FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
8 dining locations that closed near Lake Travis in 2022
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, closed its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) From pizza and hamburger joints to sushi restaurants, here’s a look at eight restaurants and eateries that closed in the Lake Travis-Westlake area in 2022:. Cho Sushi Fusion closed its Lakeway...
Redbook
The 8 Best Road Trips From Austin
The hustle and bustle of airports can be a lot. Plane tickets, TSA security and fitting everything into a carry-on isn’t always the most pleasant experience. However, it’s always a good idea to take a road trip–no airplanes required. Austin, Texas continues to grow as a hotspot destination for live music, nightlife, cuisine and more. Boat days on Lake Travis, swimming in Barton Springs and hanging with friends in Zilker Park all define this “keep Austin weird” city.
Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas
BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
Austin-based Korean barbecue spot Chi'Lantro to open in San Marcos
The restaurant is set to open in the summer.
fox7austin.com
Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population
AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
Eater
Austin Pizza Truck Opens in Vacated Pizza Restaurant
Austin pizza truck Sammataro is moving into the home of recently closed pizzeria 40 North, bringing an expanded menu and eventually a full bar. The new Sammataro will open at 900 West 10th Street in the west-downtown area starting on Wednesday, January 18. Sammataro owner Isaac Flores told Eater he...
New location for storage for those without a home in Austin
VKS will reopen at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the first floor of the former Municipal Court building.
18-wheeler causes power outage near Rainey Street
Austin Energy customers near Rainey Street were without power after an 18-wheeler took out multiple power lines and poles Wednesday.
1 critically injured after pedestrian hit by vehicle in southeast Austin
One person was reported with critical, life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Friday morning, according to first responders.
kut.org
TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.
The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state's preferred plan — now open for public comment until March 7.
One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: 'Compliant' man tased by two San Marcos police officers
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Cellphone video shared exclusively with FOX 7 Austin shows a man being tased by two officers. According to a San Marcos Police Internal Affairs report, the man was considered "generally compliant." On Jan. 12, 2021, it was the "worst night" of Al Leyva’s life, according to...
Neighbors say store uses loud opera music to push away homeless
Some businesses around the country have started using roaring classical music as a tactic to deter people experiencing homelessness from camping out in front of their storefronts.
fox7austin.com
New video shows altercation between APD officers, Elisha Wright in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Newly obtained video shows an additional angle of an altercation between Austin Police officers and 22-year-old Elisha Wright. The incident happened May 2022 on E. Sixth Street in Downtown Austin. Austin police claim Wright punched an officer in the face moments before one of the viral videos...
Waitlists open up for Austin affordable housing — why not everyone will get on it
The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) is opening up a few affordable housing building waitlists this week, which will all close at 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Central Texas advocacy group calling for accountability from Austin police
AUSTIN, Texas — A Central Texas advocacy group is calling for police accountability in Austin. Working Group 512 will hold a press conference in Austin Friday to talk about recent police shootings. The group is demanding that the Austin Police Department respond to the families of Alex Gonzales and Raj Monnesinghe, who were both killed by Austin officers.
APD searching for suspect in deadly north Austin crash
The Austin Police Department was searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly New Year's Eve crash, according to APD news release.
do512.com
The Renter's Guide to Austin
We’ve all heard the staggering statistic: roughly 150 individuals move to Austin every day. Our skyline is becoming synonymous with cranes and burgeoning skyscrapers as our widespread popularity and population flourish. It’s common practice here to seek rentals and move about town more than once to inhabit several cool parts of this city. Moving can be stressful, and not everyone just so happens to have a friend of a friend moving who needs a roommate or a buddy from college looking to rent you their place.
Austin Water audit released after 3 city-wide boil water notices in recent years
AUSTIN, Texas — The KVUE Defenders are getting a better idea of what Austin Water could do to fix problems, as the utility company issued three city-wide boil notices in just four years. The University of Texas at Austin has released a report after its audit of Austin Water...
