BEND, OR -- Following interviews with four finalists, the Bend City Council selected Megan Norris to fill the seat vacated by Melanie Kebler's move to Mayor. Norris is a planning manager at Hayden Homes and a board member for the Deschutes Children's Foundation. Several years ago, she was brought in by the Bend Chamber to serve as the Childcare Accelerator for Central Oregon. "I'm excited for Megan to join our Council team," Mayor Melanie Kebler said in a statement, "I appreciate that her viewpoint is rooted in her experiences as a Latina woman and her commitment to public service. She also has a strong personal history of working on issues that are top concerns for the Bend community, such as affordable housing, child care, and protecting our environment."

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO