnpike in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A Lyman man was hurt after his Chevy Suburban rear-ended a delivery truck on the Turnpike in Scarborough Friday afternoon. At around 2 p.m., multiple drivers called 911 to report a black Chevy Suburban headed northbound on the Turnpike in Saco, driving very erratically. The callers...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
aarp.org

Join Us for Our Free Coffee Socials in Maine

We invite you to enjoy a free coffee and snack as we meet with with neighbors and friends, and hear from local leaders and organizations. We have coffee gatherings in the following locations:. Bangor - third Friday of the month from 8:30-10AM. Dysart's on Broadway, 1110 Broadway, Bangor. Lewiston/Auburn -...
MAINE STATE
northeastern.edu

Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops

Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Tour boat operators make a return to Maine, buying Boothbay schooners

The owners of a Key West tour boat operation are returning to their Maine roots with the acquisition of passenger schooners in Boothbay Harbor. Schooner Explorations of Maine LLC bought the schooners Lazy Jack and Eastwind, along with the business’s leases and good will, from Tom Smith for an undisclosed price.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
