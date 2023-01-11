City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. To help commemorate the holiday, all are welcome to attend the 37th Annual Interfaith Martin Luther King Memorial Service on Sunday, January 15 at 5 p.m. in the McKinley Arts and Culture Center located at 925 Riverside Dr. in Reno. The celebration is put on by the Northern Nevada Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee and the Nevada Interfaith Association. The ceremony will include interfaith prayers and blessings, speakers, presentation of the Reverend Onie Cooper Humanitarian Award, and a message from the City of Reno Human Rights Commission. City of Reno Vice-Mayor Devon Reese and Ward 3 Councilmember Miguel Martinez will both be speaking at the event.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO