ifiberone.com
Homes within a quarter mile of fiery propane tank evacuated in Cle Elum
CLE ELUM - An unfortunate chain of events nearly led to a disaster in south Cle Elum on Thursday. Firefighters with Kittitas County Fire District 7 evacuated homes within a quarter mile of a residence at 400 Tillman Creek Road after a propane tank partially exploded. Deputy Fire Chief Chris...
FOX 11 and 41
Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche
COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
ifiberone.com
Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout
EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR
A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Purchase Of Second RV Park Moves Closer
The city of Wenatchee is moving closer to closing a deal to buy land it's already using for its second safe park. The city's two Safe Parks are designated areas where people living in RV's are allowed to stay for an extended period of time, up to 120 days before having to move on.
theregistryps.com
Duplex Portfolio Totaling 11 Units in Yakima’s Powerhouse Villas Community Sold for $6.6MM
Seattle, Wash. (January 9, 2023) – This week, Max Frame and Winslow Lee of the Simon and Anderson team, a multifamily investment team at Kidder Mathews, represented the sellers in a duplex portfolio sale located within the Powerhouse Villas Community in Yakima, Washington. The sale featured 11 duplexes with a total price of $6,600,000. This sale is followed by an active 2022 for the Simon and Anderson team, which featured over $600,000,000 in sales volume spread throughout 54 apartment sales, 14 of which were in Eastern Washington.
ifiberone.com
Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
kpq.com
Rhubarb Market Closing Down on January 31
After eight years in the local produce market, Rhubarb Market is closing their doors on January 31. The Rhubarb Market is an enclave of local organic produce, handcrafted specialty goods, located in downtown Wenatchee 10 N Wenatchee Ave. Owner of Rhubarb Market Sandi Bammer decided to open a local produce...
ifiberone.com
Grant County contracts with Chelan County to use juvenile detention facility
EPHRATA — Juvenile offenders in Grant County will be sent to the juvenile detention facility in Chelan County beginning in March. Commissioners in both counties have approved an agreement for Grant County to use the facility in Wenatchee starting March 1. Grant County had housed juvenile offenders at its...
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee airport to say 'goodbye' to Horizon's turboprops and 'hello' to its jets in two weeks
EAST WENATCHEE - An exact date of when Horizon Air/Alaska Airlines will officially make the switch from propeller-powered airplanes to jet aircraft has been ironed out. On Thursday, Pangborn Memorial Airport Director Trent Moyers confirmed that Horizon's last Bombardier Q400 flight is scheduled to depart Pangborn for the last time on Jan. 26 at 1:24 p.m. and the first Embraer-175 jet flight to Pangborn will arrive in the noon hour on Thursday, Jan. 27.
FOX 28 Spokane
Eastbound Snoqualmie Pass closed near Ellensburg due to multiple collisions
THORP, Wash. – Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple collisions. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) does not have an estimated time for reopening. There is a detour at Exit 101 on Old Thorp Highway.
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
kpq.com
State Law prevents Moses Lake police from pursuing suspect
Moses Lake police are on the hunt for a man suspected of eluding officers in a stolen vehicle. Police Captain Dave Sands says the suspect was asleep when spotted inside the parked vehicle in the area of Miller Street and Longview Street early Tuesday morning. "When officers did yell for...
ifiberone.com
Driver flees after Moses Lake police find him sleeping in stolen car
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are looking for a man they say sped off after he was found asleep in a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning. At about 12:30 a.m., police found a stolen vehicle parked in the area of Miller Street Northeast and Longview Street Northeast. The driver was reportedly asleep inside, according to Moses Lake police.
ifiberone.com
Police investigating after body found in snowbank in Wenatchee on Dec. 30
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee's Police Department continues its investigation into death of an elderly man who was found dead in a snowbank in Wenatchee during the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022. Police say the body of a 96-year-old man was found near the corner of Okanogan Avenue and Spokane...
KIMA TV
YPD: Woman uses stolen debit card at Yakima Safeway
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman that they say used a stolen debit card at a Safeway in Yakima. Police say the woman used the stolen card on Dec. 26, 2022. Now, they're asking the community to take...
KIMA TV
Photos released after Union Gap JCPenney's looted in organized retail theft
UNION GAP, Wash. -- Union Gap Police are asking for the public's help in solving an organized retail theft. Police say a group of at least four people committed the organized theft from the Union Gap JCPenney's. In a social media post Union Gap PD posted surveillance images of several...
Witness in 2019 Central Washington homicide said she can't remember earlier statements
Richard Wayne Plumlee III’s girlfriend told a jury she couldn’t remember telling Yakima police that her nephew killed her boyfriend at a North First Street motel. Sheila Martin, who had a stroke two months ago, told a Yakima County Superior Court jury Monday she also didn’t recall seeing Joshua James Glazier raise his arm just before Plumlee was fatally shot, even though she told police that was what happened Dec. 17, 2019, at the Yakima Inn.
ifiberone.com
Skiers caught up in avalanche near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - Skiers were reportedly carried by an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday. The report was posted by the skier on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) website. The skier who identifies themselves as "AB" in the report says they were hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain at around 7,000 feet when the avalanche occurred.
