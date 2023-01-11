ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

From Elvis to Lady Liberty, A Look at Miss USA’s Whimsical and Campy National Costumes for Miss Universe Pageants Through the Years

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4793Z6_0kBQIqac00

The Miss Universe pageant is fast approaching. The beauty pageant, which celebrates women across the globe advocating for humanitarian work, sees women compete in categories ranging from evening gowns to swimwear. One of the biggest highlights of the Miss Universe pageant is the national costume competition. The expectations will be high for the current USA titleholder, R’Bonney Gabriel.

The national costume competition allows contestants to go all out with their form of dress and take it as over the top as possible. Miss Ukraine , Viktoria Apanasenko, who is one of the most-watched contestants this year due to Ukraine’s war with Russia, already unveiled her costume via Instagram, described as the “Warrior of Light.”

More from WWD

Historically, Miss USA has not disappointed viewers when it came to over-the-top costumes for the event.

Below, a look at Miss USA’s costumes through the years.

Miss USA 2002 National Costume

In 2002, several months after the tragic events of 9/11, Miss USA Shauntay Hinton competed in the national costume contest dressed as a New York firefighter holding the American flag in honor of the first responders to 9/11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hCTc_0kBQIqac00
Shauntay Hinton, Miss USA 2002, at left, and Cynthia Lander Zamora, Miss Venezuela 2002, pose during the Miss Universe 2002 national costume show May 21, 2002, at Bellas Artes in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Miss USA 2004 National Costume

Miss USA 2004 Shandi Finnessey wore an all-white feather costume with bedazzled silver accessories. Finnessey appeared to be a catalyst in a more out-of-the-box approach to costumes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcYLD_0kBQIqac00
Miss USA Shandi Finnessey walks during the national costume presentation in Quito, Ecuador, May 25, 2004.

Miss USA 2005 National Costume

The next year, Miss USA Chelsea Cooley wore a prairie girl costume for the National Costume contest. Cooley’s outfit was complete with a straw bonnet hat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vtzeM_0kBQIqac00
Miss USA Chelsea Cooley performs during the national costume competition in Bangkok, May 25, 2005.

Miss USA 2007 National Costume

It wouldn’t be the last time Miss USA made a historic reference for the national costume contest. In 2007, Miss USA Rachel Smith looked to a historical figure to reference her costume, dressing like Elvis Presley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rls08_0kBQIqac00
Rachel Smith, Miss USA 2007, wearing national costume.

Miss USA 2012 National Costume

Olivia Culpo , who was Miss USA in 2012 and is hosting the Miss Universe pageant on Wednesday, made a statement when she dressed like the Statue of Liberty with tulle and streamers coming out of the back of the costume reminiscent of fireworks. She went on to take the Miss Universe crown that night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRu9w_0kBQIqac00
Miss USA Olivia Culpo displays her national costume at the 2012 Miss Universe national costume event at Planet Hollywood Casino Resort on Dec. 14, 2012, in Las Vegas.

Miss USA 2020 National Costume

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch competed in a bird-like costume reminiscent of DC Comic’s Hawk Girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqRHi_0kBQIqac00
Miss USA Asya Branch appears onstage at the 2021 Miss Universe National Costume Show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

With past contestants dressing like everything from warriors to NASCAR drivers, viewers of this year’s Miss Universe pageant are sure to be surprised by whatever the current Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel has up her sleeve for the National Costume contest. Though some prerecorded portions might be included as part of the broadcast program, the parade of national costumes takes place on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET ahead of the show; it’s available to watch for free on YouTube.

The Miss Universe pageant takes place on Saturday in Las Vegas. Harnaaz Sandhu of India currently holds the title of Miss Universe after she was crowned on Dec. 13, 2021.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home

Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WWD

Katie Holmes Sports Vintage Chanel While Promoting Her New Play ‘The Wanderers’

Katie Holmes arrived at the photo call for her new Off-Broadway play “The Wanderers,” on Jan. 11, adding a touch of vintage to her ensemble. In honor of her new play, the actress wore a vintage Chanel vertical striped, blue top and Kallmeyer brown wide-leg pants. She contrasted the look with silver pointy-toe heels. Holmes rounded out the look with a black coat from Tove Studio. She accessorized with a teal suede bag from Savette New York.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet LooksPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the Ages To create her...
WWD

Chelsea Handler Goes Sky Blue in Alex Perry Dress for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Chelsea Handler made a chic arrival for her appearance on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” For the occasion, the seasoned comedian wore a baby blue Alex Perry dress. Handler’s maxidress had a slight plunging neckline and a pointy bra-like insert. It cinched her at the waist and came all the way down to her ankles. It had a slight slit in the back, right above her calves. She coordinated the look with a pair of nude pointy-toe pumps. Handler worked with stylist Molly F. Levin for her look. More from WWDLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion...
POPSUGAR

Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere

Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Thinks Pink in Magda Butrym Ruched Dress for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Press Appearance

Jennifer Lopez has rosettes on her mind. The actress began promoting Amazon Video’s romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding” with her costar Josh Duhamel on Wednesday wearing a range of pastel pink hues from top to bottom. Styled by fashion stylist Rob Zangardi, Lopez slipped into a Magda Butrym ruched midi-length dress trimmed with a spiral of detachable rosettes at the neck. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden GlobesAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Zangardi shared snippets of her fitting on Instagram, opting to pair the monotoned dress...
WWD

Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case Against Adidas

Thom Browne has prevailed in his trademark infringement suit against Adidas. On Thursday afternoon, less than three hours after closing arguments concluded, the eight-person jury came back with a verdict that found the luxury designer was not liable for damages or profits that it made selling product with four stripes or its trademark grosgrain ribbon.More from WWDThom Browne Men's Pre-Fall 2023Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023Thom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to Launch Football Capsule “We are pleased that the jury found that at no time did Thom Browne Inc. infringe on any of Adidas’ trademarks. For over 20 years now, Thom Browne has...
WWD

Meghann Fahy Goes All-Black in Michael Kors Collection for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Meghann Fahy appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday wearing a head-to-toe black ensemble. For her television segment and interview with the talk show host, Fahy wore a black Hansen satin shirt and a floral lace skirt from Michael Kors Collection’s spring 2023 line. She coordinated the look with black thigh-high boots from Christian Louboutin. She accessorized with subtle earrings.More from WWDAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet LooksNancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. Barths Michael Kors Collection’s spring 2023 line was described as...
WWD

Kate Middleton, Prince William Coordinate in First Public Appearance Since Prince Harry’s Book

LONDON — The Waleses have come out. Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first public appearance on Thursday afternoon in Liverpool, North West England after the release of Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir “Spare,” which details the prince’s falling out with the Waleses and other intimate details inside the British royal family.More from WWDKate Middleton's 'Together at Christmas' 2022 Carols Concert With Queen Camilla, Prince William & MorePictures of London in Mourning for Queen Elizabeth IIKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style Moments The couple, united in matching colors of navy and pine green, waved to royal fans outside the Royal Liverpool University...
WWD

Missouri House of Representatives Adopts ‘Sexist’ Dress Codes for Female Lawmakers Who Now Cannot Show Arms

The Missouri House of Representatives opened session on Wednesday, and rather than focus on legislation for residents of Missouri, the Republican-controlled House majority used the opportunity to tighten dress code restrictions on women while leaving the men’s dress code rules in place. State Rep. Ann Kelley, a Republican, cosponsored the bill, which requires women to wear a blazer when in the House chamber. The Democratic caucus quickly rebuked the bill calling it “ridiculous.”More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden GlobesYear of Rabbit Chinese New Year Campaigns The State House...
MISSOURI STATE
WWD

‘This Is Not a Normal T-shirt’ Benefits Clothing Reuse

A new collaboration between circular shoe brand Thousand Fell and Future Is Color promises to put bland graphic T-shirts to rest. Future Is Color is the San Diego-based creative studio focused on meaningful design and conversation that is headed by creative Erwin Hines. Meanwhile, Thousand Fell is a start-up that focuses on making fully circular footwear at scale.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Just a long-sleeved T-shirt for now, the capsule retails for $65 beginning Thursday on ThousandFell.com. With tag lines such as “This Is Not a Normal T-shirt” and “The...
WWD

Valentino Hosts Cocktail Party at Maxfield in L.A.

Stephanie Hsu, Maddie Ziegler, Luna Blaise, Chiara Aurelia, Kathryn Newton, Diego Boneta, Abigail Cowen, Ella Balinska and Chike Okonkwo came out for the Maison Valentino Essentials cocktail party at Maxfield in West Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday evening. The brand was fresh off a strong showing at the Golden Globes, where it dressed Selena Gomez and Eddie Redmayne, among others, and looking to keep the L.A. momentum going.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition Founded in 1960, it was in 2016 that...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WWD

