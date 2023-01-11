Carole B. Stengel (Nana) passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 with her family by her side at the age of 84. She was born January 2, 1939 to Helen S. Cooper and Earl Beckham in Memphis, Tennessee where she lived most of her life. She was a graduate of Holy Names / Sacred Heart and went on to study at Memphis State University. After finishing her schooling, she settled in Frayser where she would become next door neighbors with her lifelong friends, Jimmy and Martha Grinder.

SOMERVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO