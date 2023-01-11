Read full article on original website
WMTW
Man drives into path of oncoming Amtrak train in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man is in the hospital after driving his car into the path of an Amtrak train Thursday night. Just after 6 p.m., police say a driver turned left onto Allen Avenue from Bruno's Restaurant parking lot. Officials say the man passed the crossing gates near...
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
WMTW
New Biddeford restaurant offers plant-based, vegetarian menu
BIDDEFORD, Maine — This week on Maine Menu, Jim Keithley caught up with an old college friend who opened a restaurant in Maine after becoming intrigued by the food scene in California. Vickie Charity always had a desire to run her own business one day -- and that day...
I Have the Best Idea for a New Animal Shelter in Portland, Maine
We all know the infamous saying, “adopt don’t shop!” and I stand by that. Rather than get a pet from a breeder, you should rescue one from a shelter that needs a home. I recently spent time at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and fell in love with every single four-legged pal in the building.
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish
Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
To the Guy in the Dunkin Line in Portland, Maine — Sorry, Not Sorry
You looked less than pleased. I mean, you didn't even crack a smile. Actually, you don't even come close. But, like the headline says -- sorry, not sorry, guy. It was probably around 8:30a this morning. And since it's Thursday, we've probably both already dealt with semi-hellacious weeks. We're tired. The weekend is in our sights. We just want to get through the next couple of workdays to have free time to do whatever we want.
Phys.org
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
Maine’s Famous, Mr. Drew is Looking To Expand Exotic Animal Rescue Center
The man we all know and love is looking to expand his exotic animal empire! Mr. Drew has exploded onto the scene with his love of exotic animals and reptiles. He has educated so many members of the community and invited thousands of Maine children and families to learn his passion for the exotic animals he has rescued and rehabilitated.
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
WMTW
Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York
YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on New Hampshire, Maine Roads
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries, but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
$15,000 Reward for Missing Maine Woman From Cold Case
13 years ago Darien Richardson and her boyfriend Corey Girard were sleeping at there Portland apartment when intruders came in and shot them, according to News Center Maine. This took place on January 8, 2010 at 25 Rackleff St. Portland Police Department is now asking for your help to try to solve this 13-year-old cold case crime.
NECN
Man Arrested for Homicide in Maine
A man was arrested after a homicide investigation in Berwick, Maine on Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound in the head. They found a man who they identified as 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick, Maine with severe injuries, according to authorities.
This New Hampshire Store With Old School Candy, Specialty Sodas Is Worth the Road Trip
I don't know if it is a tradition from when I visited North Conway as a kid, but still, to this day I cannot take a drive to North Conway without stopping at this store. Heck, I will sometimes even take a drive there just to go to this store.
A New Hampshire Man Was Arrested for the Death of a Maine Man
Maine State Police say a New Hampshire man is charged with murder for the shooting death of a Berwick, Maine man. Berwick Police were called to Katabel Lane shortly before 8:00 Thursday morning for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his head. When officers got to the residence they found Mark Forest, 37, of Berwick severely injured. He was transported to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire where he was later pronounced dead. Officials say an autopsy was conducted on Friday morning, resulting in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruling the man's death a homicide.
WGME
Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland
FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
Lovell home a total loss after fire
LOVELL, Maine — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire on Christian Hill Road in Lovell around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to officials. Michael Burke, who provided a video to NEWS CENTER Maine of the fire, said he made the 911 call. When firefighters arrived, he said the building was fully engulfed. The house was completely destroyed.
Berwick police respond to shooting
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick police responded to a shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Berwick Police Department stated the shooting took place on Katabel Lane. Officers were called there at 7:48 a.m. In addition to Berwick police, Maine State Police and the Office of...
