New York City, NY

The Hill

Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal

After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
YourCentralValley.com

What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’

A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

