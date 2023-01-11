Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
NASDAQ
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
NASDAQ
GES Breaks Above 4% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9), with the stock changing hands as low as $22.18 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects...
NASDAQ
Jamf Holding (JAMF) Surges 6.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Jamf Holding (JAMF) shares ended the last trading session 6.3% higher at $19.83. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.5% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from the company’s...
NASDAQ
2 Best Stocks to Buy in January and Hold Forever
The start of a new year may or may not signal the recovery of the broader stock market, but great businesses are staying largely above the fray even if share prices remain volatile. From healthcare to consumer goods, quality companies continuing to build upon a track record of growth that possess sticky business models and strong core financials can see share prices recover in the future.
NASDAQ
Canadian Utilities' Preferred Shares Series 1 Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series 1 (TSX: CIU-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.15), with shares changing hands as low as $19.08 on the day. As of last close, CIU.PRA was trading at a 22.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
NASDAQ
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Boot Barn Stock Surged This Week
Shares of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) surged this week thanks to a compelling investor presentation given at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. The company has big plans over the next decade, which excited the market and sent the stock up 19% for the week as of 1:20 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
NASDAQ
Where Will TSMC Stock Be in 1 Year?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, has been in fine form on the stock market of late as shares of the chip foundry giant have shot up 30% since early November 2022. That might seem a tad surprising given the turmoil in the broader market and concerns that semiconductor sales could decline in 2023.
NASDAQ
3 Hydrogen Stocks To Watch In January 2023
Hydrogen stocks are becoming popular as the demand for clean energy increases. Hydrogen is a clean and sustainable energy source. The energy source can be used in various industries such as transportation and industrial processes. Companies leading the hydrogen industry include traditional energy companies investing in hydrogen production and distribution. Also, companies specializing in hydrogen fuel cell technology. Major players include Toyota, Hyundai, and Ballard Power Systems.
NASDAQ
MPW Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.16), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Volatility Pushed Lots of Investors to Trade Impulsively: Study
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. More than a third of investors said they made impulsive decisions because of...
NASDAQ
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
NASDAQ
More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode
Owning growth stocks in a bear market can be painful; fearful investors often flee to safety, and growth stocks, typically less proven or sometimes unprofitable, can become very unpopular on Wall Street. But the whims of the market don't necessarily mean that a stock can't be a good investment; growth stocks with solid fundamentals can roar back during the next bull market, generating tremendous investment returns.
NASDAQ
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
NASDAQ
TCBI September 15th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI) saw new options begin trading today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 245 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TCBI options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
EPAM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $341.85, changing hands as high as $343.30 per share. Epam Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0