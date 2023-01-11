Read full article on original website
New homes proposed for development in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Over 200 acres along Water Tower Road and Long Bay road now belongs to the City of North Myrtle Beach. Their plans are to create a new neighborhood with over 500 homes. City documents show the land used to be considered an unincorporated part...
30 highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
GALLERY: January flurries on the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee may have been surprised by some flurries Saturday morning. While the ground wasn't cold enough for it to stick it was still a fun sight to see. If you are seeing flurries where you are submit...
These Grand Strand restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week marks restaurant week 2023 for the state of South Carolina, an 11-day celebration at hundreds of restaurants across the state. During the celebration, participating restaurants will offer new menu items, fan favorites, and multi-course items. Below is a list of all the participating restaurants in the Grand Strand […]
Wild Dunes suing IOP over development restrictions
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Wild Dunes Resort on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the Isle of Palms (IOP) for enacting ordinances which limit the resort’s development. Five ordinances were passed in November which proponents said protected the city’s greenspaces. The ordinances amend stipulations of a Planned Residential Development (PRD) zoning district contract created in 1975 when the development of the resort began. It was previously amended in 2016 to reduce the number of units permitted.
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
Stars and Strikes: New entertainment venue opening soon at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new entertainment venue will be soon opening in Myrtle Beach. Georgia-based Stars and Strikes expects to open its third South Carolina location in February at the Coastal Grand Mall, bringing more than 100 new jobs to the Grand Strand and featuring a state-of-the-art laser tag arena; robots bringing food […]
Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location
Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
Pawleys Island residents share mutual concerns over possible new gas station
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Another gas station could be making its way to Pawleys Island at the corner of Highway 17 and Ford Road and residents are speaking out about their disapproval. Every resident ABC15 spoke with on Friday said they don't want this gas station to be...
Larger Grocery Store In The Works Behind Freshfields Village
A site next to Freshfields Village, used most often for overflow parking for large events like the PGA Championship in 2021, may soon become more than just a vacant plot of land. This 22-acre site could answer the concerns from local Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island residents about the need for access to a larger grocery store. But since the Charleston County Planning Commission recently deadlocked on the proposal by Riverstone Properties of Richmond, Virginia to rezone the open space behind the current Freshfields Village from low-density residential to commercial planned development, residents will have to wait. The proposal will now have to go before Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee on March 16. The store would be another Harris Teeter, similar to the one they have now in Freshfields Village, only much larger. The existing grocery store, called the Harris Teeter Village Market, is 38,000 square feet and the proposed new structure would be nearly 54,000 square feet.
Officials outline Dorchester County road projects and Penny Tax updates for 2023
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Going into 2023, a county official breaks down where people can expect to see construction and what is in the works for the next few years. In November of 2022, people who live in Dorchester County voted 59% to 41% in favor of continuing the penny sales tax that funds road improvement projects.
New Myrtle Beach Entertainment Venue Opening Soon
Before you know it, summer vacations will be happening. Granted, there’s plenty to do at the beach. But, with a new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue opening soon, the fun is growing. According to WBTW, Stars and Strikes plans to open in February at Coastal Grand Mall. With the opening, the Georgia based company brings more than 100 jobs to the area. Stars and Strikes has two other locations in South Carolina with venues in Irmo and Summerville. It takes over the mall space that once was Dick’s Sporting Goods. The entertainment venue features a laser tag arena, robots to deliver food to tables, and more than 100 games with 150 player stations Also, guests can enjoy axe throwing and bowling. And, for anyone looking for employment, the company will be on site at upcoming job fairs at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center ahead of opening. Open positions include axe attendants, bartenders, bowling attendants, hostesses and kitchen workers. A company partner says they seek people with a good work ethic and personality. And of course, feel free to visit Stars and Strikes in Concord, North Carolina if you haven’t already. Experience arcade games, virtual reality activities, bumper cars and more.
Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It) Like many states in the United States, South Carolina has some stunning nature. The state is packed with lush, green forests teeming with plant and animal life from the coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you love hiking or just strolling through the woods, you can’t deny the beauty and serenity of South Carolina’s forests.
Charleston citizens voice concerns about East Bay Street to city council
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People who live along East Bay Street say they’ve been asking for changes to be made to the busy roadway for years, and city officials I heard from say they’d like to address those concerns, but they can only do so much because it’s a state road. “I see the changes […]
Charleston County hosting open interviews
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 20, Charleston County Government will host open interviews for several available positions within the county. Interviews will be held at the Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building room B339 (4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Candidates can apply and interview on site or apply […]
Birds out of place
A long time bird watcher reports a white-crowned sparrow sighting, but not in a region of South Carolina where one might usually find it. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
Emergency water shutoff under way in West Ashley for water main repairs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System says repairs needed on a water main will require a temporary shutoff of water through 2 p.m. in West Ashley. The area affected is along Playground Road, the utility said on Twitter. Customers in the area may experience low to no water...
'Outrageous': State officials respond to the removal of eagle nest from cell tower
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Representative Joe Bustos, who represents Charleston County in the S.C. House of Representatives, shared their disagreement with removing a bald eagle's nest from a Mount Pleasant cell tower on Thursday, Jan. 12. "How sad is this? I'll let...
Upstate Elder Law Is Now A Division Of LawyerLisa, LLC
Greenville, SC – LawyerLisa, LLC is pleased to announce that Upstate Elder Law is now a division of LawyerLisa, LLC. After years practicing law in many areas, from federal prosecution to family court, to personal injury to probate, Chadwicke Groover saw the need for elder law both personally and in the community he served. Elder law is different. It is relational, it is solution-based, and it's an ongoing conversation. Chad made sure South Carolina's Upstate clients had a personal experience. We see this even now as Chad has been sworn in as Probate Judge for Greenville County. His desire to elevate customer service with a personal touch will benefit the families throughout Greenville County. In his stead, he has chosen a successor for his practice. In comes Lisa Hostetler Brown as the new owner, making Upstate Elder Law - A Division of LawyerLisa, LLC.
