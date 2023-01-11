Reinbold sentenced to 40 years in prison

Related
Minnesota man sentenced to 4 decades in prison for fatally stabbing wife 27 times
PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (TCD) -- A 46-year-old man was recently sentenced to four decades in prison for the 2021 stabbing death of his wife, who was found by her son on their driveway. In the early morning hours of July 9, 2021, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said Eric Reinbold...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 13, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Derek Jon Brekken, 34, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. Dennis Daniel Stanislowki, 33, of Crookston, for Probation Violation. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 1/12/2023 – At 10:30 am., the CFD responded to...
Electrical outlet causes fire in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The entryway of an East Grand Forks home is seriously damaged following a fire. The fire department says it rushed to the 100 block of Venus Dr. NE around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 for the fire. One man was home...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Arlene St. Marie, 85
Red Lake Falls - Arlene St. Marie, 85, of Red Lake Falls, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Fair Meadow Nursing Home, Fertile. Service will
Fiance pleads guilty to third degree murder
by April Scheinoha Reporter A St. Hilaire man pled guilty Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Pennington County District Court
Gary Lane, 71
Thief River Falls - Gary Lane, 71, of Thief River Falls, passed away with his loving family by his side at his residence on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Myron Anderson, 82
Thief River Falls - Myron Anderson, 82, of Thief River Falls passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at his residence in Thief River Falls, with his l
GF pushes for new I-29 Interchange
A public input meeting last night (Thursday) gave Grand Forks residents a first glimpse at what a proposed new I-29 interchange might look like between 32nd Avenue south and 62nd Avenue South. According to the North Dakota DOT a disproportional amount of growth in Grand Forks is expected around 32nd...
North Dakota’s Josh Duhamel Spotted In The State Again Recently
Every time actor Josh Duhamel turns up in North Dakota it really creates a buzz. The native Minot, North Dakotan has a tendency to show up in the state from time to time. He's somebody who has never forgotten his roots. He even married a North Dakota girl this past year. You can read all about that here.
Committee assignments for 2023 TRF Council approved
by April Scheinoha Reporter Numerous housekeeping matters were on the agenda Tuesday, Jan. 3 as the Thief River
County Board accepts bid to remodel top floor
by April Scheinoha Reporter It’s one step closer to reality. At its meeting Thursday, Dec. 29, the Pennington
Debra Limesand, 66
Goodridge - Debra Limesand, 66, of Goodridge, passed with her loving family by her side on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her home in rural Goodridge.
Enid Burkholder, 88
Waconia - Enid Carolyn Nysetvold was born September 2, 1934, to Ole and Mina (Aasgaard) Nysetvold of Twin Valley. She was baptized and confirmed in th
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
