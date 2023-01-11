LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man was given 32 years in prison for his role in cocaine and fentanyl trafficking. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Maurice Taylor, in 2020, went into a garage at a home and shortly after, had a woman come into the home as well. Taylor then placed an item in her vehicle. The woman was stopped by police, where they found her in possession of cocaine. Inside the home, police say they also found 182 grams of a substance containing fentanyl.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO