Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Henry Clair “Bubba” Rodgers
Henry Clair “Bubba” Rodgers, 65, of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. The family has chosen cremation and will honor him with a private family memorial service at a later date. Bubba was born on...
WBBJ
Two birthdays celebrated at Brookdale Jackson Oaks
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two special ladies were recognized today at Brookdale Jackson Oaks. A celebration was held for Caribel Herndon and Maxine McNatt to celebrate their birthdays. Herndon turned 103 on January 7, while McNatt will turn 103 on the January 21. The celebration was coordinated to fall between...
WBBJ
Ms. Irene Bond
The visitation for Ms. Irene Bond, age 45 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 2:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Bond, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.com/obituaries/Irene-Bond-3/#!/TributeWall. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral...
WBBJ
Dr. Willie George Shaw
Services for Dr. Willie George Shaw, age 80 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the Berean Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 7:00-8:30 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. In...
WBBJ
Several events set to be held over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — Coming up this weekend, West Tennessee has several events you won’t want to miss. Starting off on Saturday, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held in downtown Bolivar. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in honor of the day recognizing civil...
WBBJ
William Ray Watkins
William Ray Watkins, age 70, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday morning, January 9, 2023 at his home. Ray was born September 14, 1952 in Somerville, the son of the late Aubrey Watkins and Ava Hazel Gammel Watkins. He was self-employed as a painter at Ray Eagle Painting Company for many years before becoming disabled. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior as a young child and was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville. Ray never met a stranger and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His favorite television show to watch was Gunsmoke.
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
WBBJ
Local city honors MLK’s legacy with parade
BOLIVAR, Tenn. —A local city celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The streets of Bolivar were packed Saturday as many came together for a big celebration: the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. It was great weather for a parade, and all of the participants were in...
WBBJ
Nominations being accepted for 2023 Sterling Awards
JACKSON, Tenn. — Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Sterling Awards. According to the Jackson Area Business and Professional Women, the awards will honor the 20 Most Influential Women in West Tennessee, the Outstanding Woman Military Veteran, and presents the Sue Shelton White Award. They say nominations can...
WBBJ
Janice Platt Foust
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Saturday, January 14, 2023. Minister/Celebrant: Dr. Trent Bullock of First Baptist Church. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday, prior to the service. Date/Place of Birth: November 7, 1958 in Astoria, OR. Both Parents Names: John Edward Platt and Rose Marie...
WBBJ
Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass
JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 7 p.m., we received a tip of a wreck near Old Humboldt Road and Highway 45 Bypass. When our crews arrived on the scene, two wrecked vehicles could be seen, both suffering damage from the front of their vehicles. A fire truck and a couple...
WBBJ
TDOT gives update on new bypass
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
WBBJ
Carole B. Stengel (Nana)
Carole B. Stengel (Nana) passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 with her family by her side at the age of 84. She was born January 2, 1939 to Helen S. Cooper and Earl Beckham in Memphis, Tennessee where she lived most of her life. She was a graduate of Holy Names / Sacred Heart and went on to study at Memphis State University. After finishing her schooling, she settled in Frayser where she would become next door neighbors with her lifelong friends, Jimmy and Martha Grinder.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/12/23 – 1/13/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/12/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/13/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
WBBJ
JPD camera program aimed at solving crime
JACKSON, Tenn. — You could help solve crimes and make the Hub City a safer place to live. The Jackson Police Department is inviting everyone with an external facing camera at their home or business to register for their Camera Registry Program. The program allows businesses and residents to...
WBBJ
Local restaurant to be nationally recognized
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local restaurant is to be nationally recognized. Livingston’s Soda Fountain and Grille, a restaurant in Brownsville, will be featured by a national internet show titled America’s Best Restaurants. ABR’s roadshow travels across the country to highlight independently-owned restaurants. ABR has produced more...
WBBJ
New building opens on UT Martin campus
MARTIN, Tenn. — A new three-story building is now open at the University of Tennessee at Martin. The new Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building was opened as the university welcomed students back for the beginning of the spring semester. The new building was made possible by a $6.5 million...
WBBJ
Jackson State initiative pushes for use of grants
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college is promoting an education initiative. Tennessee Reconnect, which was established in 2018, is an initiative to help more adults attend community college or a technical college. Tennessee Reconnect recently dropped the minimum age requirement from 25 years old to 23. Those wanting to...
WBBJ
Organizations recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — Human trafficking can present itself in many forms, and each crime means one more person becomes a victim. And with the month of January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Julanne Stone, with the Scarlet Rope Project, says the goal is to have the conversation. “Bring the...
Comments / 0