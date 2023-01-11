Seattle, Wash. (January 9, 2023) – This week, Max Frame and Winslow Lee of the Simon and Anderson team, a multifamily investment team at Kidder Mathews, represented the sellers in a duplex portfolio sale located within the Powerhouse Villas Community in Yakima, Washington. The sale featured 11 duplexes with a total price of $6,600,000. This sale is followed by an active 2022 for the Simon and Anderson team, which featured over $600,000,000 in sales volume spread throughout 54 apartment sales, 14 of which were in Eastern Washington.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO