Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday
An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Photos from space show 11,000 beavers are wreaking havoc on the Alaskan tundra as savagely as wildfire
Beavers love the warming Arctic, so they're re-landscaping it. Their dams change Alaska's lakes and rivers so much you can see it from space.
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal
After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
Why the National Weather Service is calling this a 'once-in-a-generation event'
A developing "bomb cyclone" prompted alerts for tens of millions of people from Washington state to Maryland, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will affect much of the country, but the most serious effects will be a blizzard in the Midwest on Thursday and Friday. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the details.
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
'Leave now': Biden issues dire warning on monster winter storm sweeping US
President Biden warned travelers to "leave now" or face canceled plans amid a massive winter storm sweeping the U
Car Hits Bobcat on Major New York Interstate. Then, It Gets Much Weirder
New York State Police are investigating a bizarre incident that happened on the roads Monday night. Police say a vehicle struck a bobcat on a main interstate, damaging the windshield and roof of the SUV. But while the individuals in the vehicle were fortunate enough to escape injury that night, police want to know how and why the animal was there in the first place.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
