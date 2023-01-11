ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

uchicago.edu

UChicago librarian looks to future with eye on digital and traditional resources

Torsten Reimer talks about solid foundation on which to build. For Torsten Reimer, the potential of libraries in our digital age is unbounded. At Imperial College London in the 2010s, Reimer led the development of a cross-campus data infrastructure that vastly increased access to faculty research. As head of content and research services at the British Library, he focused his attention on the revered institution’s legion of users from around the world and their evolving needs. Last spring, Reimer moved to Hyde Park with his wife and young child to become University librarian and dean of the University of Chicago Library.
CHICAGO, IL
uchicago.edu

Eric H. Holder Jr. to give keynote address at UChicago’s MLK commemoration

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. will give the keynote address at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Celebration on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. at the University of Chicago’s Rockefeller Memorial Chapel. Holder, the first African American to serve as the nation’s attorney general,...
CHICAGO, IL