Tabayer Lands at Bergdorf Goodman

Tabayer, the ethically minded luxury jewelry brand from founder and chief executive officer Nigora Tokhtabayeva, has landed at Bergdorf Goodman. “As we embarked on carefully building this luxury brand, Bergdorf was the ideal flagship partner we had in mind for the U.S. market,” Tokhtabayeva said. “As a lover and collector of fine jewelry, aligning with BG has truly been a dream realized.” More from WWDInside the Brooklyn Jewelry Store MociunA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootHigh Neck: The Latest High Jewelry Presentations Tokhtabayeva was born in Uzbekistan and from a young age developed a sense of jewelry as both protective and...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Bizzarri Is Staying Put at Gucci

Squelching persistent speculation of a management change at Gucci, François-Henri Pinault told WWD that Gucci’s longtime chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri would stay in place and lead the brand in the post-Alessandro Michele period. Speaking on the sidelines of Gucci’s fall 2023 men’s fashion show in Milan on Friday, Kering’s chairman and chief executive officer was emphatic that Bizzarri “has my full trust. He already had.”More from WWDNo. 21 Men's Fall 2023Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion Week “It’s so obvious that Marco is the CEO for this next chapter of...
WWD

Laura Prepon Brings Pale Blue to Netflix’s ‘That ’90s Show’ Premiere

Laura Prepon arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “That ‘90s Show” on Jan. 12, wearing a minimalist silhouette. In celebration of the launch of the new Netflix series, Prepon wore a one-shouldered light blue formfitting dress that hit just below the knee. She coordinated the look with white pointy-toe pumps. She kept accessories to a minimum, with her wedding ring on her finger.More from WWDLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden...
WISCONSIN STATE
WWD

Rent the Runway Links With Amazon

Rent the Runway has landed on Amazon. The designer rental specialist said it is launching an Amazon Fashion storefront that will sell “pre-loved” looks and exclusive new items from its Design Collective. More from WWDPuppets and Puppets RTW Spring 2023Red Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04 The resale looks from the company’s rental business will include hundreds of styles from more than 35 brands, including Tory Sport, Rag & Bone, Tibi, Kate Spade New York and others with the selection spanning casual styles, workwear,...
WWD

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Channels the ’80s in Reworked Acne Studios Suit for Golden Globes 2023

Emma D’Arcy made a standout arrival to the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. To the red carpet, they arrived in an Acne Studios ensemble. D’Arcy’s suit featured an oversize two-lapel blazer, adorned with a huge fabric flower. Underneath, they wore a white button-up top with a crisscross black tie. The rest of D’Arcy’s outfit consisted of a pair of black trousers and a black shirt layered around their waist, giving off the look of a skirt. The outfit was tied together with a pair of dazzling bright blue gloves by Paula Rowan, which added a stark contrast to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Cate Blanchett Shines in Pink Alexandre Vauthier Dress at ‘Tár’ London Premiere

Cate Blanchett arrived at the London premiere of her movie “Tár” on Wednesday, wearing a shiny evening dress. In honor of her new film, Blanchett wore a custom Alexandre Vauthier couture pink lurex velvet gown with details including long sleeves and a cinched waist. She contrasted the look with black pointy-toe heels, with dangling statement earrings from Louis Vuitton.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet LooksNancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the Years In June 2022, Louis Vuitton named Blanchett a brand ambassador when the company debuted its high jewelry campaign. Blanchett appeared in...
WWD

The 8 Best Press-On Nail Kits For an At-Home Manicure This Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Manicures are a must for special occasions. Just like a good blowout, a fresh set of nails leaves you feeling polished, pulled together, and ready for whatever the week brings. Instead of spending time and money at the nail salon this Valentine’s Day, DIY your manicure with the best press-on nails.
WWD

Andie MacDowell Wears Crystal-embellished Power Suit at ‘The Way Home’ Premiere

Andie MacDowell arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of her new Hallmark television show “The Way Home” on Jan. 11, wearing a sparkling suit. In honor of the premiere of her new television show, the actress and model decked herself out in a black suit with allover crystal appliqué embellishments. She wore a white turtleneck sweater underneath, and coordinated the look with black pointy-toe shoes.
WWD

Simon Cracker’s Sophomore Display at Milan Fashion Week Nods to Punk à la Vivienne Westwood

MILAN — Simon Cracker’s Simone Botte and his business partner Filippo Biraghi would rather say “no” to the fashion establishment, stop manufacturing new gear and quit the industry. Yet in their frequent musings about how to best convey their radical fashion proposition, the pair has found a formula to shift perceptions and tear down barriers from within, embracing a punk attitude which, they said, is inspired by, among others, the late queen of punk Vivienne Westwood.More from WWDVivienne Westwood Dies at 81: Images Through the YearsMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan...
WWD

WWD

44K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy