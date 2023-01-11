Read full article on original website
Stanford Elementary School staff member who shot himself facing charges
The Stanford Elementary staff member who accidentally discharged his firearm is now facing charges.
WTVQ
Driver takes police on multi-county pursuit, fires gun at troopers, KSP says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A driver was shot after allegedly taking Kentucky State Police on a multi-county chase and shooting a gun at troopers on Thursday. According to KSP, a trooper pulled someone over in Woodford County on I-64, but the person didn’t stop. The trooper began a pursuit.
WKYT 27
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
WTVQ
2 people shot in Frankfort early Saturday morning
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort police are investigating after two people were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday. Police say they responded around 1:30 a.m. to calls about a fight that led to a shooting on St. Clair Street, near the brick alley. When they got there, officers...
Multicounty Kentucky police chase ends in trooper-involved shooting, 1 person injured
The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.
WTVQ
Georgetown police arrest 2, find over 400 grams of meth
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police seized over 400 grams of meth after two men were arrested Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Georgetown Police Department, around 8:40 a.m. officers were in the Outlet Center Drive area where they were called to investigate a drunk man who may have stolen items from a nearby store.
WKYT 27
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is behind bars after a deadly stabbing in Anderson County. Russell Oliver is facing a murder charge. According to Kentucky State Police, Oliver stabbed Chad Ritchie, of Lawrenceburg, around 5:30 Thursday in the area of Salt River Road. Oliver is being held in...
WTVQ
Person shot Wednesday night on Angliana Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are searching for answers Thursday morning after they say someone was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the University of Kentucky’s campus Wednesday night. Investigators told ABC 36 the police department responded to a report of shots fired...
WKYT 27
Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
WKYT 27
New Georgetown police chief appointed
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new police chief has been appointed in Georgetown. According to posts on the Georgetown Police Department and City of Georgetown Facebook pages, Darin Allgood has been named Chief of Police, effective Monday, January 16, 2023. “I appreciate this honor and all of the support of...
WTVQ
19-year-old killed in 2 vehicle collision on I-75 Friday night
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -A 19-year-old is dead after a 2-vehicle collision on I-75 Friday night. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as Kennedy B. Knowles. According to Lexington police, the crash happened on I-75 northbound near the 111-mile marker around 10 p.m. Friday. Police say a pickup truck...
fox56news.com
Man injured after Lexington parking lot shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was injured Wednesday night after a shooting in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said at around 8 p.m. officers responded to a parking lot near the 500 block of Angliana Avenue to reports of shots being fired. No victim was located, but police said later a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a reported non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Tenn. man arrested in Pulaski Co. on marijuana charges, allegedly found with cocaine in jail
Deputies from Pulaski County and K-9 Leo made a drug bust during a traffic stop.
WHAS 11
KSP: Driver leads officers on chase across multiple counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting involving their troopers that shut down part of Interstate 64 for several hours. A release from KSP says it started when troopers tried to stop a car on I-64 in Woodford County. Instead of stopping, KSP says the driver...
WTVQ
Lexington man sentenced to 32 years for cocaine, fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man was given 32 years in prison for his role in cocaine and fentanyl trafficking. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Maurice Taylor, in 2020, went into a garage at a home and shortly after, had a woman come into the home as well. Taylor then placed an item in her vehicle. The woman was stopped by police, where they found her in possession of cocaine. Inside the home, police say they also found 182 grams of a substance containing fentanyl.
fox56news.com
19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
k105.com
Person buys used truck with counterfeit money
A person has purchased a truck in eastern Kentucky with counterfeit money. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a black 1999 Ford F-250 truck was purchased Tuesday. Police have not released the name of the suspect accused of using the fake money to buy the truck. Anyone with...
WTVQ
Injury crash in Danville caused by Lexington man driving under influence, police say
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A three-vehicle injury crash in Danville on Tuesday night was caused by a Lexington man who was driving under the influence, police say. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, police responded to a three-vehicle intersection crash on Hustonville Road/Danville Bypass. Jerod...
somerset106.com
Vehicle search leads to two arrests in Pulaski County
January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 10, 2023, two Pulaski County men were arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Tan Hudson, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division, observed a vehicle on Murphy Avenue traveling 45 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Detective Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the Dollar General Store on Murphy Avenue. Detective Hudson identified the driver and two passengers. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Hudson was notified the passengers, Michael Hogston, age 33, of Waynesburg and Tyler Daulton, age 33, of Nancy had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
