Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United and Newcastle discover semi-final opponents

The Carabao Cup enters the semi-final stage following tonight’s last two quarter-finals that saw Nottingham Forest beat Wolves on penalties and Southampton stunning Manchester City. Forest and Saints join Newcastle and Manchester United in the last four as the league cup reaches the business end of the competition.

There will be a new winner of the trophy this season after Liverpool were knocked out by Manchester City in the fourth round abefore City’s exit that means they won’t add to their record of winning the Carabao Cup in four of the previous five seasons.

On Tuesday night Newcastle swept Leicester aside as Manchester United beat Charlton to reach the semi-finals with the draw for those two matches coming up at the conclusion of tonight’s matches. The draw will be broadcast on Sky Sports with the semi-final first legs scheduled in for the week commencing 23 rd January.

Follow the Carabao Cup semi-final draw below: