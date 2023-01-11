ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 8 Best Road Trips From Austin

The hustle and bustle of airports can be a lot. Plane tickets, TSA security and fitting everything into a carry-on isn’t always the most pleasant experience. However, it’s always a good idea to take a road trip–no airplanes required. Austin, Texas continues to grow as a hotspot destination for live music, nightlife, cuisine and more. Boat days on Lake Travis, swimming in Barton Springs and hanging with friends in Zilker Park all define this “keep Austin weird” city.
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
fox7austin.com

Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population

AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Austin Pizza Truck Opens in Vacated Pizza Restaurant

Austin pizza truck Sammataro is moving into the home of recently closed pizzeria 40 North, bringing an expanded menu and eventually a full bar. The new Sammataro will open at 900 West 10th Street in the west-downtown area starting on Wednesday, January 18. Sammataro owner Isaac Flores told Eater he...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.

The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state's preferred plan — now open for public comment until March 7.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: 'Compliant' man tased by two San Marcos police officers

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Cellphone video shared exclusively with FOX 7 Austin shows a man being tased by two officers. According to a San Marcos Police Internal Affairs report, the man was considered "generally compliant." On Jan. 12, 2021, it was the "worst night" of Al Leyva’s life, according to...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Central Texas advocacy group calling for accountability from Austin police

AUSTIN, Texas — A Central Texas advocacy group is calling for police accountability in Austin. Working Group 512 will hold a press conference in Austin Friday to talk about recent police shootings. The group is demanding that the Austin Police Department respond to the families of Alex Gonzales and Raj Monnesinghe, who were both killed by Austin officers.
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

The Renter's Guide to Austin

We’ve all heard the staggering statistic: roughly 150 individuals move to Austin every day. Our skyline is becoming synonymous with cranes and burgeoning skyscrapers as our widespread popularity and population flourish. It’s common practice here to seek rentals and move about town more than once to inhabit several cool parts of this city. Moving can be stressful, and not everyone just so happens to have a friend of a friend moving who needs a roommate or a buddy from college looking to rent you their place.
AUSTIN, TX

