This New England ski resort was ranked one of the best in the country
A Vermont ski resort was said to be one of the best the country has to offer for skiing, snowboarding and aprés-ski vibes. Vogue magazine included Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont, on its list of the “8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.” The lifestyle magazine said the resort is widely considered one of the best ski resorts on the east coast. Sandwiched between two mountains, Mount Mansfield and Spruce Peak, the ski resort offers 485 acres worth of shredding terrain.
WCAX
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
vermontjournal.com
200-year-old inn’s romantic history repeats itself with new owners
PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Built around 1840, the colonial carriage style house on Main Street has over 6,000 square feet of space, a total of 12 bedrooms and 9 baths, a large wraparound porch, and beautiful, original features such as stained-glass windows and detailed woodwork. Narrow staircases behind skinny doors connect the three floors and feel like secret passages.
‘Always willing to help’: Family, friends recall the activism and kindness of Beth Danon
A longtime activist and lawyer, Danon, 68, succumbed to a recurrence of endometrial cancer last Friday morning surrounded by those closest to her. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Always willing to help’: Family, friends recall the activism and kindness of Beth Danon.
WMUR.com
Utility pole fire might be affecting 911 services in Lebanon, New Hampshire
LEBANON, N.H. — A utility pole fire Friday could have an impact on 911 services in the Lebanon area, officials said. The pole fire occurred on Bank Street Friday morning, leading to various utility outages. Officials said anyone with an emergency who cannot call 911 should call Lebanon Dispatch...
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
montpelierbridge.org
Downstreet Working On New Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The housing crunch has made affordable housing a hot topic for renters, buyers, and public officials, and when the subject comes up, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is the local organization that almost everyone hopes can help. The Barre-based housing nonprofit runs a number of programs to help low-income renters...
Burlington approves demolition permit for downtown cathedral
The city’s development review board approved the Catholic parish’s request to demolish the shuttered Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, but the decision is likely to be appealed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington approves demolition permit for downtown cathedral.
WCAX
Former copper mine to host archaeological dig
VERSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the superfund site is slated for an archaeolgical dig this summer. At its height, the Ely Copper Mine employed nearly 800 people, with the small town or Vershire’s population reaching nearly 2,000....
International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay
Robin Doyle, owner and director of the Colchester-based sailing school, said the news that its lease wouldn’t be renewed was a “bombshell.” Read the story on VTDigger here: International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay.
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
newportdispatch.com
Claremont, NH man arrested for out-of-state armed robbery
CLAREMONT — A Claremont, New Hampshire, man was arrested in North Carolina on Wednesday. Tyler Lewis Martzolf was taken into custody in Eden, North Carolina, and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The robbery took place at Gills Corner on South Hamilton Road on January...
Final Reading: Same as it ever was
Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday.
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington city council members react to mayor’s new public safety plan
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has a 16-point plan to reverse a dangerous trend in the Queen City. “Ending the recent spike in gun violence, improving the downtown climate, continued progress on 21st century policing reforms, and rebuilding the police department,” Weinberger said Thursday, describing the four main priorities of his plan.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash with injuries in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Massachusetts was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Killington on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 4 at around 8:10 p.m. According to the report, Christopher Geremia, of Dover, MA, was attempting to navigate a downhill curve oprior to the crash.
newportdispatch.com
Northfield man facing charges in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man from Northfield was arrested in Williamstown yesterday. Police say they were notified that Clinton L. Bell was at a home on Robar Road at around 1:30 p.m. Bell was not permitted to be at the location. Following an investigation, police confirmed that Bell had...
mynbc5.com
Police: Man kicks and bites troopers while under the influence
WILLISTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police say things took a turn when they were notified that a car was stopped partially in the left lane of I-89 Southbound in Williston on Thursday. Initially, they were told it appeared the driver was experiencing a medical event. When troopers arrived on...
Illegal border crossings, assaults on Border Patrol agents increase in Swanton Sector
As the number of illegal border crossings increase at the southwest border, so too, do the numbers at our northern border with Canada, but they are rising at a disproportionate rate. And unfortunately, along with the increased number of encounters comes an increase of assaults on Border Patrol Agents.
