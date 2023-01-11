Read full article on original website
New Bend City Councilor "Fully Understands The Commitment"
BEND, OR -- Megan Norris will be sworn in Wednesday as the newest Bend City Councilor. She was appointed this week to serve the rest of Melanie Kebler’s term, following Kebler's election to Mayor. Norris has lived in Bend almost four years and is a planning manager for Hayden...
New Redmond Mayor Hopes To Usher In Changes
REDMOND, OR -- Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch says he has some lofty goals for his first term. "Our transportation plan, because of recent growth, is already outdated. We need to update that." He says he’s interested in pursuing a “beltline” around the city to reduce congestion on Highway 97. Fitch also told KBND News Wednesday, "We have to address homelessness very vigorously now because we haven’t done anything for the past few years." He's the city's first new mayor in 14 years.
New Bend City Councilor Selected For Vacancy
BEND, OR -- Following interviews with four finalists, the Bend City Council selected Megan Norris to fill the seat vacated by Melanie Kebler's move to Mayor. Norris is a planning manager at Hayden Homes and a board member for the Deschutes Children's Foundation. Several years ago, she was brought in by the Bend Chamber to serve as the Childcare Accelerator for Central Oregon. "I'm excited for Megan to join our Council team," Mayor Melanie Kebler said in a statement, "I appreciate that her viewpoint is rooted in her experiences as a Latina woman and her commitment to public service. She also has a strong personal history of working on issues that are top concerns for the Bend community, such as affordable housing, child care, and protecting our environment."
Kor Land Trust, Bend Chamber Offer Affordable Housing Opportunity
BEND, OR -- Kôr Community Land Trust will build seven new homes in Southwest Bend’s Poplar Community in an effort to aid Bend’s affordable housing crunch. The development is a pilot project where employers help workers purchase their first home by covering some closing costs. Kôr Executive...
Bend Parks & Rec Announces Spring Registration Plans
BEND, OR -- Bend Parks and Rec is again tweaking its seasonal registration process. This winter, the district spread out online registration over three days to mitigate overcrowding that crashed computer systems in the fall. The district opens spring registration February 6-8, but will offer sports programs, clinics and camps all on day one. Swim lessons and aquatics programs will open day two, and sports leagues on day three.
Bend Firefighters Ice Rescue Training
BEND, OR -- Bend Fire and Rescue trained for ice rescues at Discovery Park Wednesday. Firefighters took turns as victims and rescuers, practicing techniques for safely recovering someone who fell through the ice. A specialized team runs through these scenarios annually to be certified for the training, equipment, and gear.
