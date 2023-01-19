Open in App
Cleveland, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cheers! Cleveland Winter Beerfest returns this weekend

By Laura Morrison,

29 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following a dry January for many, an annual celebration of all things craft beer is headed back to the Convention Center of Cleveland.

The Cleveland Winter Beerfest is returning Feb. 10-11, offering tastes of beer of all sorts from Ohio breweries and beyond.

Brite Winter announces music festival headliner, ticket sales

Those looking to attend the sudsy event, which has been around since 2014, can buy early bird tickets starting at $60. Tickets bought on the day of the event start at $70. Those wanting to head in an hour early (7 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.) will have to pay extra.

With your ticket comes a free commemorative tasting mug and 25 samples of beer.

Designated Driver tickets, for those who want to be there for their buddies, start at $25. Proceeds from the event go to nonprofits The Music Settlement and The Ohio Music Education Society.

Head to ClevelandBeerfest.com for more information and tickets.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

